Lightning Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Offensive Surge, Kucherov, Injuries and More

The Tampa Bay Lightning are entering the week of Jan. 12, 2026 as one of the hottest teams in the NHL, riding a significant win streak despite missing their captain.

Historic Offensive Surge & Winning Streak

The Lightning are currently on a nine-game winning streak. Their offense has been explosive, scoring seven goals in back-to-back road games (vs. Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 10 and San Jose Sharks on Jan. 3). They sit near the top of the league in goals scored.

Kucherov’s Hart-Level Pace

Nikita Kucherov is in dominant form, having recorded multiple points in eight consecutive games. He recently posted a four-point night (two goals, two assists) against Philadelphia on Jan. 10. He continues to lead the team’s offense and remains a contender for league MVP conversations.

Navigating Injuries on Defense

The team is winning despite a depleted blue line. Captain Victor Hedman remains on Injured Reserve (IR) with an elbow injury and is not expected back until February (targeting a return before the Stadium Series or Olympics). Additionally, veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh is on IR with an undisclosed injury, forcing younger defensemen like Darren Raddysh and J.J. Moser to play heavy minutes.

Stadium Series & Olympic Buzz

Off the ice, anticipation is building for the Stadium Series game against the Boston Bruins at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 1. Furthermore, 11 Lightning players were recently selected to represent their respective countries in the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

Lightning Schedule Jan 12 – 18

Date Time (ET) Opponent Venue Mon, Jan 12 7:00 PM @ Philadelphia Flyers Xfinity Mobile Arena Tue, Jan 13 7:00 PM @ Pittsburgh Penguins PPG Paints Arena Fri, Jan 16 8:00 PM @ St. Louis Blues Enterprise Center Sun, Jan 18 2:00 PM @ Dallas Stars American Airlines Center

