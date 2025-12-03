3 Takeaways From the Torrent’s 2-1 Victory Over the Sirens

On Wednesday, Dec. 3, the Seattle Torrent hosted the New York Sirens for their first game of the 2025-26 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. The Sirens took an early lead with one goal in the first and kept it that way up until the final moments of the game. With two goals in the last minute and a half, the Torrent earned their first PWHL win 2-1 at Climate Pledge Arena, packed with 8,622 fans.

Carpenter Scored the Torrent’s First at Home

Who else would score the Torrent’s first goal at home other than Alex Carpenter? While the Sirens were down a player on a five-minute major, the Torrent got to work. Hannah Bilka took a shot, but Kayle Osborne made the initial save. Hilary Knight picked up the rebound, and it found Carpenter. She took a second shot and scored Seattle’s first home goal.

Carpenter’s last two seasons in the PWHL were with the Sirens, so it seems poetic that she would score her first goal of the season against them. She recorded an assist in Seattle’s season opener against the Vancouver Goldeneyes but didn’t record any against the Minnesota Frost in the Torrent’s home opener.

She was picked up by Seattle in the expansion draft, making her one of the first players for the new team. In just her first three games, she is already finding success.

Knight Broke the Tie Seconds Later

Another expansion draft pickup for the Torrent, Knight, secured the win for Seattle. Just 22 seconds after Carpenter’s goal, Julia Gosling passed the puck to Bilka in the faceoff dot. She took another shot, but Osborne once again stopped hers. Knight was right next to the post and gained control of the loose puck. While Osborne was sprawled out on the ice, she lifted it past the goal line for the Torrent’s second goal of the night.

Knight is an incredibly decorated women’s hockey player, and she continues to elevate the Torrent. In Seattle’s first three games, she already has three points. Like Carpenter, she recorded an assist in their season opener, and then she scored this goal and recorded an assist against the Sirens.

Knight is currently in fifth place overall for the league in points recorded across all past seasons. She also tied Sarah Fillier for the most points last season with 29. The Torrent have only played three games, but Knight is stepping into her own with her new team, as expected.

Murphy Was Stellar

Hannah Murphy earned her first PWHL career start in this game. She was selected in the second round of the 2025 PWHL Draft, making her the first goaltender drafted by Seattle. Murphy was also the first goaltender off the board.

Seattle Torrent (Photo credit: PWHL)

Corinne Schroeder started in Seattle’s first two games. She joined the team in the expansion draft from New York. In her two games, she had a goals-against average (GAA) of 3.45 and a save percentage of .865. Although this performance is decent, Murphy blew her out of the water. After only allowing one goal, she had a GAA of 1.00 and a SV% of .958, stopping 23 of the Sirens’ shots.

The entire arena erupted into chants of Murphy’s name after some of the excellent saves she made. She kept Seattle in the game, giving them a chance to fight back at the end. This was Murphy’s first start in the PWHL, but it definitely will not be her last.

Torrent Have a Short Break

This was the Torrent’s last game ahead of the USA-Canada Rivalry Series break. Their next PWHL game will once again be held at home, when they host the Ottawa Charge on Wednesday, Dec. 17, exactly two weeks out from this last game.