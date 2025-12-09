2026 World Junior Championship Team Denmark Final Roster

Team Denmark makes its 47th appearance at the 2026 World Junior Championship (WJC) in the tournament’s 50-year history. Their first appearance was in 1979, and the Danish Lions have a winning record at the international competition with an 89-72-14 record over 175 games.

Denmark earned its first quarterfinal appearance in 2015 following a shoot-out win over Switzerland, and finished eighth after an 8-0 quarterfinal round loss to Canada. The Danes reached the quarterfinals again in 2017. A 3-0 loss to Russia brought an end to Denmark’s 2017 WJC dreams.

At the upcoming 2026 WJC, Denmark is paired alongside Team Canada, Team Czechia, Team Finland, and Team Latvia in Group B. Denmark and Finland will be the first game in Group B to drop the puck on Dec. 26. Here is the roster the Lions will take to Minneapolis, Minnesota, this winter.

Team Denmark Forwards

Mads Kongsbak Klyvo, Andrew Bjergstad, Elias Borup Olsen, William Bundgaard, Lasse Baersensten, Albert Grossmann, Lucas Cilan Hjorth Jensen, Oliver Dejbjerg Larsen, Anton Linde, Tristan Petersen, Martinus Uggerhoj Schoildan, Sebastian Stromstad

Mads Kongsbak Klyvo, a 2025 fourth-round draft pick of the Florida Panthers, is the only drafted player on Denmark’s squad entering this tournament. The Panthers selected the Danish teenager after a 29-point season in the U20 Nationell at 17. Kongsbak Klyvo recorded nine points in eight games while representing his country during the 2024-25 season.

Denmark (The Hockey Writers)

William Bundgaard and Oliver Dejbjerg Larsen are tied for the lead among the forward group with two points (one goal and one assist). Bundgaard has scored five goals and amassed five assists over 21 games for HV71 U20 club in his first taste of Swedish hockey. Dejbjerg Larsen has been on a tear for Rogle BK U20 in that U20 Nationell league, where the 18-year-old has scored 13 goals and recorded 26 points in 21 games in 2025-26.

Team Denmark Defenseman

Frederik Amondsen, Jeppe Bertram, Viggo Damgaard, Oliver Green, Markus Jakobsen, Jeppe Kramer, Jesper Bank Olesen, Frederik Rundh, Frederik Rundh

Oliver Green has led Denmark with three points in three games, including two goals. The 18-year-old defender plays for the Malmö Redhawks U20 squad in the U20 Nationell. Green amassed three assists in 21 games against older competition. The left-handed defender dominated his own age group in 2024-25, recording 34 points in 37 games for the Malmö Redhawks J18 team.

Jeppe Kramer is tied for fifth on the team in points (one goal, one assist) and is skating for the national team. Kramer plays in his homeland for the Herlev Eagles, where he is still seeking his first point in the Superisligaen (or Metal Ligaen), Denmark’s top-tier hockey league. He was promoted from Herlev II after recording nine points in the season’s opening 10 contests.

Tied with Kramer is Emil Saaby Jakobsen, who has been with the Karlskrona HK organization since the beginning of the 2024-25 season. The forward has earned several promotions from the J18 region to Karlskrona HK’s top club in HockeyEttan (Sweden’s third tier) this season.

Team Denmark Goalies

Anton Emil Wilde Larsen, Patrick Tiedhen, Tobias Renner Christensen

Anton Emil Wilde Larsen started two of three games for Denmark’s national team this season, finishing with a 0-2 record, a 5.04 goals against average (GAA), and an .848% save percentage (SV%) in two contests. Wilde Larsen started in the Metal Laigen with the Frederikshavn White Hawks, but was moved to the Denmark 2 league following an opening performance with a 0-4-0 record, a .484 GAA, and a .847% SV% in the season’s first five games.

Patrick Tiedhen has played sparingly for Rodovre SIK in Denmark 2 since the 2023-24 season. In two appearances for Denmark, Tiedhen has stopped 28 shots and allowed five goals with a 0-1 record, a 5.00 GAA, and a .848 SV%. Tobias Renner Christensen gets his first shot to skate with the Under-20 national team after appearing with Denmark’s U18 team during the 2023-24 season.

It’s not going to be easy for Denmark to win games in an intimidating Group B if they don’t get better goaltending. Still, these tournaments hide all kinds of surprise moments, and the Danish Lions might be the club to score one of those memorable, shocking victories at this year’s tournament in the State of Hockey.