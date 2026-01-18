3 Takeaways From the Torrent’s 2-1 Shootout Loss to the Fleet

On Sunday, Jan. 18, the Seattle Torrent hosted the Boston Fleet at Climate Pledge Arena. This game marked the two teams’ third meeting of the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. Boston won the two prior games.

The Fleet kicked off scoring in the middle of the first period with a power-play goal. Early in the second, the Torrent tied up the game. With no change in score in the third, this game went into overtime to determine the winner. Despite several great chances for both teams, neither scored on the three-on-three, and they went into a shootout. It took five rounds before someone scored the first goal, and it was Hannah Brandt for the Fleet, giving Boston the 2-1 win.

Gosling Is the Torrent’s Secret Weapon

Just five minutes into the second period, Brooke Bryant had the puck near the bottom of the faceoff circle. She passed it across the ice for Julia Gosling, who was skating into the opposing faceoff circle with speed. She picked up the puck and sent a one-timer towards the net to even the score.

Julia Gosling, Seattle Torrent (Photo by /PWHL)

This season is Gosling’s second in the PWHL. Her first season, she was with the Toronto Sceptres. The Sceptres selected her with their first-round pick of the 2024 PWHL Draft, and she went sixth overall. She played all 30 games last season and recorded 10 points via four goals and six assists. She has played all 11 games so far this season and now has the same number of points. Not only that, but she currently leads the team in points, and she is eighth overall in the league.

Seattle selected Gosling seventh overall in the expansion draft. They must have seen something special in her, and she has now blossomed into the Torrent’s best player. She sits above Hilary Knight and Alex Carpenter, who are in second and third, respectively. Gosling has shown no signs of slowing down this season and continues to excel for Seattle.

Schroeder Kept the Torrent In the Game

Once again, it was the goaltender who kept Seattle afloat in this game. Corinne Schroeder was practically unstoppable. Yes, she allowed that one goal in the first period, but she earned a save percentage (SV%) of .952 after making 20 saves on 21 shots. This is her best save percentage of the season thus far in the six games she has played.

Related: Vancouver Goldeneyes and Ottawa Charge Complete Blockbuster Six-Player Trade

The Torrent have been playing Schroeder and Hannah Murphy as a goaltending tandem, not overplaying one, but giving each netminder a chance to play an even number of games. Both have been playing fantastic hockey; now the Torrent just need to try to find those scoring chances so they can earn their goaltenders some wins.

Torrent Outplayed the Fleet

When looking at the stat sheet, it is clear that the Torrent outplayed the Fleet. Seattle had the puck for the majority of the first period, taking 11 shots to the Fleet’s four. Unfortunately, Boston managed to score a goal off one of those four shots. The middle frame was relatively even, with the Torrent outshooting the Fleet only 7-6, resulting in one extra shot for Seattle. Again, in the third, the Torrent took over, taking 15 shots to Boston’s eight. They were even in overtime with three shots apiece, and then Brandt scored the lone goal in the shootout for Boston to take the win.

The Torrent outshot the Fleet 36-21. Yes, Schroeder kept Seattle in the game, as mentioned above, but they had many great chances to try and even up the score. This game should have gone in the Torrent’s favor since they had that many chances, but Aerin Frankel was on her game as always.

Torrent Are Staying in Seattle

The Torrent will play their next game on Tuesday, Jan. 20, when they host the Toronto Sceptres at Climate Pledge Arena.

The season series between the Torrent and the Fleet will continue on March 11 in Seattle.