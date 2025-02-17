Toronto Sceptres Defeat Ottawa Charge 3-2 in Edmonton

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Takeover Tour is back in action. This time, the Toronto Sceptres and the Ottawa Charge played at Rogers Place in Edmonton. In front of a sold-out 17,500 crowd, the Sceptres defeated the Charge 3-2 in overtime.

Game Recap

Two minutes into the first, Jesse Compher sat for slashing. Exactly a minute later, the Charge capitalized on the power play. Jocelyne Larocque was at the blue line with the puck. She sent a pass to Jincy Roese who skated up to the faceoff circle. She took a shot that was blocked by Raygan Kirk. Gabbie Hughes recovered the rebound from in front of the net and scored the first goal of the game. Renata Fast went to the box with two minutes left on a tripping call, but the Charge were unable to score on this power play. The period came to a close with the Charge up by one.

The second began and four minutes in, the Charge earned their first penalty. Larocque sat for hooking, and the Sceptres earned their first power play. They were unable to score on the extra player advantage, and 5-on-5 resumed. Larocque went back to the box for hooking again at the 14-minute mark. This time, the Sceptres took advantage. Hannah Miller took a shot on the net that was blocked by Emerance Maschmeyer. Daryl Watts recovered the rebound, but the puck bounced off the post. She was able to repossess it, and skating back up towards the net, she took a shot and tied the game.

Daryl Watts, Toronto Sceptres (Photo by /PWHL)

Less than a minute left in the second, Aneta Tejralova went to the box for hooking and the Sceptres were back on the power play. Hannah Miller took a shot that was once again blocked. Compher recovered the rebound and passed to Julia Gosling in the faceoff circle. She took a shot and scored, bringing the Sceptres ahead of the Charge by one.

Three minutes into the third, Maggie Connors sat for hooking. The Charge were back on the power play. Emily Clark was by the boards and sent a pass to Tereza Vanisova. She skated up to the faceoff circle and took a shot. She sent the puck past Kirk to tie the game up, 2-2.

Five minutes into the third, things got a little chippy. Emma Woods and Ronja Savolainen got into it in front of the Charge’s bench. The pair went to the box for roughing. Woods received an additional penalty for cross-checking. 4-on-4 hockey commenced, but neither team was able to score.

Despite three more penalties across the next 15 minutes, two for the Charge and one for the Sceptres, neither team scored another goal. This game went to overtime to determine the winner.

In the first minute of overtime, Miller dropped the puck for Watts. She skated up to the net and faked a shot. She skated around the net and with a wraparound shot, scored the winning goal.

Next Up

The Sceptres will look to repeat their success against the New York Sirens on Wednesday, Feb. 19. The Charge will look to get a win when they host the Boston Fleet on Thursday, Feb. 20.