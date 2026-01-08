The Problems the Maple Leafs Still Need to Solve

On the surface, the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4–1 win over the Florida Panthers looks like exactly the kind of result the team needs right now. Two points banked. A regulation win. A divisional rival denied even the courtesy point that comes from landing in overtime. That’s how you climb the Atlantic Division ladder instead of treading water and pretending it’s progress.

And to be clear: it was a good win. Toronto played hard, stayed organized, and got strong goaltending from Joseph Woll. Auston Matthews scored again. Matthew Knies looked like a problem for Florida all night. If you’re keeping score strictly by outcomes, there’s not much to complain about.

3 Problems the Maple Leafs Still Must Work On

But hockey seasons aren’t decided by box scores, and this game revealed a few familiar issues that a comfortable final score might let you overlook if you’re not careful.

Problem One: Maple Leafs’ Pace Wasn’t Sustained

The first is pace. Specifically, what happens when Toronto doesn’t control it. When they did, they were fast. When they let the Panthers take the game to them, fortunately, Woll bailed his team out repeatedly.

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews celebrates scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers.

(Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

Florida was short-handed, flat early, and frankly poor for half the game. Head coach Paul Maurice admitted as much. The Maple Leafs took advantage, built a lead, and then… waited. Once the game settled into a slower, grind-it-out rhythm, Toronto stopped pushing. They defended well enough, but they didn’t really dictate play after going up 3–0. Against a healthier, sharper Panthers squad, that lull could have become dangerous quickly.

Problem Two: Maple Leafs Rely on Good Goalie Play Too Much

The second issue is the Maple Leafs’ reliance on goaltending to smooth over their play. Fortunately, Woll was excellent. He had to be. Sadly, his own turnover cost him a shutout. Other than that, the game was in the bag for the young goalie.

Florida outshot Toronto and had long stretches where the Maple Leafs were content to keep things to the outside rather than regain possession. That works when your goalie is locked in, and the opponent is missing firepower. It’s a riskier bet when margins tighten. This was less a case of Toronto suffocating Florida than of surviving them responsibly.

Problem Three: Maple Leafs’ Offensive Depth Seems Fragile

The third concern is offensive depth — or rather, how fragile it still feels. Easton Cowan scored, and Matthew Knies drove play. But once again, Matthews was central to everything that mattered offensively.

Easton Cowan, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Give him credit; he’s a superstar. The problem for the Maple Leafs is how quickly the attack narrows when the game slows down. They generated enough early, then relied on structure and discipline to close it out. That’s not inherently a flaw, but it leaves little margin for error if the game swings.

Did the Panthers Relax Into the Loss?

Finally, looking at the opponent’s side of things: the Panthers’ performance raises questions, too. The Panthers played an interesting game, which makes me wonder. Florida didn’t just lose; they seemed to coast to a loss. The Panthers were missing key players, pulled Brad Marchand early, and often looked like a team protecting bodies rather than going all out for the two points.

Toronto players did what they were supposed to do. The question is whether this win tells us something new, or simply confirms what we already knew: the Maple Leafs can play a clean, organized game when things break their way.

Of course, that still counts. But it doesn’t erase the underlying questions.

The Maple Leafs Need These Kinds of Wins

The Maple Leafs need wins like this, and they need lots of them because their margin is thin. They have to stack regulation victories, not just survive nights. The game against the Panthers was a positive result. It just wasn’t a revealing one.

In January, it’s the games that reveal a team’s true character that matter most. Good win for Toronto, but is it a defining one? It’s hard to say until we see how they play against the Philadelphia Flyers on the road tonight.