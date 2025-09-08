The Canadiens’ Strange Week of Legacy, Change & Future

It was one of those weeks where Montreal Canadiens fans felt everything at once. The hockey world came together to remember Ken Dryden—an icon, a leader, and a pillar of Canadiens history. At the same time, the team made a significant off-ice move by dealing Carey Price’s contract, officially closing the book on an unforgettable era. And to keep things interesting, Calder Trophy winner Lane Hutson was left off Team USA’s Olympic camp list—leaving fans scratching their heads and Hutson with something to prove.

From honouring the past to shaking up the future, there’s a lot to unpack in Montreal right now. These moments—some heavy, some strategic—underscore the Canadiens’ current reality: balancing a proud past with a fast-evolving future. In this post, I want to take a closer look at the biggest storylines, what they mean for the team, and what’s coming next.

Transition 1: Ken Dryden Dies at 78—Canadiens Legend Remembered

One of the greatest goaltenders in NHL history, Ken Dryden, passed away this week at the age of 78. His career with the Canadiens is the stuff of legend—six Stanley Cups, five Vezinas, a Calder, and a brief but brilliant stint that defined a golden era in Montreal hockey.

Ken Dryden, Montreal Canadiens

(Photo by Robert Shaver/Bruce Bennett Collection/Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images)

But Dryden’s impact went far beyond the crease. He became a scholar, a Member of Parliament, and a public intellectual—something almost unheard of in the hockey world. Dryden’s legacy is more than numbers. He represented excellence, leadership, and a commitment to doing things the right way. Whether you watched him play or grew up hearing about him, his influence still echoes through the Bell Centre.

Transition 2: Carey Price Trade News—Habs Move Icon’s Contract to Sharks

In one of the week’s most practical (but symbolic) moves, the Canadiens traded Carey Price’s contract to the San Jose Sharks, along with a 2026 fifth-round pick. In return, Montreal acquired right-shot defenseman Gannon Laroque—a depth prospect with some potential. More importantly, the move frees up a large sum of cap space, giving the front office much-needed breathing room heading into the season.

Although Price hasn’t suited up since 2022, his presence has always loomed large. Trading his contract doesn’t change his legacy in Montreal—it just marks the end of a chapter. This clears the way for General Manager Kent Hughes and Executive Vice President Jeff Gorton to get creative, whether that means making a last-minute signing, absorbing a contract in a deadline deal, or keeping space open for future flexibility. Either way, the Price era officially has a bookend.

Transition 3: Lane Hutson Left Off Team USA Camp List—What Happened?

You’d think winning the Calder Trophy would guarantee a spot at your national team’s Olympic camp. Not for Lane Hutson. Despite a breakout rookie year, the dynamic defenseman was left off Team USA’s 44-man orientation list. The omission raised plenty of eyebrows—especially after Hutson’s father made public comments questioning the decision.

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson plays the puck as Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett forechecks (Eric Bolte-Imagn Images)

For the Canadiens, this might end up being a blessing in disguise. Hutson has always played like he has something to prove, and now he’s got even more motivation. He’ll come into camp looking to make a statement—not just to the league, but to those making Olympic decisions. If anything, this snub could light a fire that helps elevate his game even further in his sophomore campaign.

What’s Next for the Canadiens? Preseason Battles & Cap Space Questions

Training camp is right around the corner, and with it comes a long list of roster questions. Can one of the prospects force their way into a crowded forward group? And what will the team do with the cap space just freed up in the Price deal?

Montreal’s preseason schedule starts later in September and includes six games, with a marquee back-to-back matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs (September 25 and 27). Those two games alone should bring the old-school energy. But it’s the internal battles—defensive pairings, power-play units—that will shape what kind of team Montreal ices on opening night. Fans should expect a few surprises and a lot of intrigue.

In a single week, the Canadiens honoured their past, closed the book on a defining era, and faced a glimpse of their future. That mix of history, change, and potential is what makes Montreal such a fascinating team to watch heading into 2025–26.