Logan Mailloux – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Logan Mailloux

2020-21 Team: London Knights/SK Lejon (Loan)

Date of Birth: April 15, 2003

Place of Birth: Belle River, Ontario

Ht: 6-foot-3 Wt: 214 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

One of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) players who did manage to play this past season, Logan Mailloux has many great aspects in his game. Standing at 6-foot-3, he does a great job at keeping opponents to the outside of the defensive zone and limits the chances they have to get a good shot on net. He has good gap control and using his long stick, he is able to disrupt passes and plays before they have the chance to develop into a dangerous scoring chance. He likes to be physical and is hard to knock off the puck in the corner.

Mailloux also possesses great offensive instincts as well. He loves to jump into the rush and act as a fourth forward. If the puck is turned over, he is more than capable of getting back. He’s got a powerful shot from the blue line that he loves to use and is good at getting it through traffic. He also has good vision and is more than capable of finding his teammates in and around the net for a scoring chance.

Look, I know the HockeyEttan isn't the best league in the world, but plays like this are why we have Logan Mailloux in our first round at @mckeenshockey. He's a pretty skilled, big defender, as you can see from this recent goal. pic.twitter.com/Bfj7vg4nc8 — OHL Prospects (@BrockOtten) February 5, 2021

While Mailloux did not get the chance of suit up for the London Knights this past season due to the pandemic, I think he will get an opportunity to play a big role for them next season. He has very good tools to work with and is a big, powerful defenseman who can defend and be an offensive threat, which will only add to a solid Knights’ lineup.

Logan Mailloux – 2021 NHL Draft Projection

Mailloux was ranked a B-level prospect by NHL Central Scouting and I think he belongs right where they ranked him. If a team is high on him, I can see him being taken in the early second round, but I think he will go somewhere near the end of the second or early third round. He will need a few more years to develop his overall game, but the team that drafts him will be getting a solid prospect for the future.

Quotables

“Mailloux consistently utilizes his size and strength to be a menacing force in his own zone. He controls gaps and uses his long reach to limit the opposition’s time and space. Below the dots, he effectively erases opponents along the wall and uses his stick to force turnovers. Up front, Mailloux has a cannon from the point with which he can effectively beat goaltenders with precision accuracy or create rebounds and deflections for his teammates.” – Prospect Pipeline

“One of the first things you notice about Logan Mailloux would be his size. At 6’3, 214 pounds and still growing, Mailloux is an absolute unit, who has the size that NHL teams always love. Mailloux plays a physical game and can stand his own against other big players. One aspect of his game that is quite noticeable would be his confidence. Mailloux is not afraid to make tough moves and attempt complicated plays that others would not dare to try. Mailloux is an offensive-defensemen, who possesses a high hockey-IQ. He sees the ice very well and knows where to be to break up a play or create offensive chances.” – David Ciss/The Puck Authority

Strengths

Physicality

Shot

Skating

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Defensive awareness

Making plays under pressure

NHL Potential

Mailloux has all the makings of a solid bottom-four defenseman. He needs to round out some aspects of his game and the team that drafts him will need to be patient with him but he could become a solid contributor to an NHL team one day.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3.5/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7.5/10, Defense – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

In 2018-19, while playing for the Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA, he and his teammates were crowned OGC-16 Champions. Mailloux was also named to the OHL Cup All-Star Team. In 2019-20, while playing for the Toronto Nationals of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL), he was named to the GOJHL (Western) All-Star Team, was named GOJHL (Western) Most Outstanding First Year Defenseman, won GOJHL (Western) Rookie of the Year, was named to the GOJHL (Western) Rookie All-Star Team and won GOJHL (Western) Top Points Rookie. Mailloux also won the Ontario Hockey Association (OHA) Top Prospect Award.

Mailloux Statistics

