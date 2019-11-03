Undrafted Tracker: Keeping Tabs on Prospects Passed Over in 2019

November 3rd, 2019

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

How are the prospects that didn’t get drafted doing this season?

As a scout, you want to know that answer, so I try to check up on them regularly — specifically the prospects that I had ranked and mocked. I have been tracking them for my own interest and out of curiosity in recent years — my mocks date back to 2012, with my rankings published since 2018 — but I’ve decided to share those periodical updates on the 2019 draft class.

With around 40 overagers getting drafted every year — approximately one in every five or six picks, more so in the later rounds — it’s certainly worth keeping tabs on those who get passed over.

I’m calling this project the Undrafted Tracker and I’ll be focusing on the 173 prospects that appeared in my final rankings and two mock drafts for 2019. That sounds like a lot, but 64 of my top 217 went undrafted, plus 104 of the 133 honourable mentions from my top 350, along with five additional prospects that were swapped into the consensus mock from the 1,142 on my radar. Of those 1,142, several others are off to strong starts this season and could be drafted in 2020 despite not making the cut for this tracker.

These prospects are listed in the order of my final rankings, with the tracker displaying their current teams and stats as well as whether they are still eligible for 2020 and where I had them mocked for 2019. To view the latter three columns, move the slider at the bottom to the right.

For this first edition of Undrafted Tracker, all the stats are from EliteProspects.com through Oct. 31. However, not all stats are equal since these prospects are developing in various leagues at different levels ranging from junior to pro.

I will highlight prospects from each round within my top 217 and some of the honourable mentions, but the NHLe (equivalency) tool is always helpful for calculating how these stats could translate to the NHL in the future and how they compare to their peers in the present.

Ranked Prospects

2019 Final RankingNamePositionNationalityCurrent TeamCurrent Stats2020 Eligibility2019 Personal Mock2019 Consensus Mock
47, R2Daniil GutikLW/RWRussiaLoko Yaroslavl (MHL)20 GP
4 G
15 A
19 PTS
14 PIM		Yes56, R268, R3
85, R3Justin BergeronLDCanadaRouyn-Noranda (QMJHL)16 GP
3 G
10 A
13 PTS
17 PIM		Yes83, R3125, R5
86, R3Billy ConstantinouRDCanadaKingston/Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)8 GP
1 G
5 A
6 PTS
10 PIM
6 GP
2 G
2 A
4 PTS
2 PIM		Yes84, R353, R2
90, R3Dmitri SheshinLW/RWRussiaMagnitogorsk (MHL)20 GP
11 G
15 A
26 PTS
8 PIM		Yes86, R3135, R5
91, R3Yaroslav LikhachyovLW/RWRussiaBlainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL)15 GP
7 G
6 A
13 PTS
8 PIM		Yes89, R3118, R4
92, R3Josh WilliamsRWCanadaEdmonton (WHL)14 GP
6 G
11 A
17 PTS
16 PIM		Yes100, R4100, R4
101, R4Vojtech StrondalaLCCzech RepublicStadion Litomerice (Czech2)17 GP
2 G
11 A
13 PTS
12 PIM		Yes117, R4154, R5
111, R4Luke ToporowskiLWUSASpokane (WHL)11 GP
4 G
4 A
8 PTS
4 PIM		Yes108, R495, R4
113, R4Nolan MaierGCanadaSaskatoon (WHL)6 W
7 L
.906 SV%
2.88 GAA
0 SO		Yes144, R5211, R7
114, R4Taylor GauthierGCanadaPrince George (WHL)2 W
10 L
.898 SV%
3.34 GAA
0 SO		Yes98, R498, R4
127, R5Jake LeeLDCanadaKelowna (WHL)12 GP
1 G
6 A
7 PTS
16 PIM		Yes118, R4113, R4
128, R5Oleg ZaytsevLCRussiaDynamo Tver (VHL)20 GP
1 G
3 A
4 PTS
4 PIM		Yes116, R4144, R5
129, R5Vladimir AlistrovLWBelarusEdmonton (WHL)13 GP
5 G
6 A
11 PTS
4 PIM		Yes135, R5193, R7
131, R5Xavier SimoneauLW/LCCanadaDrummondville (QMJHL)17 GP
7 G
16 A
23 PTS
12 PIM		Yes136, R5136, R5
132, R5Xavier ParentLWCanadaSherbrooke (QMJHL)17 GP
5 G
6 A
11 PTS
20 PIM		Yes125, R5120, R4
134, R5Logan BarlageRCCanadaLethbridge (WHL)14 GP
2 G
6 A
8 PTS
10 PIM		Yes141, R5145, R5
141, R5Artyom GalimovLCRussiaAk Bars Kazan (KHL)21 GP
4 G
3 A
7 PTS
2 PIM		Yes134, R5169, R6
143, R5Yegor ChinakhovRWRussiaOmskie Yastreby (MHL)22 GP
11 G
17 A
28 PTS
12 PIM		Yes143, R5178, R6
146, R5Grant SilianoffFUSACedar Rapids (USHL)10 GP
4 G
5 A
9 PTS
0 PIM		Yes147, R5185, R6
147, R5Cameron RoweGUSADes Moines (USHL)3 W
3 L
.888 SV%
3.72 GAA
0 SO		Yes171, R6128, R5
148, R5Alex BrannstamLDSwedenDjurgardens (J20)0 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM		Yes142, R5156, R6
151, R5Marcel BarinkaRCCzech RepublicHalifax (QMJHL)16 GP
1 G
3 A
4 PTS
0 PIM		Yes155, R5155, R5
152, R5Ondrej PsenickaRW/LWCzech RepublicWaterloo (USHL)8 GP
3 G
1 A
4 PTS
0 PIM		Yes165, R6152, R5
153, R5Evgeny OksentyukLW/RWBelarusFlint (OHL)13 GP
6 G
11 A
17 PTS
16 PIM		Yes151, R5167, R6
154, R5Ilya MorozovLDRussiaSibir Novosibirsk (KHL)22 GP
2 G
3 A
5 PTS
6 PIM		Yes161, R6218, HM
155, R5Ilya MironovLDRussiaLoko Yaroslavl (MHL)20 GP
1 G
4 A
5 PTS
38 PIM		Yes190, R7131, R5
156, R6Samuel HlavajGSlovakiaSherbrooke (QMJHL)10 W
2 L
.921 SV%
2.14 GAA
1 SO		Yes163, R6163, R6
157, R6Brady MeyerLCUSAMinnesota-Duluth (NCAA)3 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
2 PIM		Yes167, R6209, R7
159, R6Michael GildonLWUSAOhio State (NCAA)4 GP
0 G
2 A
2 PTS
2 PIM		Yes168, R6168, R6
160, R6Jami KrannilaLCFinlandSt. Cloud State (NCAA)4 GP
0 G
1 A
1 PTS
2 PIM		Yes148, R5148, R5
161, R6Kristian TanusLC/LWFinlandJukurit (Liiga)11 GP
0 G
3 A
3 PTS
4 PIM		Yes173, R6170, R6
162, R6Yannick BruschweilerLWSwitzerlandKusnacht Lions (NLB)14 GP
4 G
12 A
16 PTS
14 PIM		Yes150, R5189, R7
163, R6Taro JentzschLW/RCGermanySherbrooke (QMJHL)13 GP
3 G
8 A
11 PTS
6 PIM		Yes162, R6184, R6
164, R6Christopher Merisier-OrtizLDCanadaBaie-Comeau (QMJHL)16 GP
1 G
6 A
7 PTS
4 PIM		Yes182, R6182, R6
165, R6David AebischerRDSwitzerlandGatineau (QMJHL)4 GP
1 G
1 A
2 PTS
2 PIM		Yes202, R7224, HM
174, R6Albin SundsvikLCSwedenSkelleftea (J20/SHL)11 GP
9 G
6 A
15 PTS
4 PIM
6 GP
1 G
0 A
1 PTS
0 PIM		Yes186, R6164, R6
175, R6Tag BertuzziLW/LCCanadaHamilton (OHL)14 GP
4 G
5 A
9 PTS
13 PIM		Yes128, R5190, R7
178, R6Jonathan BrinkmanLWDenmarkMedicine Hat (WHL)14 GP
1 G
3 A
4 PTS
2 PIM		Yes215, R7215, R7
179, R6Martin LangRW/LWCzech RepublicKamloops (WHL)14 GP
4 G
6 A
10 PTS
9 PIM		Yes187, R7153, R5
183, R6Luke BastLDCanadaWaterloo (USHL)8 GP
0 G
2 A
2 PTS
6 PIM		Yes217, R7202, R7
185, R6Iivari RasanenLDFinlandTappara (U20)/Muskegon (USHL)9 GP
0 G
5 A
5 PTS
24 PIM
6 GP
0 G
2 A
2 PTS
2 PIM		Yes183, R6183, R6
186, R6Albert LyckasenRDSwedenLinkoping (J20)17 GP
2 G
12 A
14 PTS
10 PIM		Yes204, R7204, R7
187, R7Nikita RtishchevRWRussiaZvezda Moskva (VHL)/CSKA Moskva (KHL)10 GP
2 G
1 A
3 PTS
2 PIM
1 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM		Yes198, R7198, R7
188, R7Adam LiskaLWSlovakiaSeverstal Cherepovets (KHL)23 GP
6 G
0 A
6 PTS
4 PIM		Yes170, R6147, R5
189, R7Artur GatiyatovFKazakhstanNomad Nur-Sultan (VHL)/ Snezhnye Barsy Astana (MHL)19 GP
1 G
5 A
6 PTS
2 PIM
2 GP
1 G
1 A
2 PTS
2 PIM		Yes195, R7195, R7
190, R7Valeri OrekhovLDKazakhstanBarys Nur-Sultan (KHL)9 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
8 PIM		Yes203, R7203, R7
191, R7Zdenek SedlakRW/RCCzech RepublicHermes (Mestis)4 GP
0 G
1 A
1 PTS
2 PIM		Yes185, R6220, HM
192, R7David KvasnickaLDCzech RepublicVitkovice (Czech)16 GP
1 G
0 A
1 PTS
0 PIM		Yes196, R7219, HM
194, R7Amir MiftakhovGRussiaBars Kazan (VHL)16 GP
.912 SV%
2.31 GAA		Yes205, R7197, R7
196, R7Lassi LehtinenGFinlandLukko (Liiga/U20)6 GP
.930 SV%
1.94 GAA
1 GP
.946 SV%
2.00 GAA		Yes179, R6285, HM
197, R7Matt BrownLWUSAUMass-Lowell (NCAA)8 GP
3 G
6 A
9 PTS
2 PIM		No188, R7157, R6
199, R7Eli ZummackRW/RCCanadaSpokane (WHL)13 GP
2 G
8 A
10 PTS
2 PIM		Yes181, R6188, R7
201, R7Otto LatvalaRDFinlandHPK (Liiga)15 GP
1 G
1 A
2 PTS
2 PIM		Yes212, R7212, R7
202, R7Jere InnalaLWFinlandHPK (Liiga)18 GP
7 G
4 A
11 PTS
4 PIM		No193, R7232, HM
203, R7Joonas OdenLW/RWFinlandKooKoo (Liiga/U20)16 GP
0 G
2 A
2 PTS
2 PIM
3 GP
1 G
1 A
2 PTS
2 PIM		Yes199, R7233, HM
204, R7Roope TaponenGFinlandHIFK (U20)5 GP
.898 SV%
2.60 GAA		Yes172, R6179, R6
206, R7Wiljami MyllylaFFinlandHIFK (U20)20 GP
11 G
5 A
16 PTS
4 PIM		Yes210, R7226, HM
210, R7Carl JakobssonLW/RWSwedenFarjestad (SHL)15 GP
4 G
1 A
5 PTS
0 PIM		Yes208, R7274, HM
212, R7Ivan DrozdovRW/LWBelarusDinamo Minsk (KHL)/Yunost Minsk (Belarus)3 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
12 GP
5 G
2 A
7 PTS
10 PIM		Yes194, R7263, HM
213, R7David AubrechtLDCzech RepublicBenatky nad Jizerou (Czech2)18 GP
0 G
1 A
1 PTS
16 PIM		Yes201, R7222, HM
214, R7Alex YakovenkoLDRussia/KazakhstanJukurit (Liiga)17 GP
2 G
5 A
7 PTS
4 PIM		No207, R7207, R7
215, R7Grigori DronovLDRussiaMagnitogorsk (KHL)24 GP
0 G
5 A
5 PTS
11 PIM		No197, R7223, HM
216, R7Vladislav SukhachyovGRussiaChelmet Chelyabinsk (VHL)/Traktor Chelyabinsk (KHL)8 GP
.927 SV%
1.97 GAA
1 GP
.905 SV%
2.24 GAA		No211, R7264, HM
217, R7Vladimir SartakovGRussiaAvto Yekaterinburg (MHL)1 GP
1.000 SV%
0.00 GAA		Yes213, R7265, HM

Second Round

Daniil Gutik is producing at a point-per-game pace in the Russian junior league (MHL) thus far — albeit with an assist-heavy stat-line — and could get called up to the KHL or VHL at some point this season. That is his goal and the reason he hasn’t reported to WHL Kelowna as a second-round pick in this year’s CHL import draft. Being based in Kelowna, I was hoping to get plenty of live viewings of Gutik — my highest-ranked prospect to go undrafted in 2019. That would have been a great opportunity for Gutik, playing for the Memorial Cup host team in front of all the NHL scouts during that showcase, but he’s still a strong candidate to get selected as an overager in 2020.

Daniil Gutik Team Russia
Daniil Gutik (28) in action for Team Russia. (Russia Hockey/FHR.RU)

Third Round

Billy Constantinou has been traded again — now onto his third OHL team — but he’s enjoying a productive start after surprisingly getting passed over in 2019. That snub may have been for off-ice reasons, but he has the talent and offensive tools to be one of the top overagers taken in 2020 — especially if he continues to mature and makes the most of this change of scenery to the Sault.

Dmitri Sheshin is dominating the MHL, putting up big numbers that should get him promoted to the big league (KHL) in due time. That success might also get him a spot on Russia’s world-junior team, which would give Sheshin another stage to get the scouts’ attention.

Yaroslav Likhachyov has high-end skill — as evidenced by his lacrosse goal in the Q this season, one of several players to pull off “The Michigan” thus far (along with Andrei Svechnikov in the NHL and Nils Hoglander in Sweden) — but Likhachyov is becoming more of a consistent threat and that will get him noticed more than any of his flashy individual efforts.

Josh Williams is racking up the points as a go-to guy for one of the top junior teams in Canada after strangely struggling throughout his draft year. I had both Williams and Likhachyov ranked as first-round talents heading into last season — Nos. 25 and 27 overall, respectively, coming out of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup — but Williams underwhelmed and wound up going undrafted. I doubt that will happen again, providing he can sustain this strong start.

Josh Williams Edmonton Oil Kings
Josh Williams of the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings. (Andy Devlin/Edmonton Oil Kings)

Fourth Round

Vojtech Strondala has taken his playmaking talents to the pro ranks and could make the jump to the top Czech league sooner than later. He’s small in stature but big on skill. His lack of size likely scared off NHL teams, but if he keeps producing as a pro, somebody might take a chance on him the second time around.

Taylor Gauthier has struggled on a losing team and is now sidelined by injury. Once healthy again, it is expected that he’ll be traded to a winning team — potentially his hometown Calgary Hitmen. A change of scenery should be beneficial for Gauthier and he could play his way back into draft consideration for 2020.

Taylor Gauthier of the Prince George Cougars
Taylor Gauthier of the Prince George Cougars (James Doyle/Prince George Cougars)

Fifth Round

Vladimir Alistrov is also going strong as a sophomore with WHL Edmonton — alongside the aforementioned Williams — after getting a look but not a contract from the Toronto Maple Leafs as a rookie camp invite. The CHL imports often take off in their second year in North America, returning more acclimatized on and off the ice, which is what we’re seeing from Alistrov. He’s still a sleeper for a 2020.

Xavier Simoneau is lighting it up as Drummondville’s captain, with some scouting services already ranking him for 2020 as a result. Simoneau was a point-per-game player in his draft year and had a decent playoff showing, so his impressive stat-line shouldn’t come as a surprise. It is a natural progression for him — now in his third season in the Q — but it seems more people are taking notice. Simoneau is still on the small side, but he’s got a solid frame to go with his potent offensive game.

Artyom Galimov’s stats may not jump out at you, but he was named the KHL rookie of the month for October and passed the eye test at the World Juniors in Vancouver. He’s got talent and two-way ability, so it was a bit shocking to see him get passed over for a third time in 2019. Perhaps the fourth time will be the charm for Galimov, with 2020 being his final year of eligibility.

Yegor Chinakhov is another young Russian ripping it up in the MHL — leading his team in scoring ahead of Devils draft pick Arseni Gritsyuk, who I had ranked between Galimov and Chinakhov (Nos. 141-143). Chinakhov is just ahead of the aforementioned Sheshin in this season’s scoring race, with both pushing to get drafted the second time around.

Marcel Barinka isn’t gaining much traction in Halifax, which is surprising given his skill-set. Barinka should have taken on a bigger role there this season after struggling to stay in the lineup for last season’s Memorial Cup host squad. There is still a chance that things could click for Barinka as the campaign progresses, so don’t write him off just yet.

Evgeny Oksentyuk had his coming-out party at the under-18 worlds in April and has carried that success over to North America in playing a starring role for Flint alongside fellow Belarusian Vladislav Kolyachonok. It’s a little surprising to see Oksentyuk leading that upstart team in scoring as an OHL rookie, but it was also surprising to me that he went undrafted after his standout performance at the worlds. His skill level was evident there, so I assumed somebody would have taken a flyer on him in the later rounds. It’s been on full display in a bigger sample size on the smaller ice this season, so I fully expect Oksentyuk to get drafted in 2020.

Sixth Round

Samuel Hlavaj had a difficult draft year in the USHL — making his North American debut — and got shelled at the World Juniors, but he’s bouncing back in a big way with Sherbrooke. He’s now backstopping the CHL’s top-ranked team and looking like another strong bet to get drafted in 2020.

Kristian Tanus is off to a slow start in the Liiga but look for him to play a key role on Finland’s world-junior team. He was a standout at the WJC Summer Showcase and should be an offensive catalyst for that tournament, which should raise his draft stock again.

Tag Bertuzzi has been healthy, first and foremost, but he’s also been productive in showing glimpses of why he went second overall in the OHL draft back in 2017. The son of former NHL power forward Todd Bertuzzi, Tag’s junior career and NHL draft year were plagued by injuries, so he’s trying to make up for lost time this season in putting himself back on the scouting radar.

Jonathan Brinkman is still getting his feet wet with WHL Medicine Hat — joining fellow Dane Mads Sogaard on the Tigers’ roster — so look for him to gain momentum as he settles into a role on that high-scoring team. It’s an adjustment process, but the offence should start to come for Brinkman, who displayed impressive individual skill at the World Juniors in Vancouver.

Martin Lang has been more confident and thus more dangerous in his sophomore season with WHL Kamloops. He’s got a wicked shot and good offensive instincts, so it’s not surprising that he’s taken a step forward. He didn’t show enough last season — at least not on a consistent basis — to get drafted as the youngest player eligible for 2019 (born on the Sept. 15 cutoff), but Lang is winning over some scouts by being noticeable on most nights now.

Seventh Round

Adam Liska is a scorer — he’s up to six goals in the KHL this season — and 2020 will be the last chance for an NHL team to draft him. Otherwise, he could become a sought after European free agent in the years to come. You’d think some team will want to avoid that bidding war, but I thought that would be in the case in 2019 when he was coming off an impressive showing at the men’s world championship with two goals in that tournament. Dominik Kubalik in Chicago could be a decent comparable for Liska.

Lassi Lehtinen is also in his final year of eligibility, an undersized goalie listed at six-feet tall who continues to progress in his development. Fellow Finn Veini Vehvilainen got drafted in his final year of eligibility in 2018 after getting overlooked three times because of size concerns at 6-foot-1. Vehvilainen is now off to a good start in the AHL in his North American debut, so that could bode well for Lehtinen’s chances of getting drafted in 2020.

Matt Brown is no longer draft eligible, but he’s off to a point-per-game start as an NCAA rookie and could become a coveted college free agent. He’s undersized too, but the late-blooming Brown deserved to be drafted after netting 30 goals as a USHL rookie and really turning heads at the World Junior A Challenge. Remember that name as this probably won’t be the last we hear of Brown.

Alex Yakovenko is in the same boat, no longer draft eligible but somebody that NHL teams should consider signing as a free agent in the future. Yakovenko was barely eligible in 2019 — having played four more games in Russia than in the USHL the previous season — but he emerged as a dominant force for Muskegon and has continued to impress upon turning pro in Finland. Another name to keep in mind.

Vladislav Sukhachyov has also aged out of the NHL draft, passed over repeatedly because of that small-goalie stereotype — he’s 5-foot-10, the same height as Juuse Saros. Despite showing well internationally and continuing to boast stellar stats in Russia, Sukhachyov will have to realize his NHL dream through free agency and that is likely a long-shot now. So this might be the last you hear of him from me — finally, after mocking Sukhachyov four straight years to Washington. That running joke ends here, but I swear Sukhachyov doesn’t suck.

Honourable Mentions

2019 Final RankingNamePositionNationalityCurrent TeamCurrent Stats2020 Eligibility2019 Personal Mock2019 Consensus Mock
218Adam AhmanGSwedenHV71 (SHL)0 GP
.000 SV%
0.00 GAA		Yes218, HM187, R7
221Dmitri ZaitsevFRussiaVityazi Chekhov (MHL)22 GP
4 G
7 A
11 PTS
6 PIM		Yes221, HM261, HM
223Max WahlgrenLC/LWSwedenMODO (J20)15 GP
8 G
10 A
18 PTS
20 PIM		Yes223, HM227, HM
224Jacob GronhagenLCSwedenHV71 (J20)17 GP
6 G
5 A
11 PTS
14 PIM		Yes224, HM206, R7
225Mikko PetmanRWFinlandLukko (Liiga/U20)15 GP
0 G
1 A
1 PTS
4 PIM
7 GP
1 G
4 A
5 PTS
2 PIM		Yes225, HM230, HM
226Aleks HaatanenLW/RWFinlandPelicans (Liiga/Mestis)2 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
7 GP
2 G
1 A
3 PTS
2 PIM		Yes226, HM231, HM
228Jan BambulaLWCzech RepublicAZ Havirov (Czech2)/Olomouc (Czech)18 GP
3 G
5 A
8 PTS
2 PIM
2 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
2 PIM		Yes228, HM257, HM
229Filip KofferRW/LWCzech RepublicPrince George (WHL)14 GP
3 G
6 A
9 PTS
6 PIM		Yes229, HM216, R7
230Krystof HrabikLCCzech RepublicTri-City (WHL)8 GP
1 G
2 A
3 PTS
8 PIM		No230, HM181, R6
233Roman BasranGCanadaKelowna (WHL)6 W
5 L
.927 SV%
2.24 GAA
0 SO		Yes233, HM213, R7
234Matthew StruthersLCCanadaNorth Bay (OHL)12 GP
8 G
5 A
13 PTS
2 PIM		No234, HM266, HM
235Jake TortoraLWUSABarrie (OHL)6 GP
1 G
2 A
3 PTS
7 PIM		No235, HM267, HM
236Jeremy McKennaRWCanadaMoncton (QMJHL)9 GP
7 G
7 A
14 PTS
0 PIM		No236, HM200, R7
237Alex SteevesFUSANotre Dame (NCAA)4 GP
1 G
3 A
4 PTS
0 PIM		No237, HM268, HM
240Ludvig HedstromLDSwedenDjurgardens (J20/SHL)19 GP
0 G
5 A
5 PTS
6 PIM
1 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM		Yes240, HM228, HM
241Alexander PopovicLDSwedenBjorkloven (Allsvenskan)/Tegs SK (Division 1)6 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
8 GP
0 G
1 A
1 PTS
2 PIM		Yes241, HM229, HM
242Jett AlexanderGCanadaPrince George (BCHL)6 W
8 L
.917 SV%
2.50 GAA
0 SO		No242, HM234, HM
243Spencer KerstenRWCanadaPrinceton (NCAA)0 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM		Yes243, HM235, HM
244Austen SwanklerLCUSAErie (OHL)14 GP
3 G
9 A
12 PTS
6 PIM		Yes244, HM237, HM
246Trevor KuntarLCUSAYoungstown (USHL)10 GP
8 G
7 A
15 PTS
14 PIM		Yes246, HM295, HM
248Jaxon NelsonRCUSAMinnesota (NCAA)4 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM		Yes248, HM269, HM
250Garrett PinoniemiLCUSASioux Falls (USHL)9 GP
0 G
1 A
1 PTS
4 PIM		Yes250, HM241, HM
252Thomas SchweighardtRDUSACedar Rapids (USHL)1 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM		Yes252, HM243, HM
258Phillip SchultzLC/LWDenmarkVictoria (WHL)8 GP
1 G
0 A
1 PTS
8 PIM		Yes258, HM246, HM
259David KopeRWCanadaEdmonton (WHL)11 GP
3 G
3 A
6 PTS
7 PIM		Yes259, HM247, HM
260Ethan AndersGCanadaRed Deer (WHL)4 W
7 L
.897 SV%
3.77 GAA
0 SO		Yes260, HM249, HM
261Matthew DavisGCanadaSpruce Grove (AJHL)11 W
1 L
.920 SV%
1.90 GAA
1 SO		Yes261, HM250, HM
262Linus NymanLW/RWFinlandLukko (Liiga)17 GP
3 G
6 A
9 PTS
0 PIM		Yes262, HM271, HM
263Jerry TurkulainenRWFinlandJYP (Liiga)18 GP
6 G
10 A
16 PTS
2 PIM		No263, HM272, HM
264Danil AntropovRWCanada/KazakhstanOshawa (OHL)14 GP
5 G
5 A
10 PTS
20 PIM		Yes264, HM251, HM
265Cole MackayRWCanadaSault Ste. Marie (OHL)15 GP
8 G
8 A
16 PTS
8 PIM		Yes265, HM217, R7
266Joe CarrollLWCanadaSault Ste. Marie (OHL)5 GP
1 G
3 A
4 PTS
2 PIM		Yes266, HM253, HM
268Brooklyn KalmikovLWCanadaCape Breton (QMJHL)17 GP
6 G
8 A
14 PTS
6 PIM		Yes268, HM254, HM
269Brett BudgellLWCanadaCharlottetown (QMJHL)16 GP
6 G
8 A
14 PTS
8 PIM		Yes269, HM255, HM
270Sean LarochelleRDCanadaVictoriaville (QMJHL)17 GP
2 G
9 A
11 PTS
10 PIM		Yes270, HM256, HM
271Connor HorningRDCanadaSwift Current (WHL)13 GP
2 G
1 A
3 PTS
11 PIM		Yes271, HM248, HM
272Mark RubinchikLDRussiaToros Neftekamsk (VHL)18 GP
1 G
3 A
4 PTS
12 PIM		No272, HM275, HM
273Pavel GogolevLWRussiaGuelph (OHL)13 GP
7 G
13 A
20 PTS
4 PIM		Yes273, HM276, HM
274Aleksei SergeevLWRussiaQuebec (QMJHL)1 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM		Yes274, HM277, HM
275Stepan StarkovFRussiaSochi (KHL)22 GP
3 G
0 A
3 PTS
6 PIM		Yes275, HM278, HM
276Andrei PribylskyRDRussiaDynamo Moskva (MHL)/Dynamo Tver (VHL)/Dynamo Moskva (KHL)3 GP
0 G
1 A
1 PTS
4 PIM
2 GP
0 G
3 A
3 PTS
2 PIM
4 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM		Yes276, HM279, HM
277Nikita VashchenkoLDRussiaSt. Petersburg (MHL)12 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
25 PIM		Yes277, HM280, HM
278Nikolai BurenovLDRussiaVityazi Chekhov (MHL)22 GP
2 G
5 A
7 PTS
37 PIM		Yes278, HM281, HM
279Danila GalenyukLDRussiaSKA St. Petersburg (KHL)22 GP
0 G
2 A
2 PTS
0 PIM		Yes279, HM282, HM
280Janis Jerome MoserLDSwitzerlandBiel-Bienne (NLA)18 GP
0 G
1 A
1 PTS
8 PIM		Yes280, HM283, HM
281Luca HollensteinGSwitzerlandZug (NLA)/EVZ Academy (NLB)2 GP
.912 SV%
1.72 GAA
3 GP
.884 SV%
3.94 GAA		Yes281, HM286, HM
282Daniel DvorakGCzech RepublicJestrabi Prostejov (Czech2)14 GP
.885 SV%
3.31 GAA		Yes282, HM287, HM
283Martin BeranekRW/LWCzech RepublicMotor Ceske Budejovice (Czech2)/HC Ds Ceske Budejovice (Czech3)14 GP
2 G
4 A
6 PTS
29 PIM
4 GP
3 G
3 A
6 PTS
4 PIM		Yes283, HM258, HM
284Simon JellusLC/LWSlovakiaLulea (J20)17 GP
4 G
6 A
10 PTS
4 PIM		Yes284, HM288, HM
285Michal MrazikLWSlovakiaLinkoping (J20/SHL)18 GP
7 G
10 A
17 PTS
6 PIM
1 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM		Yes285, HM289, HM
286Maxim ShabanovLCRussiaChelmet Chelyabinsk (VHL)/Belye Medvedi Chelyabinsk (MHL)13 GP
2 G
3 A
5 PTS
2 PIM
8 GP
2 G
7 A
9 PTS
0 PIM		Yes286, HM260, HM
287Ilya AltybarmakyanLW/RWRussiaSt. Petersburg (MHL)20 GP
4 G
7 A
11 PTS
10 PIM		Yes287, HM194, R7
288Nikita MikhailovLCRussiaSibir Novosibirsk (KHL)14 GP
2 G
2 A
4 PTS
4 PIM		No288, HM290, HM
289Georgi IvanovLCRussiaLokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL)19 GP
1 G
2 A
3 PTS
4 PIM		No289, HM291, HM
291Amir GarayevLWRussiaKapitan Stupino (MHL)22 GP
6 G
13 A
19 PTS
12 PIM		Yes291, HM293, HM
292Alexei TsyplakovLWRussiaSt. Petersburg (MHL)22 GP
10 G
18 A
28 PTS
8 PIM		Yes292, HM294, HM
293Lynden BreenLCCanadaFargo (USHL)7 GP
5 G
1 A
6 PTS
4 PIM		Yes293, HM296, HM
294Ty JacksonLCCanadaDubuque (USHL)7 GP
3 G
7 A
10 PTS
2 PIM		Yes294, HM297, HM
297Alex AslanidisGUSAMinnesota Magicians (NAHL)/Navan Grads (CCHL)3 GP
.793 SV%
5.08 GAA
2 GP
.903 SV%
3.57 GAA		Yes297, HM300, HM
298Logan SteinGUSAWaterloo (USHL)4 W
1 L
.960 SV%
1.05 GAA
2 SO		Yes298, HM301, HM
299Conner McDonaldRDCanadaEdmonton (WHL)14 GP
2 G
5 A
7 PTS
14 PIM		No299, HM304, HM
300Jake ChristiansenLDCanadaStockton (AHL)2 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM		No300, HM305, HM
301Montana OnyebuchiRDCanadaKamloops (WHL)14 GP
2 G
2 A
4 PTS
19 PIM		Yes301, HM306, HM
302Brayden PachalRDCanadaChicago (AHL)8 GP
0 G
2 A
2 PTS
4 PIM		No302, HM307, HM
303Sergei SapegoLDBelarusNewfoundland (ECHL)7 GP
0 G
1 A
1 PTS
8 PIM		No303, HM308, HM
304Tarun FizerRWCanadaVictoria (WHL)13 GP
6 G
4 A
10 PTS
2 PIM		Yes304, HM309, HM
305Jakin SmallwoodRWCanadaWinnipeg (WHL)13 GP
3 G
0 A
3 PTS
2 PIM		Yes305, HM310, HM
306Clay HanusLDUSAPortland (WHL)12 GP
5 G
3 A
8 PTS
4 PIM		Yes306, HM311, HM
307T.J. LloydRDCanadaBowling Green (NCAA)7 GP
1 G
2 A
3 PTS
0 PIM		No307, HM312, HM
308Zachary OkabeRWCanada/AustraliaSt. Cloud State (NCAA)4 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM		Yes308, HM313, HM
310Brendan BudyLWCanadaLangley (BCHL)19 GP
8 G
16 A
24 PTS
31 PIM		Yes310, HM316, HM
311Jeremie BuchelerRDCanadaNortheastern (NCAA)6 GP
0 G
1 A
1 PTS
6 PIM		Yes311, HM317, HM
312Ryan SiedemRDUSAHarvard (NCAA)0 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM		Yes312, HM199, R7
313Luke JohnsonLDUSAProvidence (NCAA)6 GP
1 G
0 A
1 PTS
0 PIM		No313, HM318, HM
314Noah GanskeRDUSAGreen Bay (USHL)11 GP
1 G
3 A
4 PTS
22 PIM		No314, HM319, HM
315Josh ManiscalcoRDUSAArizona State (NCAA)6 GP
2 G
4 A
6 PTS
10 PIM		No315, HM320, HM
316Spencer MeierRDUSASt. Cloud State (NCAA)4 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM		No316, HM321, HM
317Jack JensenLWUSAOmaha (USHL)9 GP
0 G
5 A
5 PTS
10 PIM		Yes317, HM322, HM
318Jett JungelsLWUSANorthern Michigan (NCAA)1 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM		Yes318, HM323, HM
319Mike VorlickyRDUSAWisconsin (NCAA)6 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
2 PIM		Yes319, HM324, HM
320Jackson JuttingLCUSACedar Rapids (USHL)10 GP
4 G
1 A
5 PTS
12 PIM		Yes320, HM325, HM
321Brett ChorskeRCUSAWenatchee (BCHL)19 GP
6 G
9 A
15 PTS
4 PIM		Yes321, HM326, HM
322Travis TreloarRCSwedenLincoln (USHL)10 GP
4 G
6 A
10 PTS
2 PIM		Yes322, HM327, HM
324Gabriel SegerLC/LWSwedenUnion College (NCAA)8 GP
1 G
2 A
3 PTS
2 PIM		No324, HM329, HM
325Aarne IntonenLCFinlandTPS (U20/Liiga)15 GP
6 G
8 A
14 PTS
30 PIM
7 GP
0 G
1 A
1 PTS
0 PIM		Yes325, HM330, HM
326Konsta HirvonenLC/LWFinlandJokerit (KHL)/Kiekko-Vantaa (Mestis)2 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
1 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM		Yes326, HM331, HM
327Valtteri OjantakanenLWFinland SaiPa (U20/Liiga)19 GP
12 G
5 A
17 PTS
6 PIM
1 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM		Yes327, HM332, HM
328Premysl SvobodaLWCzech RepublicLitvinov (U20)/Stadion Litomerice (Czech2)13 GP
9 G
13 A
22 PTS
8 PIM
5 GP
1 G
0 A
1 PTS
0 PIM		Yes328, HM259, HM
329Marek BerkaLW/LCCzech RepublicSarnia (OHL)10 GP
1 G
1 A
2 PTS
2 PIM		Yes329, HM336, HM
330Jan BernovskyRWCzech RepublicVitkovice (U20)/Havirov (Czech2)13 GP
6 G
8 A
14 PTS
12 PIM
4 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
2 PIM		Yes330, HM337, HM
331Ryan HughesLW/LCCanadaSaskatoon/Kamloops (WHL)2 GP
1 G
2 A
3 PTS
4 PIM
11 GP
3 G
9 A
12 PTS
6 PIM		No331, HM344, HM
333Egor SokolovRWRussiaCape Breton (QMJHL)17 GP
14 G
19 A
33 PTS
10 PIM		Yes333, HM350, HM
334Adam McCormickLDCanadaCape Breton (QMJHL)17 GP
2 G
16 A
18 PTS
8 PIM		Yes334, HMNR
335Oliver TuranRDSlovakiaAcadie-Bathurst (QMJHL)/Detva (Slovakia)7 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
4 PIM
2 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM		Yes335, HM339, HM
336Filip PrikrylLCCzech RepublicStadion Litomerice (Czech2)/Plzen (Czech)/Plzen (U20)11 GP
0 G
3 A
3 PTS
2 PIM
3 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
1 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
2 PIM		Yes336, HM338, HM
337Andrew PerrottRDUSA/CanadaOwen Sound (OHL)13 GP
2 G
4 A
6 PTS
20 PIM		Yes337, HM340, HM
338Lev StarikovLDRussiaDes Moines (USHL)8 GP
0 G
2 A
2 PTS
6 PIM		Yes338, HM341, HM
339Dominic VidoliLDUSASioux City (USHL)5 GP
2 G
6 A
8 PTS
0 PIM		No339, HMNR
340Colin SchmidtRCUSAUnion College (NCAA)8 GP
0 G
1 A
1 PTS
6 PIM		Yes340, HMNR
341Jonathan YantsisFCanadaKitchener (OHL)13 GP
7 G
5 A
12 PTS
31 PIM		No341, HM348, HM
342Hugo LeufveniusLC/LWSwedenKarlskrona (Allsvenskan)14 GP
2 G
0 A
2 PTS
4 PIM		No342, HM349, HM
343Nando EggenbergerLW/RWSwitzerlandDavos (NLA)/Ticino (NLB)7 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM
2 GP
0 G
0 A
0 PTS
0 PIM		No343, HMNR
347Jesper MyrenbergGSwedenVasteras (Allsvenskan)5 GP
.910 SV%
2.41 GAA		Yes347, HMNR
349Alexander GordinFRussiaSt. Petersburg (MHL)19 GP
12 G
6 A
18 PTS
33 PIM		Yes349, HM334, HM

Honourable Mentions

Roman Basran has been solid thus far in backstopping this season’s Memorial Cup host team and putting behind a disappointing end to last season that prevented him from getting drafted. Basran will need to perform well in pressure situations in order to get selected as an overager.

Austen Swankler has made a smooth transition from the USHL to OHL Erie and might be increasing his chances of getting drafted by making that move. He’s a skilled player that has produced at every level.

Matthew Davis is another small goalie at 5-foot-11, but he’s shown he has big game by performing well on the bigger tier-II stages at the World Junior A Challenge last season and the Junior Club World Cup to start this season. Davis is destined for Denver — committed to one of the top NCAA programs for the 2021-22 campaign — while doing his best to get drafted in the meantime.

Pavel Gogolev is leading OHL Guelph in scoring after getting passed over for a second time in 2019. I had Gogolev in my top 100 for 2018 — No. 96 in my final rankings and mocked even higher as a third-rounder at No. 71 — but he experienced a trade and a broken ankle last season. So far, so good in his final year of draft eligibility.

Michal Mrazik took a nice step to start the Swedish junior season — producing at a point-per-game pace in the under-20 league — and earned a call-up to make his pro debut in the SHL. He’s got good size and tools, an intriguing package to keep an eye on.

Alexei Tsyplakov has taken another step in Russia’s junior league — leading St. Petersburg’s MHL club in scoring, but that’s a tough KHL team to crack as a teenager, which Vancouver first-rounder Vasily Podkolzin is finding out. Tsyplakov is certainly trending up and NHL scouts will be taking notice.

Alex Aslanidis is struggling mightily in the early stages of this season, but he’s got the size that can’t be taught — a huge goalie at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds — so NHL teams will continue to track his development. He’s committed to Providence College for next season.

Logan Stein has acceptable size at 6-foot-2 and has been sensational to start this season with two shutouts through five games for USHL Waterloo. Those stats will have NHL teams watching him going forward.

Tarun Fizer is leading WHL Victoria in scoring as an undersized offensive catalyst — somewhat similar to Matthew Phillips, who developed there and has continued to produce in the AHL with an NHL call-up looking like a realistic possibility this season. Fizer is a few inches taller but still quite slight, so he’ll have his work cut out for him in winning over the scouting community.

Clay Hanus is also on the small side — especially for a defenceman — but he’s got big skill as an offensive blueliner. He’s a good fit for Mike Johnston’s high-octane system with WHL Portland, but time will tell whether an NHL team takes a liking to Hanus. His younger brother Cross, a forward, is considered the better prospect as a first-time eligible for 2020.

Brett Chorske is a big right-handed centre — 6-foot-6 and 185 pounds, still filling out that formidable frame. He’s off to a stellar start with BCHL Wenatchee and could have significant upside. He’s also got NHL bloodlines — the son of Tom Chorske — so you can bet he’s now on the radar for several teams.

Egor Sokolov has become a man among boys in the Q at 6-foot-4 and 230-plus pounds. He’s part power forward and part sniper — a real impact player at that level. The jury is still out on whether his junior success can translate to pro, but a team in need of scoring wingers should take a chance on Sokolov in his final year of draft eligibility. Failing that, he should have a few free-agent offers to turn pro next season.

Adam McCormick is Sokolov’s teammate with QMJHL Cape Breton and he’s also off to a strong start statistically as the Eagles’ highest-scoring defenceman. Going back to 2018, I had McCormick mocked as a third-rounder (89th overall), so I’ve been high on him in the past. He’s got enough talent to potentially warrant a late-round flyer in his final year of draft eligibility.

Nando Eggenberger was supposed to be the next big Swiss prospect, but he hasn’t panned out. He did captain Switzerland at the World Juniors and managed to score 25 goals in the OHL last season — during his lone campaign in North America — but that wasn’t enough to get drafted in his final year of eligibility. Now pointless on the season at both pro levels back home, Eggenberger’s hopes of an NHL career are likely over.

Alexander Gordin just barely made my top 350 — at No. 349 — but he’s proving worthy of being ranked and staying on the draft radar as an overager by getting off to a real good start in Russia’s junior league. Gordin’s 12 goals are tied for sixth in the MHL and just four shy of his total from last season in 33 fewer games thus far, so he has taken a nice step at that level.

Mock Swaps

2019 Consensus MockNamePositionNationalityCurrent TeamCurrent Stats2020 Eligibility
201, R7Keegan StevensonRCCanadaGuelph (OHL)13 GP
6 G
3 A
9 PTS
2 PIM		Yes
302, HMJonathan LemieuxGCanadaVal-d'Or (QMJHL)6 W
5 L
.916 SV%
2.87 GAA
1 SO		Yes
314, HMEthan LeyhLWCanadaQuinnipiac (NCAA)5 GP
2 G
0 A
2 PTS
6 PIM		Yes
346, HMKyle ToppingLCCanadaKelowna (WHL)14 GP
5 G
8 A
13 PTS
14 PIM		No
347, HMNathan DunkleyLCCanadaLondon (OHL)12 GP
2 G
5 A
7 PTS
9 PIM		Yes

Mock Swaps

Kyle Topping broke his ankle this past week, undergoing surgery and now sidelined long term. He’s no longer draft eligible after twice getting passed over, but that’s a significant blow to Memorial Cup host Kelowna.

That’s all for this debut edition of the Undrafted Tracker, with the next update likely coming after Christmas around the 40-game mark. It’ll be interesting to see how these prospects continue to develop between now and then, so stay tuned!

© The Hockey Writers 2018. All rights reserved.
The Hockey Writers