2026 World Junior Championship Team Latvia Final Roster

After pulling off one of the biggest upsets in recent memory at the 2025 World Junior Championship (WJC), beating Canada in group play, Latvia will have a tough time replacing players who have aged out of tournament eligibility, while also trying to stay out of the relegation game at this year’s tournament in Minneapolis, Minnesota. What does the Latvian roster look like for the 2026 WJC?

Latvia Forwards

Kristers Ansons, Rūdolfs Bērzkalns, Dmitrijs Dilevka, Karlis Flugins, Martins Klaucāns, Antons Macijevskis, Olivers Mūrnieks, Roberts Naudiņš, Bruno Osmanis, Robest Janis Polis, Markuss Pumpins, Daniels Serkins, Markuss Sieradzkis, Kristian Utnans

A group that has nine returners from last year’s tournament is going to sorely miss the presence of Eriks Matieko (Washington Capitals), who was the only player with more than one goal in the five games Latvia played. The Latvians do not have a singular player who is likely to carry the load offensively, but they have a hard-working, pestering group to play against. They will have to rely on players like Bruno Osmanis and Olivers Mūrnieks, who both played in last year’s tournament and are the leading point scorers of any returner (four points apiece). Murnieks has had a strong first season in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Saint John Sea Dogs after being a first-round pick of the Sea Dogs in the 2025 Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Import Draft.

World Junior Championship Latvia (The Hockey Writers)

Players to keep an eye on for Latvia in the forward group include a group of 2026 draft-eligible players, Rūdolfs Bērzkalns, Karlis Flugins, Martins Klaucāns, and Mūrnieks. The youngest player on the roster, Roberts Naudinš, is not eligible for the NHL Draft until 2027 but is a returner to keep a close eye on. He has played well for Shattuck St. Mary’s this season and is a big player (6-foot-6). Seeing how he can play against stronger competition in this year’s tournament will be interesting.

Latvia Defensemen

Oskars Briedis, Harijs Cjunskis, Rolands Naglis, Krists Retenais, Krišjānis Sārts, Alberts Šmits, Darels Uljanskis, Martins Vitols

Five defensemen on this year’s Latvian roster are returners from last year. This includes one of the two players who are NHL-drafted prospects, Darels Uljanskis (Anaheim Ducks). Uljanksis, along with Alberts Šmits, will be Latvia’s two top defensemen and the most offensively gifted players from the backend.

Šmits, who is a 2026 NHL Draft-eligible to keep an eye on, is playing in his first full season in Liiga and has been rock solid at both ends of the ice. He is another player on the Latvia roster who has good size, standing at 6-foot-3. A strong tournament from him could lead to his draft stock continuing to rise and could challenge to become the highest-ever-drafted Latvian-born player in NHL Draft history. That honor is currently held by Zemgus Girgensons, who was picked 14th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2012 Draft.

Overall, the Latvian defensive group will be relied upon to do just that: be a defensive-minded group. Keeping things clean in front of their netminder is going to be key for a team that does not have the horses offensively to light the scoreboard up.

Latvia Goalies

Ivans Kufterins, Nils Roberts Maurins, Mikus Vecvanags

Whoever ends up being the number one netminder for this year’s Latvian team has some big shoes to fill after the strong showing that Linards Feldbergs had at last year’s tournament. There may not be a clear-cut favorite to be the starting goaltender for the tournament this year, as none of the three on the roster have Under-20 experience or have had the greatest of starts to their 2025-26 seasons.

The only other NHL-drafted prospect on the roster comes from the goaltending group, with Mikus Vecanags being picked by the Montreal Canadiens in the fifth round of the 2024 Draft. He has seen limited action with the Newfoundland Regiment of the QMJHL this season, but could have the inside track of being the number one goaltender to at least start the tournament. Whoever is going to be in the net for the Latvians is likely to be busy again this year and will need to be at the top of their game to keep their team in games.

Can Latvia Pull Off Another Upset This Year?

Even with a roster that does not boast “superstar” offensive players, the Latvians are always a tough team to play against, thanks to their hard-nosed, hard-working style of play. Could they end up pulling off yet another big-time upset this year? Time will only tell, but of any team that could do it, Latvia is going to be the one to keep the closest eye on.