The Evolution of Oilers’ Evan Bouchard From Power Play Maestro to Olympic Hopeful

The Edmonton Oilers‘ blueliner Evan Bouchard is one of those players who makes the game look deceptively simple. Give him the puck, and he’ll find a way to turn chaos into order. Calm, confident, and quietly lethal on the power play, he’s become the Oilers’ most important blueliner not named Darnell Nurse — and some would argue, their real engine from the back end.

But now, there’s a new layer to his story. As Hockey Night in Canada’s panel discussed during the intermission of Saturday night’s win over the Vancouver Canucks, Bouchard’s name is floating in early Olympic conversations. Team Canada’s depth on defense is a tough hill to climb, with Cale Makar at the top of the list. Still, Bouchard has the one thing every modern team covets: puck-moving offense from the blue line. The question is whether that’s enough for the Oilers or to get him a Team Canada Olympic nod.

When Offense Isn’t the Whole Picture

The debate around Bouchard isn’t about what he can do. Everyone knows he’s an elite passer with a bomb of a shot. He’s a key cog on an Oilers power play that hums at a near-historic rate. What’s less certain is what happens when the puck goes the other way.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) reacts after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

As one analyst said during intermission, “He’s incredible on the power play, but can he defend when he’s needed?” That’s not a cheap shot at Bouchard. It’s the reality of how he’ll be judged if he wants to wear Team Canada’s red and white. Bouchard plays heavy minutes, and learning to manage those minutes is part of his next step in his evolution to become an elite blueliner. If can get dialed in defensively, he’ll look as steady as defensemen come. If he cannot, his acceptance as one of the best of the best will face a roadblock.

Among Elite Defensemen, Offense Buys Patience — Until It Doesn’t

Here’s the thing about Bouchard: as long as he’s producing, people don’t mind the occasional defensive lapse. If he puts up more than 20 points in a playoff round, nobody cares if he’s on the ice for a couple of goals against. But Team Canada won’t judge him that way. They’ll be asking, “Can we trust him when it’s 2–1 late in the third?”

That’s where his development curve gets interesting. The Oilers don’t need him to be a shutdown defender — they need him to be smart, efficient, and aware. Bouchard isn’t flashy about it, but when he keeps things simple, he’s quietly very effective. The trick is doing it every night, not just when the game script allows.

The Olympic Shadow Hangs Over Bouchard

Bouchard isn’t just thinking about the Oilers—he’s on the radar for Team Canada’s next big international stage. As the regular season passes, Team Canada scouts and coaches will be watching every shift, weighing his offensive wizardry against his defensive reliability. Producing points on the power play is one thing; proving he can manage the defensive side of the ice when it matters will be key to earning a role on Canada’s Olympic team.

May 25, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard (2) and center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) celebrate a goal scored by Bouchard against the Dallas Stars during the first period in game three of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

If Bouchard does make Team Canada, it won’t be as a secondary piece. He’ll be there to quarterback a power play, move pucks cleanly, and set the tone in transition. The challenge is, Makar already sits comfortably in that chair. So, unless Bouchard can prove he brings something extra — a steadier defensive game, a more complete presence — he might be left watching.

All this said, Bouchard is still just entering his prime. The offense is already there, and his hockey sense is the real deal. He’s got the poise of a ten-year veteran when he’s handling the puck. The defensive side is just about time, reps, and the willingness to adapt. Can he (and will he) take that next step?

The Next Step for Edmonton

For the Oilers, Bouchard’s progress matters as much as anything this season. If he continues to grow, it changes the entire look of their blue line. And if he finds that next gear defensively? He’s not just an elite power-play quarterback — he’s a cornerstone piece.

The next step in his evolution is growing the kind of defense that gets him trusted on the Olympic stage. It will be fun growth to watch if you’re an Oilers fan.