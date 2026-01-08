Ranking All of the NHL’s Winter Classic Games

The Winter Classic has become an iconic part of the NHL season. 17 times since 2008, two teams have met outside on or around New Year’s Day to celebrate hockey’s roots, wrapped in spectacle, nostalgia, and in some cases, big moments. Some games have become instant classics, with images and sounds that have become rooted in our minds. Others fall short of expectations for various reasons.

Today, we are going to tier rank all 17 Winter Classic games. The goal is to identify the ones that stand out from the rest and figure out why the ones that failed did. When we are done, we will even gaze into the crystal ball and see about future sites and matchups.

Tier Rankings Explained

Each game will be ranked based on atmosphere, game quality, historical significance, and lasting legacy. The following are the tiers in which games will be placed:

Hall of Fame – These are the best of the best. When you think of the Winter Classic, these are the games that come to mind.

– These are the best of the best. When you think of the Winter Classic, these are the games that come to mind. Presidents’ Trophy – These are solid games that still provided fun and memorable moments.

– These are solid games that still provided fun and memorable moments. Playoff Contender – These are solid games. They do not amaze with anything spectacular, but they are passable.

– These are solid games. They do not amaze with anything spectacular, but they are passable. Draft Lottery – The worst of the worst. For one reason or another, these games failed to live up to the hype of the Winter Classic.

Now that we have done that, let’s start ranking them, beginning with that snowy day in Orchard Park that started it all.

2008 Winter Classic

Teams: Buffalo Sabres vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Venue: Ralph Wilson Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

Result: Penguins won, 2-1, in a shootout

When one thinks of this game, many images come to mind. First, one sees snow falling consistently throughout the game — an absolutely perfect sight for the first Winter Classic. One considers the Sabres and Penguins walking to the rink in their respective vintage jerseys; the Sabres in their old white jerseys, while the Penguins wore powdered blue for the first time since 1973. One sees Bob Costas hosting NBC’s coverage of the game. Of course, no one has forgotten Sidney Crosby‘s shootout-winning goal. In just his third season, Crosby was performing on the big stage, something that would come to define his career.

Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins at the 2008 Winter Classic in Buffalo (Photo by Dave Sandford/Getty Images)

It all started on this day. Everything that the Winter Classic is now traces back to that snowy day. There is no question about where it ranks.

Tier Ranking – Hall of Fame

2009 Winter Classic

Teams: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings

Venue: Wrigley Field (Chicago, Illinois)

Result: Red Wings won, 6-4

The first time the Winter Classic was played between two Original Six teams. It was also the first to take place in an iconic stadium. Both teams wore jerseys considered among the best in Winter Classic history. It was also a much more offensive game than the 2008 game. This one saw 10 goals total, including five unanswered goals by the Red Wings at one point.

The highlight of the event was its incorporation of Wrigley’s history. Fake ivy was placed on the outfield walls. Hawks’ legends Bobby Hull, Stan Mikita, and Denis Savard joined Chicago Cubs’ legend Ryne Sandberg in singing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” with the lyrics changed to match hockey.

The game itself was symbolic of where both teams were at the time. The Blackhawks, just a few seasons away from their Stanley Cup dynasty, got out to a 3-1 lead before the defending champion Red Wings rallied to win the game.

Tier Ranking – Hall of Fame

2010 Winter Classic

Teams: Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Venue: Fenway Park (Boston, Massachusetts)

Result: Bruins won, 2-1, in overtime

Another iconic venue hosting the game. The Bruins became the first home team to win the Winter Classic, winning in overtime on a goal by Marco Sturm. Shawn Thornton and Daniel Carcillo dropped the gloves in the first fight in Winter Classic history.

However, the game itself did not generate the same excitement as the previous two. The highlight of the event came after the game, as the United States’ men’s Olympic team was announced, with Bruins’ goaltender Tim Thomas named as the final member.

Tier Ranking – Presidents’ Trophy

2011 Winter Classic

Teams: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals

Venue: Heinz Field (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

Result: Capitals won, 3-1

Sidney Crosby vs. Alex Ovechkin? The first Winter Classic to take place at night? This was going to be an instant classic.

No. This game is remembered for Crosby’s concussion that kept him off the ice for a while. A game that should have been an instant classic came nowhere near the hype.

Tier Ranking – Draft Lottery

2012 Winter Classic

Teams: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers

Venue: Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Result: Rangers won, 3-2

This game initially generated little excitement because the Flyers were appearing in their second Winter Classic in three seasons. Following the Penguins’ repeat appearance a season prior, many hockey fans wanted to see some new teams in the game.

However, as the game got closer, excitement started to build, and the game itself provided plenty more. First, Flyers’ head coach Peter Laviolette chose to start 23-year-old Sergei Bobrovsky instead of their usual starter, Ilya Bryzgalov. Then, the Flyers got an unexpected source of offense, as they got the first goal of the game from Brayden Schenn, scoring his first NHL goal. Last but not least, Rangers’ goaltender Henrik Lundqvist had to stop a penalty shot attempt in the final minute to preserve the Rangers’ win.

Despite the mild excitement at first, this was a fun game with an iconic moment.

Tier Ranking: Presidents’ Trophy

2014 Winter Classic

Teams: Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Venue: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Result: Maple Leafs won, 3-2, in a shootout

This is the best Winter Classic played. Everything about this event was done correctly. Given the rich histories of both teams, two alumni games were played at Comerica Park. Both teams (regulars and alums) wore their primary colors on their jerseys, creating a beautiful sight of red and blue on the ice. Furthermore, Mother Nature even gave consistent snow.

(Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)

The game itself was a classic, needing a shootout to determine a winner. Jonathan Bernier made 41 saves for the Maple Leafs while Justin Abdelkader scored a late goal to tie the game for the Red Wings.

At its core, the Winter Classic is a celebration of hockey. This accomplished that in every way possible. The event was so popular that fans today are calling for another game between the Red Wings and Maple Leafs at Michigan Stadium.

Tier Ranking: Hall of Fame

2015 Winter Classic

Teams: Washington Capitals vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Venue: Nationals Park (Washington, D.C.)

Result: Capitals won, 3-2

This game suffers from a lack of hype. After all, the decision to put the Capitals against the Blackhawks, teams from separate conferences, still does not make sense. It seemed the NHL was checking boxes as it planned the event. “Is Alex Ovechkin’s team hosting the game? Who should play? Well, the Blackhawks have played in the last two Western Conference Finals, why not them?”

The game itself was a lot of fun. Former Blackhawk Troy Brouwer scored the game-winning goal with just 13 seconds left. The excitement of the game saves it from the bottom of the tier ranking. The game is worth watching on a replay, and the Brouwer goal was a fun outdoor moment.

Tier Ranking – Playoff Contender

2016 Winter Classic

Teams: Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens

Venue: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts)

Result: Canadiens won, 5-1

Both teams’ jerseys were solid. Unfortunately, that is the nicest thing that can be said about this event. Aside from the two teams playing, there was nothing iconic about it. Gillette Stadium lacked the historical significance of Fenway, making it feel a little less special. Furthermore, the game was a blowout.

This Winter Classic has the lowest ratings in the event’s history. It is not hard to see why.

Tier Ranking – Draft Lottery

2017 Winter Classic

Teams: St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Venue: Busch Stadium (St. Louis, Missouri)

Result: Blues won, 4-1

The timing of this matchup was perfect. The Blues and Blackhawks were coming off a thrilling seven-game playoff series the season prior. The Blues won the series to end the Blackhawks’ bid for a second-straight Stanley Cup. Now, it was time for the two teams to take it outside.

Related: Revisiting the St. Louis Blues’ Previous Winter Classic Appearances

The Blues dominated the game. Two goals by Vladimir Tarasenko and a strong performance by Jake Allen in net propelled the Blues to victory. As a result, the game lacks the drama that could get it higher on the tier list. However, the event itself was still fun. The alumni game may have been the best part, with legends such as Wayne Gretzky, Brett Hull, Chris Pronger, Al MacInnis, and Bernie Federko all suiting up for the Blues’ alums. It was definitely a celebration of Blues’ hockey.

Tier Ranking – Playoff Contender

2018 Winter Classic

Teams: Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers

Venue: Citi Field (Queens, New York)

Result: Rangers won, in overtime, 3-2

This game is notable because the Sabres were the designated home team, as the Rangers cannot play home games outside Madison Square Garden due to their tax-exempt status.

The jerseys were not the best. Citi Field seemed like an odd choice to host the game (it was not the NHL’s first choice). However, it was fun and intense. The Rangers scored the first two goals before the Sabres rallied to force overtime. J.T. Miller won the game for the Rangers, giving the away team a thrilling two points in front of their home fans.

Tier Ranking – Playoff Contender

2019 Winter Classic

Teams: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Boston Bruins

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium (Notre Dame, Indiana)

Result: Bruins won, 4-2

Another iconic stadium got to host the Winter Classic. The NHL did not miss the opportunity to incorporate Irish imagery into the event, using it in the logo. Furthermore, this is the only Winter Classic to date to take place outside of a team’s immediate market.

However, how do you kill the hype for an annual event? Keep using the same team. This is not like the NFL on Thanksgiving, where the Detroit Lions play every year because the Lions helped start the tradition. Putting the Blackhawks in another outdoor game was overkill for the general hockey fan. Yes, it made sense to do it since the game was at Notre Dame. But what should have felt like an iconic moment, similar to the one at Wrigley Field, just felt like a typical Winter Classic, but with Notre Dame involved.

Sorry, Notre Dame, but the answer is obvious.

Tier Ranking – Draft Lottery

2020 Winter Classic

Teams: Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators

Venue: Cotton Bowl (Dallas, Texas)

Result: Stars won, 4-2

Hank Hill would have been proud of the atmosphere of this game. A mechanical bull, a square-dancing floor, and giant cowboy boots surrounded the rink. Both teams’ jerseys looked great. To cap it off, the game was played in an iconic stadium.

The Stars rallied in the third period to win the game, but its memorable moment came just 2:44 into the first period. Stars’ forward Corey Perry was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct. Perry had to take a long walk of shame back to the locker room.

Tier Ranking – Presidents’ Trophy

2022 Winter Classic

Teams: Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues

Venue: Target Field (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

Result: Blues won, 6-4

With a game-time temperature of -5.7°, this is the coldest Winter Classic ever. The Blues were not deterred, showing up at the stadium in beachwear. Between the freezing temperature, the pond hockey rinks around the main rink, and the nighttime start, it created an authentic Winter Classic atmosphere.

2022 Discover Winter Classic Target Field (Photo by Evan Frost/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Blues blew the game open with a five-goal second period. Jordan Kyrou recorded four points. It was all Blues, keeping this from being a Hall of Fame-caliber game. It lacked the drama, but it absolutely had the atmosphere.

Tier Ranking – Presidents’ Trophy

2023 Winter Classic

Teams: Boston Bruins vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Venue: Fenway Park (Boston, Massachusetts)

Result: Bruins won, 2-1

Fenway Park became the first repeat host in the Winter Classic. The Bruins and Penguins each paid homage to the histories of the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates, walking into the stadium wearing their respective teams’ jerseys. There was even a ceremonial first “puck pitch”, with Bruins’ legend Bobby Orr shooting a puck to Red Sox legend Jason Varitek.

The game was fun, with the Bruins squeaking out the win. There are no memorable moments, but it was still a good, old-fashioned hockey game.

Tier Ranking: Playoff Contender

2024 Winter Classic

Teams: Seattle Kraken vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Venue: T-Mobile Park (Seattle, Washington)

Result: Kraken won, 3-0

This was a fun way to celebrate expansion, especially considering the Golden Knights were the reigning-Stanley Cup champions at the time, and the Kraken were coming off their first playoff appearance. Steve Mayer, a chief content officer for the NHL, commented on that fact in the days leading up to the game.

“We want to lean into the story of a new franchise that represents the League and what the League is all about,” Mayer said. “The beauty of the Kraken and the Golden Knights is how they’ve established themselves; their fan bases are passionate and rabid, they’ve done so well, they brought hockey to places that didn’t have it before. This says everything that you need to know about the NHL. And to lean into the environment here, the water, the boating, where it’s located, the Pacific Northwest, all those things come in to play when you’re creating what this is about.”

Both teams got creative with their jerseys, with the Kraken paying homage to the Seattle Metropolises and the Golden Knights designing theirs based on the negative-space “V.”

Nautical-themed decorations surrounded the rink, paying homage to Seattle’s maritime culture. For a team in only its third season, they found a way to make the atmosphere feel special and unique to the city.

As for the game, Joey Daccord recorded the first shutout in Winter Classic history, stopping all 35 Vegas shots.

Tier Ranking – Presidents‘ Trophy

2025 Winter Classic

Teams: St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Venue: Wrigley Field (Chicago, Illinois)

Result: Blues won, 6-2

The logo for this game was appealing to the eye, incorporating Wrigley’s red brick and ivy, an image replicated around the rink. Visually, Wrigley Field was just as appealing that night as it was in 2009, if not more so.

Unfortunately, the decision to put the Blackhawks back in the Winter Classic did not work out. The team was, and still is, in the middle of a rebuild. While the game did put Connor Bedard on the outdoor stage, that was not enough to justify putting them in this game.

The Blues, on the other hand, stood out in multiple positive ways. Their jerseys were outside the box, being the first not to use the iconic Blue Note as the primary logo. Furthermore, the game became symbolic of the team’s 2024-25 season. Goals by newcomers Cam Fowler and Dylan Holloway. A strong performance by Jordan Binnington. Blues’ fans enjoyed this game in every way.

Unfortunately, for non-Blues fans, this game would not have been as enjoyable.

Tier Ranking – Draft Lottery

2026 Winter Classic

Teams: Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers

Venue: LoanDepot Park (Miami, Florida)

Result: Rangers won, 5-1

The state of Florida may not have the traditional outdoor hockey climate, but putting this game in Florida was still a good choice. After all, since 2020, the state of Florida has won all six Eastern Conference Championships and four Stanley Cup titles. Similar to 2024, which was a celebration of expansion, this one was meant to be a celebration of Florida hockey.

However, the NHL left out something important. The Panthers should have been playing the Tampa Bay Lightning in the game. Yes, the Lightning will host a Stadium Series game later this season, but for an event clearly meant to celebrate the success of both teams, both of them should have been involved. The Panthers should have hosted the Lightning at LoanDepot Park, and then the Lightning would have hosted the Panthers at Raymond-James Stadium for the Stadium Series. This would have generated more hype for both games.

The game did give us a historic moment, with Mika Zibanejad scoring the first hat trick in Winter Classic history. Aside from that, it was nothing special.

New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad celebrates with teammates after scoring an empty net goal for his third of the game against the Florida Panthers in the 2026 Winter Classic ice hockey game at loanDepot Park (Rhona Wise-Imagn Images)

Tier Ranking – Draft Lottery

Final Tier Ranking

Let’s recap the full tier ranking of Winter Classic games:

Hall of Fame 2008, 2009, 2014

Presidents’ Trophy 2010, 2012, 2020, 2022, 2024

Playoff Contender 2015, 2017, 2018, 2023

Draft Lottery 2011, 2016, 2019, 2025, 2026



The Winter Classic has been enjoyable more times than not. When things go right, they really go right, creating an epic atmosphere and a memorable event. Even the ones that are bad are not all bad. There are inspired concepts that did not work out. A game in Notre Dame? Great idea, but wrong time. Crosby and Ovechkin going head-to-head? Great idea, but sadly, it did not work out the way many thought it would.

Future of the Winter Classic

We now know where the 2027 Winter Classic will take place. The Utah Mammoth and Colorado Avalanche will play at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The 2028 Winter Classic is already generating talk. As the 20th anniversary of the event, many think it should be between the Sabres and Penguins (a callback to the original) at the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium.

A Historic Event

The Winter Classic is a true celebration of hockey. When done correctly, it creates an iconic image of outdoor hockey that brings the game back to its roots. Players, coaches, and fans alike are reminded of the moment we first fell in love with the game. The Winter Classic is not just another regular-season game played outdoors. It is a symbol of hockey’s past, present, and future.