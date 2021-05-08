GameDay Live – Montreal Canadiens vs Toronto Maple Leafs – May 8, 2021

The Toronto Maple Leafs will clinch their first division title in more than two decades if they get one point against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. This game marks the last regular season contest between the two teams and a possible first-round playoff preview. However, there’s a lot of hockey remaining. Montreal, currently holding the fourth spot, has 57 points and three games remaining. The Winnipeg Jets have four games left and sit at 59 points. If Montreal and Toronto meet in the playoffs, it will be the first time since 1979.

Stats Situation

Montreal (24-20-9) has played four games a week for the last five weeks. Once considered by some as the juggernaut of the North Division, the Habs have posted a 3-2 record in the last five, and a 5-5 record over the past ten games. Toronto (34-13-6) are riding a 3-1-1 record during the past five games and over the past 10 games are 5-3-2. The Maple Leafs have had their way with rivals this season posting a 6-2-1 record against the Canadiens including a decisive 5-2 victory just a few days ago.

Injured Players

Montreal Canadiens

Brendan Gallagher (thumb), Carey Price (concussion), Paul Byron (lower body), Shea Weber (upper body), Phillip Danault (concussion). Scratched: Jonathan Drouin, Michael Frolik, Erik Gustafsson

Toronto Maple Leafs

Frederik Andersen (lower body), Riley Nash (lower body), Zach Bogosian (shoulder), Zach Hyman (MCL), Nick Foligno (upper body). Scratched: Stefan Noesen, Rasmus Sandin, Timothy Liljegren, Michael Hutchinson

757th Meeting

Can you believe the first time these two franchises met was December 26, 1917? Tonight’s game marks the 757th meeting. Montreal has the edge with 344 wins compared to 306 for Toronto (the other 106 games were ties and overtime losses).