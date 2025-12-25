Team Latvia Players to Watch at the 2026 World Juniors

After reaching the quarterfinals of last year’s World Junior Championship (WJC) and pulling off a major upset of Canada in group play, Latvia is looking to fill a few holes left by players who have aged out of tournament eligibility (Eriks Matieko and Linards Feldbergs). With a roster that lacks much top-end offensive production, there are still a handful of players to watch for Latvia at the 2026 WJC.

F Kārlis Flugins

After spending the 2024-25 season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Flint Firebirds, Kārlis Flugins decided to head to Finland to play U20 junior hockey with the KooKoo U20 team. He has seen great ice time for KooKoo and has been strong offensively. His play style leads him to be around the net and the puck more than he is away from them, and he has no problem firing the puck when given the chance.

In his first Under-20 WJC after playing in the U-18 tournament last year, Flugins could end up being looked to to bring some middle-six scoring in the forward grouping. He is draft-eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, and if he can put up a solid showing at this year’s tournament, it could go a long way toward boosting his draft stock and Latvia’s success.

F Roberts Naudiņš

One of the biggest players on Latvia’s roster this year (6-foot-6, 205 pounds), Roberts Naudinš will not be hard to notice when he is on the ice. The big forward has had a great start to his season with Shattuck St. Mary’s (US High School) and could play a big part in whatever success Latvia has in the tournament. He has great hands and moves around well for a player his size, while also playing a power forward style of game and not having a problem doing whatever is asked of him or needed.

After playing in last year’s tournament and recording only one point in five games, Naudinš will certainly be looking to have a stronger showing this year. He is not draft-eligible until 2027 and was selected in the 2025 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft by the Penticton Vees of the Western Hockey League (WHL). Seeing how he has developed his game will be something to watch, as he will be playing at a completely different level of competition.

RW Bruno Osmanis

The captain of this year’s Latvian team is also the top returning point scorer, Bruno Osmanis. Osmanis will be playing in his second U20 WJC, and after putting up four points last year, will be looked to produce even more this year in the offensive zone. Overall, this season, he has played in HockeyAllsvenskan and the U20 Nationell and has begun to see his offensive numbers jump.

He has great playmaking skills in his game and can also bury the puck in the back of the net when given the chance. After surprisingly being passed up on in the 2025 Draft, Osmanis will certainly be looking to have a strong tournament to open the eyes of those who passed on him. With a strong tournament, he could find himself as one of the top “over-age” prospects heading into the 2026 Draft.

D Alberts Šmits

Probably one of the most exciting players to watch on the Latvian roster, Alberts Šmits has a chance to become the highest-drafted Latvian-born player in NHL Draft history at the 2026 Draft (Zemgus Girgensons is currently the highest-drafted), thanks to his all-around prowess on the ice. He is a very active offensive defenseman with the skill set to be a difference-maker for Latvia this year.

With an overall roster lacking offensive firepower, Šmits could be a major x-factor and play a big role in the team’s success. Putting his game on display at the biggest stage could push him higher on draft boards and rankings across the hockey world.

Plenty to Prove For Latvian Players

After upsetting Canada and reaching the quarterfinals last year, Latvia has a roster with plenty to prove this year, whether it is proving last year was no fluke or individuals proving themselves to NHL organizations heading into the 2026 Draft.