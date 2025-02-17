Maple Leafs’ Should Make a Deal for Canadiens’ Jake Evans 

With the NHL Trade Deadline approaching, there’s bound to be more rumours and trade scenarios that could definitely catch the attention of many fans where their favourite NHL team should be inclined to make or pass on.

Recently, Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli proposed a trade scenario between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens where the Canadiens trade Jake Evans for a second-round pick (that originally belonged to the Florida Panthers) and prospect Roni Hirvonen as a potential framework for a deal. On the surface, it’s a fair move giving up a pick and prospect that continues to be pushed down the depth chart.

It’s also definitely not out of the realm of possibility that the two rivals could strike a deal, like the Tomas Plekanec trade back in 2018. While there hasn’t been any concrete connection between the Maple Leafs and Evans, it’s definitely something that could pique their interest as he is a player that could play a pivotal role for a team looking to shore up their bottom-six.

Contract Negotiation Could Force Move

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Canadiens and Evans have yet to come anywhere close to a potential contract extension. In the final year of a three-year deal at a cap hit of $1.7 million, if things continue to be stalled, it’s more than likely that he could get moved. There have already been teams calling about the centreman and the Maple Leafs should be one of them.

Evans comes at a very affordable price where the Maple Leafs won’t be as pressed up against the cap. Per PuckPedia, the team has just under $3 million in cap space, so bringing in Evans definitely won’t be an issue financially for the team. As an overall need, Evans does fit the bill as a depth player that can chip in offensively. Depth scoring has been a concern for the Maple Leafs. Even with the play of Bobby McMann and Matthew Knies, you can never have enough depth scoring.

Evans has been a very serviceable player for the Canadiens throughout his career and even this season. While his defensive numbers haven’t been as strong, he has shown to play well in a shutdown role and produce offensively. He’s having his most productive season with 11 goals and 27 points in 56 games and is on the verge of eclipsing his career best of 29 points that he set back in 2021-22.

Jake Evans & Montreal have exchanged numbers on what an extension might look like and they’re not close to a new contract according to @PierreVLeBrun. Obviously things can change with one phone call, but as of now that makes it more likely Evans gets dealt before the TDL. pic.twitter.com/LjLTUBy1qm — Rono (@RonoAnalyst) February 9, 2025

Evans is currently listed on the top line, but he had excellent results on the third line with Joel Armia and Emil Heineman. At 182 minutes played at five-on-five, that line has a goals for percentage of 73.33% and a scoring chances for percentage of 56.52%. The Maple Leafs have some defensive responsible forwards in that part of the lineup, but it’s the offense where they’ve struggled and Evans will definitely help out and contribute.

Evans An Upgrade Over Domi

If there’s one thing to take from a possible Evans acquisition is that he will instantly be an upgrade over Max Domi up the middle of the ice. For one, he’s a natural centre that would provide more consistency and can be more relied on in certain situations.

Evans’ game is built around being a versatile and dependable player in all three zones. He’s smart with his positioning, anticipation and transitional game which bodes well for him within his own zone. Offensively, he’s producing and capitalizing on his shots more than Domi. Evans has 11 on 56 shots, a 19.6 shooting percentage. Per NHL EDGE, Evans also has better results in the middle of the ice on his conversion of shots. Domi has taken more shots (65), but only has three goals.

Evans is also a fixture on the penalty kill– averaging 2:57 per game– and is productive with three short-handed goals (ranked sixth in the league), something that he would have an advantage over Domi as he can be used in other aspects of the game. Seeing as he will be used in a depth role, Evans could be utilized very well and play to his strengths at even strength and on the PK.

The Maple Leafs need that kind of dependable player in their lineup. There’s more of a need for Evans than Domi at this point. Domi is a pass-first player, but when your team is struggling to get goals, you need to start capitalizing on your opportunities and as he has yet to do that consistently, being in consecutive long stretches without a goal.

Domi does have that snarl and tenacity to his game, but Evans does bring some physicality to his game as he has 79 hits this season. If a player can play that side of the game that head coach Craig Berube wants to see and still produce offensively in a depth role, that’s something that would be welcomed greatly to a team that needs that type of play in the postseason.

If an Evans deal does come to fruition for the Maple Leafs it would be a great addition as he checks off a lot of the boxes they’re looking for. A versatile centre that can play a sound two-way game and chip in offensively to help a secondary scoring be more consistent. It may not seem like a big move, but it’s one that could have a big impact.

