2026 World Junior Championship Team Switzerland Final Roster

The 2026 World Junior Championship (WJC) is just days away, and teams are making their last cuts and posting their final rosters. Switzerland won just one game in last year’s tournament and will be looking to get further this year. They do have quite a few returning players from last year, so they have leadership to rely on, but it’s going to be tough with the teams in their group. So, what does Switzerland’s roster look like for this year’s tournament?

Switzerland’s Forwards

Mike Aeschlimann, Robin Antenen, Nathan Borradori, Nolan Cattin, Joel Grossniklaus, Kevin Haas, Cyrill Henry, Kimi Körbler, Paul Mottard, Jonah Neuenschwander, Jamiro Reber, Lars Steiner, Beni Waidacher, Loris Wey

Switzerland will be without their top point getters from last season’s tournament in Leo Braillard, Kimo Gruber, Andro Kaderli, and Simon Meier. While it’s hard to lose veteran players, especially ones who contribute points, that gives other players the chance to step up and lead the team. Players like Jamiro Reber and Robin Antenen, who produced in last season’s tournament, will be expected to help lead the team this season as they’re back again this year.

It’s hard not to have a lot of veteran leadership on the roster, but it’s also good to get new blood in that can help make a mark for their team. Players like Kevin Haas and Nathan Borradori are players who could make an impact and a name for themselves in the tournament if they can produce points. Switzerland doesn’t have an easy path for this year’s tournament as they’re in the same group as USA, Sweden, Germany, and Slovakia, but they have some strong players who can step up and make a difference.

Switzerland’s Defensemen

Niklas Blessing, Mischa Geisser, Ludvig Johnson, Nik Lehmann, Gian Meier, Leon Muggli, Basile Sansonnens, Daniil Ustinkov

As far as defense, Switzerland has more strong players returning from last year’s team in Ludvig Johnson, Leon Muggli, and Basile Sansonnens. Muggli had the best performance of the three in last season’s tournament with three points, and they’ll be relying on him to contribute that again. Johnson was right behind Muggli with two points and will be another veteran player who’s looked at to lead. Sansonnens didn’t produce any points last year, but he’ll have that experience under his belt and will be able to use that to his advantage.

All three of these players have also been drafted by different NHL teams, so they have the skills needed to play at the highest level. Again, Switzerland hasn’t had the easiest of paths in past tournaments, and they will need their veteran players to lead the way if they want to get more than one win this season.

Now, to the new players who will have a chance to show what they can do in terms of defense, like Gian Meier and Niklas Blessing. Both of them will now be able to show their defensive skills since they made the final cut and, in Meier’s case, possibly some offensive skills as well, as he had six points for Switzerland outside of the WJC tournament in international play already this season.

Switzerland’s Goaltenders

Christian Kirsch, Phileas Lachat, and Elijah Neuenschwander

Switzerland’s goaltending struggled last year, as they only won one game and the rest were lost in high-scoring affairs. However, two of their three goaltenders are returning, and although they did have troubles finding wins last season, they have the experience and know what to expect in this tournament, which can be to their advantage.

Elijah Neuenschwander and Christian Kirsch are both drafted by NHL teams, as Neuenschwander was drafted by the Anaheim Ducks this past offseason, and Kirsch was drafted by the San Jose Sharks. Although Lachat hasn’t been drafted, he does play in the United States Hockey League (USHL) for the Waterloo Blackhawks, so Switzerland does have some strong goaltending even if it hasn’t been front and center over the past few seasons.

Sometimes, all a team needs to get things going is strong goaltending, and that’s what Switzerland will need to get themselves headed in the right direction. Their offense isn’t the strongest, but if they can get some key saves, they can focus on getting their production going, and with that, wins could follow.