Toronto Marlies’ 3 Stars for January 2025

The start of 2025 was rough for the Toronto Marlies, but they got their footing into the new year and finished the month on a much better note than they started with. They finished January with a 7-2-0 record in their last ten games after losing their first four games in the new year. They played 13 games and finished the month with a record of 7-6-0-1, pushing their overall record to 31-24-11-2-3 (they played one game in February so far, which was a loss in overtime).

Goaltending and defense were key factors in this month’s performance. The team either had outstanding performances from their defense and goaltending, such as shutting out the Manitoba Moose in back-to-back games, or giving up six goals against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Here’s a look at our three stars for January 2025.

Third Star: Joseph Blandisi

After getting his first nomination for a star of the month back in December, Joseph Blandisi continues to shine with his performance in the latter half of January. After only one assist in the first six games of January, he finished the last four games with three goals and four assists for six points, including a short-handed goal against the Bakersfield Condors that saw him finish with his third career three-point night on Jan. 22.

After finding some great chemistry on the third line with Cedric Pare and Kyle Clifford last month, as stated, Blandisi went cold to start the new year and was shuffled around the lineup to see if he could reignite that fire he had last month. It took some time, but he found it with Alex Steeves and the returning Roni Hirvonen, who missed almost a month with an injury. Even head coach John Gruden commented on his three-point performance and how he looked after being on a bit of a cold streak.

“I thought Roni did a really good job,” said Gruden. “He plays predictably and is always in position. [Steeves] scores us two big goals, and I thought it was [Blandisi’s] best game in a while, too. He was outstanding. It seems like one line steps up every night, and we are going to continue to need everyone.”

He also appeared in his 200th game and scored his 59th career goal against the San Jose Barracuda on Jan. 26. Now up to eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points on the season, a strong second half from Blandisi could be a crucial piece the Marlies could use to make a deep push into the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Second Star: Matt Murray

Like Blandisi’s start of the month, Matt Murray struggled early in January in his first three starts. He posted a 0-3-0 record and allowed seven goals on 59 shots, but his next four starts helped turn things around for him and the team as the month progressed. He went 4-0-0 in his next four starts and only allowed three goals on 99 shots, including two back-to-back shutouts against the Manitoba Moose. His 23-save shutout victory on Jan. 17 was his 200th career professional win (NHL: 147-87-24, AHL: 53-27-8). It wasn’t a busy evening, but he produced clutch saves at key times. His second shutout performance on Jan. 19 was his third shutout of the season, turning aside 32 shots.

Matt Murray, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The Marlies’ goaltending has been up and down, considering they have used four goaltenders up to this point in the season. However, seeing a veteran like Murray perform this well is excellent, and Gruden continues to give Murray his flowers in these moments.

“[Murray] is just solid,” said Gruden. “Never too high or too low, you never know if he’s given up three or not given up any. He is unflappable back there. He has won a couple of Stanley Cups and has been around for a long time. It is contagious through the team and through the defense. It trickles down. Couldn’t be more proud of him.”

With a record of 8-4-2-3, a save percentage (SV%) of .934, and a goals-against average (GAA) of 1.68 in 15 games played, Murray is tied for second-most shutouts in the season. Among goaltenders who have started 14 games or more, he has the second-best SV% and best GAA in the AHL.

First Star: Alex Steeves

Taking home the second consecutive First Star of the Month award, Alex Steeves has been producing exceptionally well throughout January and has taken his game to an all-new level. Finishing the month with nine goals and two assists for 11 points, Steeves is on the run to cement himself as one of the greatest Marlies ever to play while showing why he should be a player the Maple Leafs call up as they desperately need depth scoring.

Three of his 11 goals came from the power play, and two were game-winners. He has 25 goals this season and is just two away from tying the career high he set last season (2023-24). He is currently in the lead for most goals in the AHL. When he scored his 24th goal on Jan. 31, that was his 17th-career game-winner, and he now sits one behind the franchise’s all-time leading goal scorer, Ryan Hamilton, after scoring five goals in the last five games.

With 25 goals, 15 assists, and 40 points, he is tied for fourth in the AHL in points. His contract expires in the offseason, making him a group 6 unrestricted free agent, and setting up what will be a very interesting summer. A player becomes a group 6 UFA if they are 25 years of age, completed three or more professional seasons, have a contract expiring, and have played less than 80 NHL games.

The Marlies are set to play 11 games in February and have already played one against the Condors and lost 3-2 in the shootout. Their next game will be against the Laval Rockets on Feb. 7 at home.