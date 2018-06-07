Top 40 Free Agents of 2018

NHL free agency is only weeks away. The class of 2018 unrestricted free agents (UFAs) is not as robust as years past. It’s a top-heavy class with a handful of high-impact players, then a lot of depth players and grinders that can fill out lineups.

In a few years, with the exception of John Tavares, we could very well be posting a similar article with the same players titled, “Toughest Contracts to Move.” All too often in free agency, teams get a little overzealous and overpay players they think will make significant impacts on their team only to be filled with regret (and heavy contracts) after a year or two.

With every passing day in June, it’s more likely the high-end players will keep their options open and let teams wage a bidding war for their services. Interested teams can start chatting it up with players beginning June 24 even though they can’t sign them until July 1. In this article, we break down some of the top players at each position.

Top UFA Forwards

Centers

John Tavares

Age: 27

Current Team: New York Islanders

2017-18 Stats: 37 goals, 47 assists for 84 points in 82 games

Expiring Contract: 6-year, $33-million deal

The crown jewel. The big fish. The franchise centerpiece. No matter what you call him, John Tavares is the top free agent available in 2018. The five-time All-Star center has been the Islanders’ leading scorer in all but one of his nine NHL seasons. He could command upwards of $11 million per season for seven years.

Tavares, the first overall pick in 2009 and current captain of the Isles, has said to the media that he’s happy playing for the team and is in no great hurry to move. But hockey is a business too, and things change. While he’s had personal success, the Isles haven’t. They’ve never surrounded him with enough top talent like superstars Sidney Crosby and Steven Stamkos.

The Isles have stated they’d like to keep JT. Their trade for Jordan Eberle in 2017, the emergence of Mathew Barzal and the recent hiring of Lou Lamoriello had to be both encouraging and promising for JT. That’s not to mention the organization securing a new arena to be built at Belmont Park on Long Island with a projected opening in 2021-22.

If Tavares wants to win, his best bet is to move. It’s hard to think the team that’s barely made the playoffs in the last decade is anywhere close to being a Stanley Cup contender. “To me, it’s separate—the season and my contract situation. I don’t really see them going hand-in-hand or having an effect on one or the other,” said Tavares earlier this season.

Paul Stastny

Age: 32

Current Team: Winnipeg Jets

2017-18 Stats: 16 goals, 37 assists for 53 points in 81 games

Expiring Contract: 4-year, $28-million deal

Stastny came over to the Winnipeg Jets from St. Louis at the trade deadline. While his numbers have dwindled, he’s a solid and versatile two-way center and plays well on the penalty kill, and is better-than-average at faceoffs. The Quebec native brings 50 points, depth and experience to the table. This free agent will likely take a slight pay cut for his next deal.

The Jets have a lot of money and term locked up with Bryan Little (6 years at $5.21 million annually), and have restricted free agents Jacob Trouba and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck ready for new, long-term deals. Stastny may command too much for the Jets to keep him.

On the other hand, Stastny said the best decision he’s ever made was to waive his no-trade clause and come to the Jets. But he knows hockey is a business, saying, “…it’s always good to keep everything open. Every time you think something is going to happen, life throws a curveball at you.”

Riley Nash

Age: 29

Current Team: Boston Bruins

2017-18 Stats: 15 goals, 26 assists for 41 points in 76 games

Expiring Contract: 2-year, $1.8-million deal

Nash is a dependable third-line center on a playoff-bound team. The first-round pick from 2007 posted career-highs in goals (15), assists (26) and points (41), and was a plus-16 last season. Even if he doubled his salary, he could be scooped up at a cap-friendly hit for three or four years.

Joe Thornton

Age: 38

Current Team: San Jose Sharks

2017-18 Stats: 13 goals, 23 assists for 36 points in 47 games

Expiring Contract: 1-year, $8-million deal

Though hampered by injuries, Thornton, a 38-year-old future Hall-of-Famer, can still contribute in a top-six role. He’s an elite two-way center and one of the game’s best passers. At the right price, a one or two-year deal to play for a contender could be on Jumbo’s horizon. It’ll be odd to see him wearing anything other than a Sharks jersey.

Tyler Bozak

Age: 32

Current Team: Toronto Maple Leafs

2017-18 Stats: 11 goals, 32 assists for 43 points in 81 games

Expiring Contract: 5-year, $21-million deal

Bozak slots in as a good third liner on a contender or a second-liner on a rebuilding squad. He adds some skill and is a solid 45-point contributor.

Derek Ryan

Age: 31

Current Team: Carolina Hurricanes

2017-18 Stats: 15 goals, 23 assists for 38 points in 77 games

Expiring Contract: 1-year, $1.425-million deal

Jay Beagle

Age: 32

Current Team: Washington Capitals

2017-18 Stats: 7 goals, 15 assists for 22 points in 79 games

Expiring Contract: 3-year, $5.25-million deal

Mark Letestu

Age: 33

Current Team: Columbus Blue Jackets

2017-18 Stats: 9 goals, 14 assists for 23 points in 80 games

Expiring Contract: 3-year, $5.4 million deal

Kyle Brodziak

Age: 34

Current Team: St. Louis Blues

2017-18 Stats: 10 goals, 23 assists for 33 points in 81 games

Expiring Contract: 2-year, $1.9-million deal

Tomas Plekanec

Age: 35

Current Team: Toronto Maple Leafs

2017-18 Stats: 6 goals, 20 assists for 26 points in 77 games

Expiring Contract: 2-year, $12-million deal

Right Wingers

David Perron

Age: 30

Current Team: Vegas Golden Knights

2017-18 Stats: 16 goals, 50 assists for 66 points in 70 games

Expiring Contract: 2-year, $7.5-million deal

Perron bounced around between teams for several years before being chosen to be a part of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights. He had a tremendous season with the Golden Knights, crushing his career-highs for both assists and points. He is considered a core part of the Knights’ success as they battle for the Cup.

Perron’s near point-per-game play bodes well for his next deal. It’s possible the experienced, skilled and feisty forward could be rewarded with a long-term contract before July 1, but it’s more likely he’ll hit free agency. There is no shortage of teams that would jump at the chance to sign the strong puck-possession winger.

“I’m looking for eight years, $10 million a year,” said Perron with a smile. “I don’t really want to touch on [my next contract]. I think it would be unfair for everyone to talk about that. I don’t want to jinx anything.”

Michael Grabner

Age: 30

Current Team: New Jersey Devils

2017-18 Stats: 27 goals, 9 assists for 36 points in 80 games

Expiring Contract: 2-year, $3.3-million deal

Grabner was flipped at the deadline by the New York Rangers to their cross-Hudson rival New Jersey Devils. The versatile Austrian winger brings speed, depth scoring and penalty killing skills to the table. He’ll likely be getting a raise. He’s a strong bottom-six piece of the puzzle for a strong team.

“It’s easy to go south just with cap space,” said Devils GM Ray Shero. “Cap space is one of the greatest assets in the league. Once you lose it, you better be a good team that’s pushing to win a Cup or something.”

Blake Comeau

Age: 32

Current Team: Colorado Avalanche

2017-18 Stats: 13 goals, 21 assists for 34 points in 79 games

Expiring Contract: 3-year, $7.2-million deal

Comeau isn’t a flashy, deke-and-dangle player, but he’ll pitch in a dependable 10 goals and 30 points in a third- or fourth-line role.

Ryan Reaves

Age: 31

Current Team: Vegas Golden Knights

2017-18 Stats: 4 goals, 6 assists for 10 points in 79 games

Expiring Contract: 4-year, $4.5-million deal

Left Wingers

James van Riemsdyk

Age: 29

Current Team: Toronto Maple Leafs

2017-18 Stats: 36 goals, 18 assists for 54 points in 81 games

Expiring Contract: 6-year, $25.5-million deal

Knowing the Leafs were likely not headed for a deep playoff run, JVR’s name swirled about at the trade deadline, but he was never dealt. As a proven 30-goal scorer who is under 30 years old, the big, skilled left winger will be in high demand. He’s one of the best net-front beasts in the league, piling up goals from within 10 feet of the net.

JVR will be looking for more money, and getting it, especially in light of Evander Kane’s recent seven-year, $49-million contract with the San Jose Sharks. A long-term deal has the potential to be troublesome down the road.

With the Leafs are facing major contracts for forwards Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander, van Reimsdyk’s days in Toronto are most likely over.

“I’ve loved playing here ever since I came here. How I’ve been treated is great. It’s a place I want to play for as long as I can,” said van Riemsdyk. “Where that takes things, we’ll see what happens. I love playing here. I want to be here.

“I enjoy everything here: this city, this team, all of it has a lot to offer. It’s been great for me, and just having the unwavering support of the fans and the city of Toronto. There’s lots of different emotions there now,” van Riemsdyk said at the Leafs’ locker cleanout.

“Definitely a weird feeling, possibly walking out of here for the last time.”

James Neal

Age: 30

Current Team: Vegas Golden Knights

2017-18 Stats: 25 goals, 19 assists for 44 points in 70 games

Expiring Contract: 6-year, $30-million deal

Neal is a perennial performer with some bite to his game. The left winger has 10 straight 20-goal seasons to start his career; only Alex Ovechkin and Phil Kessel have done that. The power forward could be re-signed by the Golden Knights but might want more money and a longer term than Knights general manager George McPhee is willing to offer.

“I just try to stay in the moment,” said Neal. “You get that taste of winning, and you just want to come back and you want to win. You want to win. No better group of guys to do it with, and we’ll see what happens.”

Ilya Kovalchuk

Age: 35

Current Team: SKA Saint Petersburg (KHL)

2017-18 Stats (International): 41 goals, 39 assists for 80 points in 71 games

Expiring Contract: 15-year, $100-million deal (previously with New Jersey Devils)

One of the game’s pure snipers, Kovalchuk is ready to return to the NHL. The right winger has succeeded at the Olympics, in Russia and now wants to win in North America. Though he’s 35, he has shown no signs of slowing down in the KHL.

“Kovy is one of the best teammates I’ve ever had,” said future Hockey-Hall-of-Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur. “And I’m not talking about just his play on the ice. He was one of our most engaged guys in the room. He was great that way. He really cares about winning, and he cares about guys on his team. Away from the rink, and I think it’s unusual in the NHL for someone from Russia, but his wife organized dinners and was great with the team.

Kovalchuk can likely expect a two- or three-year deal with heavy incentives.

Rick Nash

Age: 33

Current Team: Boston Bruins

2017-18 Stats: 21 goals, 13 assists for 34 points in 71 games

Expiring Contract: 8-year, $62.4-million deal

The Boston Bruins paid the New York Rangers a king’s ransom for Nash at the trade deadline last season. He offers veteran leadership and scoring depth, as is evident by his 13th 20-goal season. Unfortunately, Nash also brings a history of concussions with him to the open market.

“It was disappointing with having a concussion, and having some effects during it, and only playing a certain amount of games, and then coming back for the playoffs,” Nash told reporters on break-up day. “But everything was positive. The organization was great, guys were awesome, so it was a great chapter here and hopefully it can continue.”

If the big, athletic Canadian doesn’t re-sign in Boston, he’ll likely look for a secondary role with a Cup contender. Wherever he lands, the power forward will be taking a pay cut for a two- or three-year deal.

Thomas Vanek

Age: 34

Current Team: Columbus Blue Jackets

2017-18 Stats: 24 goals, 32 assists for 56 points in 80 games

Expiring Contract: 1-year, $2-million deal

Even at 34 years old, Vanek continues to score wherever he goes. He’s a gun for hire. Last year, the winger played for the Vancouver Canucks and Columbus Blue Jackets, his 0th and 0th teams, respectively. He tallied 24 goals and 55 points.

Leo Komarov

Age: 31

Current Team: Toronto Maple Leafs

2017-18 Stats: 7 goals, 12 assists for 19 points in 74 games

Expiring Contract: 4-year, $11.8-million deal

Patrick Maroon

Age: 30

Current Team: New Jersey Devils

2017-18 Stats: 17 goals, 26 assists for 43 points in 74 games

Expiring Contract: 3-year, $6-million deal

Chris Kunitz

Age: 38

Current Team: Tampa Bay Lightning

2017-18 Stats: 13 goals, 16 assists for 29 points in 82 games

Expiring Contract: 1-year, $3-million deal

Valtteri Filppula

Age: 34

Current Team: Philadelphia Flyers

2017-18 Stats: 11 goals, 22 assists for 33 points in 81 games

Expiring Contract: 5-year, $25-million deal

The versatile native of Finland can play center or wing for a team’s middle six. He can play on the penalty-killing unit and does well taking draws.

Top UFA Defensemen

Right-Shot Defensemen

John Carlson

Age: 28

Current Team: Washington Capitals

2017-18 Stats: 15 goals, 53 assists for 68 points in 82 games

Expiring Contract: 6-year, $23.8-million deal

Carlson will be in high demand as the top defenseman available this summer. The premier right-shot defenseman is becoming more valuable as the Caps go deeper in their historic playoff run.

This season, the dynamic puck-moving defenseman set career-bests for goals (15), assists (53) and points (68). The Massachusetts native has been with the Caps his entire career since being drafted in 2008 with the 27th overall pick. He’ll play top-four minutes and power-play time and will produce an almost-guaranteed 40-plus points annually.

His next deal will likely be in the neighborhood of six years and worth upwards of $7 million annually.

“In the beginning, we were wondering where we were going to be as a team,” said Caps GM Brian MacLellan in January. “[Now], we’re going to want him back no matter what, so we’re going to make our best effort to bring him back.”

Carlson has said he’s not thinking too much about his next contract yet. “I’ve got enough to worry about right now,” said Carlson back in April. “I don’t need to be worrying about that. I would like to think that I play my best hockey now, and pride myself on when it’s needed most to do whatever it takes.”

Mike Green

Age: 32

Current Team: Detroit Red Wings

2017-18 Stats: 8 goals, 25 assists for 33 points in 66 games

Expiring Contract: 3-year, $18-million deal

In the midst of an All-Star season (the second of his career), Green re-aggravated a neck injury and was sidelined for a stretch. It was unfortunate, because the Red Wings were not going anywhere and were likely going to flip him to a contender at the trade deadline as he agreed to waive his no-trade clause. Both the Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals had shown interest but shied away. “Obviously it was bad timing,” said Green.

Green, a right-handed shot, is a terrific outlet passer and is strong on the power play. He’s a durable, dependable workhouse who can log top-four minutes while chipping in offensively. At times he plays like a forward.

He’s coming off cervical spine surgery that could give some teams second thought, but he should be ready for training camp.

Greg Pateryn

Age: 27

Current Team: Dallas Stars

2017-18 Stats: 1 goal, 12 assists for 13 points in 73 games

Expiring Contract: 2-year, $1.6-million deal

Kevin Bieksa

Age: 36

Current Team: Anaheim Ducks

2017-18 Stats: 0 goals, 8 assists for 8 points in 59 games

Expiring Contract: 2-year, $8-million deal

Left-Shot Defensemen

John Moore

Age: 27

Current Team: New Jersey Devils

2017-18 Stats: 7 goals, 11 assists for 18 points in 81 games

Expiring Contract: 3-year, $5-million deal

Moore is a big, smooth-skating, stay-at-home defenseman who can chip in a little offense, too. While he likes playing for the Devils and wants to stay, he could double if not triple his salary on the open market.

Jack Johnson

Age: 31

Current Team: Columbus Blue Jackets

2017-18 Stats: 3 goals, 8 assists for 11 points in 77 games

Expiring Contract: 7-year, $30.5-million deal

Johnson’s name swirled at the trade deadline, but he was never moved. He’s an experienced, steady blueliner that may benefit from a change of scenery.

Calvin de Haan

Age: 27

Current Team: New York Islanders

2017-18 Stats: 1 goal, 21 assists for 22 points in 33 games

Expiring Contract: 1-year, $3.3-million deal

De Haan missed the last half of the season with a shoulder injury, so teams may have some concern. He’s a physical, shot-blocking defenseman who is usually a plus-player.

Ian Cole

Age: 29

Current Team: Columbus Blue Jackets

2017-18 Stats: 5 goals, 15 assists for 20 points in 67 games

Expiring Contract: 3-year, $6.3-million deal

Thomas Hickey

Age: 29

Current Team: New York Islanders

2017-18 Stats: 5 goals, 20 assists for 25 points in 69 games

Expiring Contract: 3-year, $6.6-million deal

Alexei Emelin

Age: 32

Current Team: Nashville Predators

2017-18 Stats: 1 goals, 8 assists for 9 points in 76 games

Expiring Contract: 4-year, $16.4-million deal

Dan Hamhuis

Age: 35

Current Team: Dallas Stars

2017-18 Stats: 3 goals, 21 assists for 24 points in 80 games

Expiring Contract: 2-year, $7.5-million deal

Top UFA Goaltenders

Carter Hutton

Age: 32

Current Team: St. Louis Blues

2017-18 Stats: 32 GP, 17-7-3, 2.09 GAA, .931 SV%, .731 QS%

Expiring Contract: 2-year, $2.25-million deal

It’ll be interesting to see if Hutton peaked last season or if he’s just getting started. His outstanding play pushed Jake Allen to the bench at times. Will teams gamble on a journeyman backup goalie to be their next starter? It’ll be risky to gamble on a 32-year-old career backup expecting him to become the next Tim Thomas.

Anton Khudobin

Age: 32

Current Team: Boston Bruins

2017-18 Stats: 31 GP, 16-6-7, 2.56 GAA, .913 SV%, .552 QS%

Expiring Contract: 2-year, $2.4-million deal

Jonathan Bernier

Age: 29

Current Team: Colorado Avalanche

2017-18 Stats: 37 GP, 19-13-3, 2.85 GAA, .913 SV%, .529 QS%

Expiring Contract: 1-year, $2.75-million deal

Jaroslav Halak

Age: 33

Current Team: New York Islanders

2017-18 Stats: 54 GP, 20-26-6, 3.19 GAA, .908 SV%, .449 QS%

Expiring Contract: 4-year, $18-million deal

Halak had a rough year with the Isles last season. That said, it’s not often a team can find a proven starting goalie on the free-agent market. He could bridge the gap for teams with untested, up-and-coming goaltenders or, if need be, a starter.

Kari Lehtonen

Age: 34

Current Team: Dallas Stars

2017-18 Stats: 37 GP, 15-14-3, 2.56 GAA, .912 SV%, .633 QS%

Expiring Contract: 5-year, $29.5-million deal

Lehtonen entered the season knowing his role: backup. Without the pressure of being “the guy,” he had a bounce-back year, posting his best stats since the 2013-14 season. He’s best suited as a backup or 1B for his next team.

Ondrej Pavelec

Age: 30

Current Team: New York Rangers

2017-18 Stats: 19 GP, 4-9-1, 3.05 GAA, .907 SV%, .417 QS%

Expiring Contract: 1-year, $1.3-million deal