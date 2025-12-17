2 Takeaways From the Sirens’ 2-0 Shutout Loss to the Fleet

On Wednesday, Dec. 17, the New York Sirens hosted the Boston Fleet for the two teams’ first matchup of the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. The first frame saw no goals scored despite eight chances for New York and seven for Boston. The Fleet got things started in the second period, as Ella Huber scored her first PWHL goal and Liz Schepers scored her first as a member of the Fleet. The final frame saw no goals scored again, and as the Fleet were the only team to score, they recorded a 2-0 shutout over the Sirens.

Osborne Gave New York a Fighting Chance

Of course, all the Sirens players contribute to the game each time they step on the ice, but none contributed in this game like Kayle Osborne. She gave the Sirens a fighting chance, recording a save percentage (SV%) of .905 and a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.09. She might have allowed two goals to slip through the net, but her expert goaltending and net-front presence made sure this game wasn’t a complete blowout.

Kayle Osborne, New York Sirens (Photo by: Josh Kim / Ottawa Charge)

Osborne has been a strong goaltender for the Sirens all last season and this season. She has now stepped up to become New York’s starter with the absence of Corinne Schroeder and Abbey Levy, who both went to different teams during this past offseason. So far this season, Osborne has been the only goaltender in the net for the Sirens. Throughout their past six games, Osborne has recorded 353 minutes of ice time, a SV% of .914, and a GAA of 2.04, including a shutout to open the 2025-26 season against the Ottawa Charge.

Osborne is strong, yes, but the Sirens cannot rely on her the entire season. They picked up two great goaltenders in Callie Shanahan and Kaley Doyle during the 2025 PWHL Draft. Both had strong college careers, Shanahan at Boston University and Doyle at Brown University and Quinnipiac University. Shanahan was even named an alternate captain during her final season. The Sirens’ coaching staff needs to trust in the two young goaltenders they drafted and give them a chance in the crease.

Sirens Had More Chances, Just Not Quality Ones

In each period, the Sirens had more shots than the Fleet, including double-digit shot attempts in the second and third. The Sirens dominated the offensive zone, but their chances just didn’t find the back of the net like the Fleet’s did.

Related: Fleet Remain Undefeated as Frankel Makes 33 Saves for 2-0 Victory Over Sirens

At the media availability after the game, head coach Greg Fargo stated, “We had some really good moments tonight. We had some quality looks throughout the game, I thought we had a good amount of offensive zone time where we kind of had them on the ropes and tired… There were a lot of great things and great chances.”

Fargo even changed up some of the lines in this game to try and give the Sirens more of a scoring chance against the Fleet. For the first time this season, he partnered Kristyna Kaltounkova on the first line with Sarah Fillier and Anne Cherkowski. The two Sirens’ first overall picks in the 2024 PWHL Draft and the 2025 PWHL Draft should have been a match made in heaven. Again, they had good chances, but they just couldn’t connect where it mattered most. This line should get another chance at success; they just need to work out the kinks, and this trio could be pure magic on the ice.

Sirens Stay at Home

The Sirens will stay at home and host the Toronto Sceptres for a matinee game on Sunday, Dec. 21 at 12:00 PM ET. It will be a fun event, as the Sirens will be hosting their annual Teddy Bear Toss as part of the Kids Day Events going on for this game. All stuffed animals thrown on the ice will be donated to the Salvation Army.