Undrafted Tracker: Keeping Tabs on Prospects Passed Over in 2019

How are the prospects that didn’t get drafted doing this season?

As a scout, you want to know that answer, so I try to check up on them regularly — specifically the prospects that I had ranked and mocked. I have been tracking them for my own interest and out of curiosity in recent years — my mocks date back to 2012, with my rankings published since 2018 — but I’ve decided to share those periodical updates on the 2019 draft class.

With around 40 overagers getting drafted every year — approximately one in every five or six picks, more so in the later rounds — it’s certainly worth keeping tabs on those who get passed over.

I’m calling this project the Undrafted Tracker and I’ll be focusing on the 173 prospects that appeared in my final rankings and two mock drafts for 2019. That sounds like a lot, but 64 of my top 217 went undrafted, plus 104 of the 133 honourable mentions from my top 350, along with five additional prospects that were swapped into the consensus mock from the 1,142 on my radar. Of those 1,142, several others are off to strong starts this season and could be drafted in 2020 despite not making the cut for this tracker.

These prospects are listed in the order of my final rankings, with the tracker displaying their current teams and stats as well as whether they are still eligible for 2020 and where I had them mocked for 2019. To view the latter three columns, move the slider at the bottom to the right.

For this first edition of Undrafted Tracker, all the stats are from EliteProspects.com through Oct. 31. However, not all stats are equal since these prospects are developing in various leagues at different levels ranging from junior to pro.

I will highlight prospects from each round within my top 217 and some of the honourable mentions, but the NHLe (equivalency) tool is always helpful for calculating how these stats could translate to the NHL in the future and how they compare to their peers in the present.

Ranked Prospects

2019 Final Ranking Name Position Nationality Current Team Current Stats 2020 Eligibility 2019 Personal Mock 2019 Consensus Mock 47, R2 Daniil Gutik LW/RW Russia Loko Yaroslavl (MHL) 20 GP

4 G

15 A

19 PTS

14 PIM Yes 56, R2 68, R3 85, R3 Justin Bergeron LD Canada Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL) 16 GP

3 G

10 A

13 PTS

17 PIM Yes 83, R3 125, R5 86, R3 Billy Constantinou RD Canada Kingston/Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) 8 GP

1 G

5 A

6 PTS

10 PIM

6 GP

2 G

2 A

4 PTS

2 PIM Yes 84, R3 53, R2 90, R3 Dmitri Sheshin LW/RW Russia Magnitogorsk (MHL) 20 GP

11 G

15 A

26 PTS

8 PIM Yes 86, R3 135, R5 91, R3 Yaroslav Likhachyov LW/RW Russia Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL) 15 GP

7 G

6 A

13 PTS

8 PIM Yes 89, R3 118, R4 92, R3 Josh Williams RW Canada Edmonton (WHL) 14 GP

6 G

11 A

17 PTS

16 PIM Yes 100, R4 100, R4 101, R4 Vojtech Strondala LC Czech Republic Stadion Litomerice (Czech2) 17 GP

2 G

11 A

13 PTS

12 PIM Yes 117, R4 154, R5 111, R4 Luke Toporowski LW USA Spokane (WHL) 11 GP

4 G

4 A

8 PTS

4 PIM Yes 108, R4 95, R4 113, R4 Nolan Maier G Canada Saskatoon (WHL) 6 W

7 L

.906 SV%

2.88 GAA

0 SO Yes 144, R5 211, R7 114, R4 Taylor Gauthier G Canada Prince George (WHL) 2 W

10 L

.898 SV%

3.34 GAA

0 SO Yes 98, R4 98, R4 127, R5 Jake Lee LD Canada Kelowna (WHL) 12 GP

1 G

6 A

7 PTS

16 PIM Yes 118, R4 113, R4 128, R5 Oleg Zaytsev LC Russia Dynamo Tver (VHL) 20 GP

1 G

3 A

4 PTS

4 PIM Yes 116, R4 144, R5 129, R5 Vladimir Alistrov LW Belarus Edmonton (WHL) 13 GP

5 G

6 A

11 PTS

4 PIM Yes 135, R5 193, R7 131, R5 Xavier Simoneau LW/LC Canada Drummondville (QMJHL) 17 GP

7 G

16 A

23 PTS

12 PIM Yes 136, R5 136, R5 132, R5 Xavier Parent LW Canada Sherbrooke (QMJHL) 17 GP

5 G

6 A

11 PTS

20 PIM Yes 125, R5 120, R4 134, R5 Logan Barlage RC Canada Lethbridge (WHL) 14 GP

2 G

6 A

8 PTS

10 PIM Yes 141, R5 145, R5 141, R5 Artyom Galimov LC Russia Ak Bars Kazan (KHL) 21 GP

4 G

3 A

7 PTS

2 PIM Yes 134, R5 169, R6 143, R5 Yegor Chinakhov RW Russia Omskie Yastreby (MHL) 22 GP

11 G

17 A

28 PTS

12 PIM Yes 143, R5 178, R6 146, R5 Grant Silianoff F USA Cedar Rapids (USHL) 10 GP

4 G

5 A

9 PTS

0 PIM Yes 147, R5 185, R6 147, R5 Cameron Rowe G USA Des Moines (USHL) 3 W

3 L

.888 SV%

3.72 GAA

0 SO Yes 171, R6 128, R5 148, R5 Alex Brannstam LD Sweden Djurgardens (J20) 0 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM Yes 142, R5 156, R6 151, R5 Marcel Barinka RC Czech Republic Halifax (QMJHL) 16 GP

1 G

3 A

4 PTS

0 PIM Yes 155, R5 155, R5 152, R5 Ondrej Psenicka RW/LW Czech Republic Waterloo (USHL) 8 GP

3 G

1 A

4 PTS

0 PIM Yes 165, R6 152, R5 153, R5 Evgeny Oksentyuk LW/RW Belarus Flint (OHL) 13 GP

6 G

11 A

17 PTS

16 PIM Yes 151, R5 167, R6 154, R5 Ilya Morozov LD Russia Sibir Novosibirsk (KHL) 22 GP

2 G

3 A

5 PTS

6 PIM Yes 161, R6 218, HM 155, R5 Ilya Mironov LD Russia Loko Yaroslavl (MHL) 20 GP

1 G

4 A

5 PTS

38 PIM Yes 190, R7 131, R5 156, R6 Samuel Hlavaj G Slovakia Sherbrooke (QMJHL) 10 W

2 L

.921 SV%

2.14 GAA

1 SO Yes 163, R6 163, R6 157, R6 Brady Meyer LC USA Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA) 3 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

2 PIM Yes 167, R6 209, R7 159, R6 Michael Gildon LW USA Ohio State (NCAA) 4 GP

0 G

2 A

2 PTS

2 PIM Yes 168, R6 168, R6 160, R6 Jami Krannila LC Finland St. Cloud State (NCAA) 4 GP

0 G

1 A

1 PTS

2 PIM Yes 148, R5 148, R5 161, R6 Kristian Tanus LC/LW Finland Jukurit (Liiga) 11 GP

0 G

3 A

3 PTS

4 PIM Yes 173, R6 170, R6 162, R6 Yannick Bruschweiler LW Switzerland Kusnacht Lions (NLB) 14 GP

4 G

12 A

16 PTS

14 PIM Yes 150, R5 189, R7 163, R6 Taro Jentzsch LW/RC Germany Sherbrooke (QMJHL) 13 GP

3 G

8 A

11 PTS

6 PIM Yes 162, R6 184, R6 164, R6 Christopher Merisier-Ortiz LD Canada Baie-Comeau (QMJHL) 16 GP

1 G

6 A

7 PTS

4 PIM Yes 182, R6 182, R6 165, R6 David Aebischer RD Switzerland Gatineau (QMJHL) 4 GP

1 G

1 A

2 PTS

2 PIM Yes 202, R7 224, HM 174, R6 Albin Sundsvik LC Sweden Skelleftea (J20/SHL) 11 GP

9 G

6 A

15 PTS

4 PIM

6 GP

1 G

0 A

1 PTS

0 PIM Yes 186, R6 164, R6 175, R6 Tag Bertuzzi LW/LC Canada Hamilton (OHL) 14 GP

4 G

5 A

9 PTS

13 PIM Yes 128, R5 190, R7 178, R6 Jonathan Brinkman LW Denmark Medicine Hat (WHL) 14 GP

1 G

3 A

4 PTS

2 PIM Yes 215, R7 215, R7 179, R6 Martin Lang RW/LW Czech Republic Kamloops (WHL) 14 GP

4 G

6 A

10 PTS

9 PIM Yes 187, R7 153, R5 183, R6 Luke Bast LD Canada Waterloo (USHL) 8 GP

0 G

2 A

2 PTS

6 PIM Yes 217, R7 202, R7 185, R6 Iivari Rasanen LD Finland Tappara (U20)/Muskegon (USHL) 9 GP

0 G

5 A

5 PTS

24 PIM

6 GP

0 G

2 A

2 PTS

2 PIM Yes 183, R6 183, R6 186, R6 Albert Lyckasen RD Sweden Linkoping (J20) 17 GP

2 G

12 A

14 PTS

10 PIM Yes 204, R7 204, R7 187, R7 Nikita Rtishchev RW Russia Zvezda Moskva (VHL)/CSKA Moskva (KHL) 10 GP

2 G

1 A

3 PTS

2 PIM

1 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM Yes 198, R7 198, R7 188, R7 Adam Liska LW Slovakia Severstal Cherepovets (KHL) 23 GP

6 G

0 A

6 PTS

4 PIM Yes 170, R6 147, R5 189, R7 Artur Gatiyatov F Kazakhstan Nomad Nur-Sultan (VHL)/ Snezhnye Barsy Astana (MHL) 19 GP

1 G

5 A

6 PTS

2 PIM

2 GP

1 G

1 A

2 PTS

2 PIM Yes 195, R7 195, R7 190, R7 Valeri Orekhov LD Kazakhstan Barys Nur-Sultan (KHL) 9 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

8 PIM Yes 203, R7 203, R7 191, R7 Zdenek Sedlak RW/RC Czech Republic Hermes (Mestis) 4 GP

0 G

1 A

1 PTS

2 PIM Yes 185, R6 220, HM 192, R7 David Kvasnicka LD Czech Republic Vitkovice (Czech) 16 GP

1 G

0 A

1 PTS

0 PIM Yes 196, R7 219, HM 194, R7 Amir Miftakhov G Russia Bars Kazan (VHL) 16 GP

.912 SV%

2.31 GAA Yes 205, R7 197, R7 196, R7 Lassi Lehtinen G Finland Lukko (Liiga/U20) 6 GP

.930 SV%

1.94 GAA

1 GP

.946 SV%

2.00 GAA Yes 179, R6 285, HM 197, R7 Matt Brown LW USA UMass-Lowell (NCAA) 8 GP

3 G

6 A

9 PTS

2 PIM No 188, R7 157, R6 199, R7 Eli Zummack RW/RC Canada Spokane (WHL) 13 GP

2 G

8 A

10 PTS

2 PIM Yes 181, R6 188, R7 201, R7 Otto Latvala RD Finland HPK (Liiga) 15 GP

1 G

1 A

2 PTS

2 PIM Yes 212, R7 212, R7 202, R7 Jere Innala LW Finland HPK (Liiga) 18 GP

7 G

4 A

11 PTS

4 PIM No 193, R7 232, HM 203, R7 Joonas Oden LW/RW Finland KooKoo (Liiga/U20) 16 GP

0 G

2 A

2 PTS

2 PIM

3 GP

1 G

1 A

2 PTS

2 PIM Yes 199, R7 233, HM 204, R7 Roope Taponen G Finland HIFK (U20) 5 GP

.898 SV%

2.60 GAA Yes 172, R6 179, R6 206, R7 Wiljami Myllyla F Finland HIFK (U20) 20 GP

11 G

5 A

16 PTS

4 PIM Yes 210, R7 226, HM 210, R7 Carl Jakobsson LW/RW Sweden Farjestad (SHL) 15 GP

4 G

1 A

5 PTS

0 PIM Yes 208, R7 274, HM 212, R7 Ivan Drozdov RW/LW Belarus Dinamo Minsk (KHL)/Yunost Minsk (Belarus) 3 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM

12 GP

5 G

2 A

7 PTS

10 PIM Yes 194, R7 263, HM 213, R7 David Aubrecht LD Czech Republic Benatky nad Jizerou (Czech2) 18 GP

0 G

1 A

1 PTS

16 PIM Yes 201, R7 222, HM 214, R7 Alex Yakovenko LD Russia/Kazakhstan Jukurit (Liiga) 17 GP

2 G

5 A

7 PTS

4 PIM No 207, R7 207, R7 215, R7 Grigori Dronov LD Russia Magnitogorsk (KHL) 24 GP

0 G

5 A

5 PTS

11 PIM No 197, R7 223, HM 216, R7 Vladislav Sukhachyov G Russia Chelmet Chelyabinsk (VHL)/Traktor Chelyabinsk (KHL) 8 GP

.927 SV%

1.97 GAA

1 GP

.905 SV%

2.24 GAA No 211, R7 264, HM 217, R7 Vladimir Sartakov G Russia Avto Yekaterinburg (MHL) 1 GP

1.000 SV%

0.00 GAA Yes 213, R7 265, HM

Second Round

Daniil Gutik is producing at a point-per-game pace in the Russian junior league (MHL) thus far — albeit with an assist-heavy stat-line — and could get called up to the KHL or VHL at some point this season. That is his goal and the reason he hasn’t reported to WHL Kelowna as a second-round pick in this year’s CHL import draft. Being based in Kelowna, I was hoping to get plenty of live viewings of Gutik — my highest-ranked prospect to go undrafted in 2019. That would have been a great opportunity for Gutik, playing for the Memorial Cup host team in front of all the NHL scouts during that showcase, but he’s still a strong candidate to get selected as an overager in 2020.

Daniil Gutik (28) in action for Team Russia. (Russia Hockey/FHR.RU)

Third Round

Billy Constantinou has been traded again — now onto his third OHL team — but he’s enjoying a productive start after surprisingly getting passed over in 2019. That snub may have been for off-ice reasons, but he has the talent and offensive tools to be one of the top overagers taken in 2020 — especially if he continues to mature and makes the most of this change of scenery to the Sault.

Dmitri Sheshin is dominating the MHL, putting up big numbers that should get him promoted to the big league (KHL) in due time. That success might also get him a spot on Russia’s world-junior team, which would give Sheshin another stage to get the scouts’ attention.

Yaroslav Likhachyov has high-end skill — as evidenced by his lacrosse goal in the Q this season, one of several players to pull off “The Michigan” thus far (along with Andrei Svechnikov in the NHL and Nils Hoglander in Sweden) — but Likhachyov is becoming more of a consistent threat and that will get him noticed more than any of his flashy individual efforts.

Josh Williams is racking up the points as a go-to guy for one of the top junior teams in Canada after strangely struggling throughout his draft year. I had both Williams and Likhachyov ranked as first-round talents heading into last season — Nos. 25 and 27 overall, respectively, coming out of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup — but Williams underwhelmed and wound up going undrafted. I doubt that will happen again, providing he can sustain this strong start.

Josh Williams of the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings. (Andy Devlin/Edmonton Oil Kings)

Fourth Round

Vojtech Strondala has taken his playmaking talents to the pro ranks and could make the jump to the top Czech league sooner than later. He’s small in stature but big on skill. His lack of size likely scared off NHL teams, but if he keeps producing as a pro, somebody might take a chance on him the second time around.

Taylor Gauthier has struggled on a losing team and is now sidelined by injury. Once healthy again, it is expected that he’ll be traded to a winning team — potentially his hometown Calgary Hitmen. A change of scenery should be beneficial for Gauthier and he could play his way back into draft consideration for 2020.

Taylor Gauthier of the Prince George Cougars (James Doyle/Prince George Cougars)

Fifth Round

Vladimir Alistrov is also going strong as a sophomore with WHL Edmonton — alongside the aforementioned Williams — after getting a look but not a contract from the Toronto Maple Leafs as a rookie camp invite. The CHL imports often take off in their second year in North America, returning more acclimatized on and off the ice, which is what we’re seeing from Alistrov. He’s still a sleeper for a 2020.

Xavier Simoneau is lighting it up as Drummondville’s captain, with some scouting services already ranking him for 2020 as a result. Simoneau was a point-per-game player in his draft year and had a decent playoff showing, so his impressive stat-line shouldn’t come as a surprise. It is a natural progression for him — now in his third season in the Q — but it seems more people are taking notice. Simoneau is still on the small side, but he’s got a solid frame to go with his potent offensive game.

Artyom Galimov’s stats may not jump out at you, but he was named the KHL rookie of the month for October and passed the eye test at the World Juniors in Vancouver. He’s got talent and two-way ability, so it was a bit shocking to see him get passed over for a third time in 2019. Perhaps the fourth time will be the charm for Galimov, with 2020 being his final year of eligibility.

Yegor Chinakhov is another young Russian ripping it up in the MHL — leading his team in scoring ahead of Devils draft pick Arseni Gritsyuk, who I had ranked between Galimov and Chinakhov (Nos. 141-143). Chinakhov is just ahead of the aforementioned Sheshin in this season’s scoring race, with both pushing to get drafted the second time around.

Marcel Barinka isn’t gaining much traction in Halifax, which is surprising given his skill-set. Barinka should have taken on a bigger role there this season after struggling to stay in the lineup for last season’s Memorial Cup host squad. There is still a chance that things could click for Barinka as the campaign progresses, so don’t write him off just yet.

Evgeny Oksentyuk had his coming-out party at the under-18 worlds in April and has carried that success over to North America in playing a starring role for Flint alongside fellow Belarusian Vladislav Kolyachonok. It’s a little surprising to see Oksentyuk leading that upstart team in scoring as an OHL rookie, but it was also surprising to me that he went undrafted after his standout performance at the worlds. His skill level was evident there, so I assumed somebody would have taken a flyer on him in the later rounds. It’s been on full display in a bigger sample size on the smaller ice this season, so I fully expect Oksentyuk to get drafted in 2020.

Belarusian boogie at the blue line 🇧🇾@ev_oksentyuk shows us how it's done for his first career #OHL goal, giving the @FlintFirebirds an early lead in their home opener 🔥🐦

Sixth Round

Samuel Hlavaj had a difficult draft year in the USHL — making his North American debut — and got shelled at the World Juniors, but he’s bouncing back in a big way with Sherbrooke. He’s now backstopping the CHL’s top-ranked team and looking like another strong bet to get drafted in 2020.

Kristian Tanus is off to a slow start in the Liiga but look for him to play a key role on Finland’s world-junior team. He was a standout at the WJC Summer Showcase and should be an offensive catalyst for that tournament, which should raise his draft stock again.

Tag Bertuzzi has been healthy, first and foremost, but he’s also been productive in showing glimpses of why he went second overall in the OHL draft back in 2017. The son of former NHL power forward Todd Bertuzzi, Tag’s junior career and NHL draft year were plagued by injuries, so he’s trying to make up for lost time this season in putting himself back on the scouting radar.

Tag turns 'em inside out 🔄@BulldogsOHL forward drives through three opponents for the game-tying goal and Sunday's #BestOfOHL entry. Bertuzzi would later score the shootout winner.

Jonathan Brinkman is still getting his feet wet with WHL Medicine Hat — joining fellow Dane Mads Sogaard on the Tigers’ roster — so look for him to gain momentum as he settles into a role on that high-scoring team. It’s an adjustment process, but the offence should start to come for Brinkman, who displayed impressive individual skill at the World Juniors in Vancouver.

Martin Lang has been more confident and thus more dangerous in his sophomore season with WHL Kamloops. He’s got a wicked shot and good offensive instincts, so it’s not surprising that he’s taken a step forward. He didn’t show enough last season — at least not on a consistent basis — to get drafted as the youngest player eligible for 2019 (born on the Sept. 15 cutoff), but Lang is winning over some scouts by being noticeable on most nights now.

Seventh Round

Adam Liska is a scorer — he’s up to six goals in the KHL this season — and 2020 will be the last chance for an NHL team to draft him. Otherwise, he could become a sought after European free agent in the years to come. You’d think some team will want to avoid that bidding war, but I thought that would be in the case in 2019 when he was coming off an impressive showing at the men’s world championship with two goals in that tournament. Dominik Kubalik in Chicago could be a decent comparable for Liska.

Lassi Lehtinen is also in his final year of eligibility, an undersized goalie listed at six-feet tall who continues to progress in his development. Fellow Finn Veini Vehvilainen got drafted in his final year of eligibility in 2018 after getting overlooked three times because of size concerns at 6-foot-1. Vehvilainen is now off to a good start in the AHL in his North American debut, so that could bode well for Lehtinen’s chances of getting drafted in 2020.

Matt Brown is no longer draft eligible, but he’s off to a point-per-game start as an NCAA rookie and could become a coveted college free agent. He’s undersized too, but the late-blooming Brown deserved to be drafted after netting 30 goals as a USHL rookie and really turning heads at the World Junior A Challenge. Remember that name as this probably won’t be the last we hear of Brown.

Congrats to Matt Brown (@Brownhockey63) on a phenomenal first month with the #RiverHawks! Let's keep it going this weekend #UnitedInBlue #HockeyEast

Alex Yakovenko is in the same boat, no longer draft eligible but somebody that NHL teams should consider signing as a free agent in the future. Yakovenko was barely eligible in 2019 — having played four more games in Russia than in the USHL the previous season — but he emerged as a dominant force for Muskegon and has continued to impress upon turning pro in Finland. Another name to keep in mind.

Vladislav Sukhachyov has also aged out of the NHL draft, passed over repeatedly because of that small-goalie stereotype — he’s 5-foot-10, the same height as Juuse Saros. Despite showing well internationally and continuing to boast stellar stats in Russia, Sukhachyov will have to realize his NHL dream through free agency and that is likely a long-shot now. So this might be the last you hear of him from me — finally, after mocking Sukhachyov four straight years to Washington. That running joke ends here, but I swear Sukhachyov doesn’t suck.

Honourable Mentions

2019 Final Ranking Name Position Nationality Current Team Current Stats 2020 Eligibility 2019 Personal Mock 2019 Consensus Mock 218 Adam Ahman G Sweden HV71 (SHL) 0 GP

.000 SV%

0.00 GAA Yes 218, HM 187, R7 221 Dmitri Zaitsev F Russia Vityazi Chekhov (MHL) 22 GP

4 G

7 A

11 PTS

6 PIM Yes 221, HM 261, HM 223 Max Wahlgren LC/LW Sweden MODO (J20) 15 GP

8 G

10 A

18 PTS

20 PIM Yes 223, HM 227, HM 224 Jacob Gronhagen LC Sweden HV71 (J20) 17 GP

6 G

5 A

11 PTS

14 PIM Yes 224, HM 206, R7 225 Mikko Petman RW Finland Lukko (Liiga/U20) 15 GP

0 G

1 A

1 PTS

4 PIM

7 GP

1 G

4 A

5 PTS

2 PIM Yes 225, HM 230, HM 226 Aleks Haatanen LW/RW Finland Pelicans (Liiga/Mestis) 2 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM

7 GP

2 G

1 A

3 PTS

2 PIM Yes 226, HM 231, HM 228 Jan Bambula LW Czech Republic AZ Havirov (Czech2)/Olomouc (Czech) 18 GP

3 G

5 A

8 PTS

2 PIM

2 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

2 PIM Yes 228, HM 257, HM 229 Filip Koffer RW/LW Czech Republic Prince George (WHL) 14 GP

3 G

6 A

9 PTS

6 PIM Yes 229, HM 216, R7 230 Krystof Hrabik LC Czech Republic Tri-City (WHL) 8 GP

1 G

2 A

3 PTS

8 PIM No 230, HM 181, R6 233 Roman Basran G Canada Kelowna (WHL) 6 W

5 L

.927 SV%

2.24 GAA

0 SO Yes 233, HM 213, R7 234 Matthew Struthers LC Canada North Bay (OHL) 12 GP

8 G

5 A

13 PTS

2 PIM No 234, HM 266, HM 235 Jake Tortora LW USA Barrie (OHL) 6 GP

1 G

2 A

3 PTS

7 PIM No 235, HM 267, HM 236 Jeremy McKenna RW Canada Moncton (QMJHL) 9 GP

7 G

7 A

14 PTS

0 PIM No 236, HM 200, R7 237 Alex Steeves F USA Notre Dame (NCAA) 4 GP

1 G

3 A

4 PTS

0 PIM No 237, HM 268, HM 240 Ludvig Hedstrom LD Sweden Djurgardens (J20/SHL) 19 GP

0 G

5 A

5 PTS

6 PIM

1 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM Yes 240, HM 228, HM 241 Alexander Popovic LD Sweden Bjorkloven (Allsvenskan)/Tegs SK (Division 1) 6 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM

8 GP

0 G

1 A

1 PTS

2 PIM Yes 241, HM 229, HM 242 Jett Alexander G Canada Prince George (BCHL) 6 W

8 L

.917 SV%

2.50 GAA

0 SO No 242, HM 234, HM 243 Spencer Kersten RW Canada Princeton (NCAA) 0 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM Yes 243, HM 235, HM 244 Austen Swankler LC USA Erie (OHL) 14 GP

3 G

9 A

12 PTS

6 PIM Yes 244, HM 237, HM 246 Trevor Kuntar LC USA Youngstown (USHL) 10 GP

8 G

7 A

15 PTS

14 PIM Yes 246, HM 295, HM 248 Jaxon Nelson RC USA Minnesota (NCAA) 4 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM Yes 248, HM 269, HM 250 Garrett Pinoniemi LC USA Sioux Falls (USHL) 9 GP

0 G

1 A

1 PTS

4 PIM Yes 250, HM 241, HM 252 Thomas Schweighardt RD USA Cedar Rapids (USHL) 1 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM Yes 252, HM 243, HM 258 Phillip Schultz LC/LW Denmark Victoria (WHL) 8 GP

1 G

0 A

1 PTS

8 PIM Yes 258, HM 246, HM 259 David Kope RW Canada Edmonton (WHL) 11 GP

3 G

3 A

6 PTS

7 PIM Yes 259, HM 247, HM 260 Ethan Anders G Canada Red Deer (WHL) 4 W

7 L

.897 SV%

3.77 GAA

0 SO Yes 260, HM 249, HM 261 Matthew Davis G Canada Spruce Grove (AJHL) 11 W

1 L

.920 SV%

1.90 GAA

1 SO Yes 261, HM 250, HM 262 Linus Nyman LW/RW Finland Lukko (Liiga) 17 GP

3 G

6 A

9 PTS

0 PIM Yes 262, HM 271, HM 263 Jerry Turkulainen RW Finland JYP (Liiga) 18 GP

6 G

10 A

16 PTS

2 PIM No 263, HM 272, HM 264 Danil Antropov RW Canada/Kazakhstan Oshawa (OHL) 14 GP

5 G

5 A

10 PTS

20 PIM Yes 264, HM 251, HM 265 Cole Mackay RW Canada Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) 15 GP

8 G

8 A

16 PTS

8 PIM Yes 265, HM 217, R7 266 Joe Carroll LW Canada Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) 5 GP

1 G

3 A

4 PTS

2 PIM Yes 266, HM 253, HM 268 Brooklyn Kalmikov LW Canada Cape Breton (QMJHL) 17 GP

6 G

8 A

14 PTS

6 PIM Yes 268, HM 254, HM 269 Brett Budgell LW Canada Charlottetown (QMJHL) 16 GP

6 G

8 A

14 PTS

8 PIM Yes 269, HM 255, HM 270 Sean Larochelle RD Canada Victoriaville (QMJHL) 17 GP

2 G

9 A

11 PTS

10 PIM Yes 270, HM 256, HM 271 Connor Horning RD Canada Swift Current (WHL) 13 GP

2 G

1 A

3 PTS

11 PIM Yes 271, HM 248, HM 272 Mark Rubinchik LD Russia Toros Neftekamsk (VHL) 18 GP

1 G

3 A

4 PTS

12 PIM No 272, HM 275, HM 273 Pavel Gogolev LW Russia Guelph (OHL) 13 GP

7 G

13 A

20 PTS

4 PIM Yes 273, HM 276, HM 274 Aleksei Sergeev LW Russia Quebec (QMJHL) 1 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM Yes 274, HM 277, HM 275 Stepan Starkov F Russia Sochi (KHL) 22 GP

3 G

0 A

3 PTS

6 PIM Yes 275, HM 278, HM 276 Andrei Pribylsky RD Russia Dynamo Moskva (MHL)/Dynamo Tver (VHL)/Dynamo Moskva (KHL) 3 GP

0 G

1 A

1 PTS

4 PIM

2 GP

0 G

3 A

3 PTS

2 PIM

4 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM Yes 276, HM 279, HM 277 Nikita Vashchenko LD Russia St. Petersburg (MHL) 12 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

25 PIM Yes 277, HM 280, HM 278 Nikolai Burenov LD Russia Vityazi Chekhov (MHL) 22 GP

2 G

5 A

7 PTS

37 PIM Yes 278, HM 281, HM 279 Danila Galenyuk LD Russia SKA St. Petersburg (KHL) 22 GP

0 G

2 A

2 PTS

0 PIM Yes 279, HM 282, HM 280 Janis Jerome Moser LD Switzerland Biel-Bienne (NLA) 18 GP

0 G

1 A

1 PTS

8 PIM Yes 280, HM 283, HM 281 Luca Hollenstein G Switzerland Zug (NLA)/EVZ Academy (NLB) 2 GP

.912 SV%

1.72 GAA

3 GP

.884 SV%

3.94 GAA Yes 281, HM 286, HM 282 Daniel Dvorak G Czech Republic Jestrabi Prostejov (Czech2) 14 GP

.885 SV%

3.31 GAA Yes 282, HM 287, HM 283 Martin Beranek RW/LW Czech Republic Motor Ceske Budejovice (Czech2)/HC Ds Ceske Budejovice (Czech3) 14 GP

2 G

4 A

6 PTS

29 PIM

4 GP

3 G

3 A

6 PTS

4 PIM Yes 283, HM 258, HM 284 Simon Jellus LC/LW Slovakia Lulea (J20) 17 GP

4 G

6 A

10 PTS

4 PIM Yes 284, HM 288, HM 285 Michal Mrazik LW Slovakia Linkoping (J20/SHL) 18 GP

7 G

10 A

17 PTS

6 PIM

1 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM Yes 285, HM 289, HM 286 Maxim Shabanov LC Russia Chelmet Chelyabinsk (VHL)/Belye Medvedi Chelyabinsk (MHL) 13 GP

2 G

3 A

5 PTS

2 PIM

8 GP

2 G

7 A

9 PTS

0 PIM Yes 286, HM 260, HM 287 Ilya Altybarmakyan LW/RW Russia St. Petersburg (MHL) 20 GP

4 G

7 A

11 PTS

10 PIM Yes 287, HM 194, R7 288 Nikita Mikhailov LC Russia Sibir Novosibirsk (KHL) 14 GP

2 G

2 A

4 PTS

4 PIM No 288, HM 290, HM 289 Georgi Ivanov LC Russia Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL) 19 GP

1 G

2 A

3 PTS

4 PIM No 289, HM 291, HM 291 Amir Garayev LW Russia Kapitan Stupino (MHL) 22 GP

6 G

13 A

19 PTS

12 PIM Yes 291, HM 293, HM 292 Alexei Tsyplakov LW Russia St. Petersburg (MHL) 22 GP

10 G

18 A

28 PTS

8 PIM Yes 292, HM 294, HM 293 Lynden Breen LC Canada Fargo (USHL) 7 GP

5 G

1 A

6 PTS

4 PIM Yes 293, HM 296, HM 294 Ty Jackson LC Canada Dubuque (USHL) 7 GP

3 G

7 A

10 PTS

2 PIM Yes 294, HM 297, HM 297 Alex Aslanidis G USA Minnesota Magicians (NAHL)/Navan Grads (CCHL) 3 GP

.793 SV%

5.08 GAA

2 GP

.903 SV%

3.57 GAA Yes 297, HM 300, HM 298 Logan Stein G USA Waterloo (USHL) 4 W

1 L

.960 SV%

1.05 GAA

2 SO Yes 298, HM 301, HM 299 Conner McDonald RD Canada Edmonton (WHL) 14 GP

2 G

5 A

7 PTS

14 PIM No 299, HM 304, HM 300 Jake Christiansen LD Canada Stockton (AHL) 2 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM No 300, HM 305, HM 301 Montana Onyebuchi RD Canada Kamloops (WHL) 14 GP

2 G

2 A

4 PTS

19 PIM Yes 301, HM 306, HM 302 Brayden Pachal RD Canada Chicago (AHL) 8 GP

0 G

2 A

2 PTS

4 PIM No 302, HM 307, HM 303 Sergei Sapego LD Belarus Newfoundland (ECHL) 7 GP

0 G

1 A

1 PTS

8 PIM No 303, HM 308, HM 304 Tarun Fizer RW Canada Victoria (WHL) 13 GP

6 G

4 A

10 PTS

2 PIM Yes 304, HM 309, HM 305 Jakin Smallwood RW Canada Winnipeg (WHL) 13 GP

3 G

0 A

3 PTS

2 PIM Yes 305, HM 310, HM 306 Clay Hanus LD USA Portland (WHL) 12 GP

5 G

3 A

8 PTS

4 PIM Yes 306, HM 311, HM 307 T.J. Lloyd RD Canada Bowling Green (NCAA) 7 GP

1 G

2 A

3 PTS

0 PIM No 307, HM 312, HM 308 Zachary Okabe RW Canada/Australia St. Cloud State (NCAA) 4 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM Yes 308, HM 313, HM 310 Brendan Budy LW Canada Langley (BCHL) 19 GP

8 G

16 A

24 PTS

31 PIM Yes 310, HM 316, HM 311 Jeremie Bucheler RD Canada Northeastern (NCAA) 6 GP

0 G

1 A

1 PTS

6 PIM Yes 311, HM 317, HM 312 Ryan Siedem RD USA Harvard (NCAA) 0 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM Yes 312, HM 199, R7 313 Luke Johnson LD USA Providence (NCAA) 6 GP

1 G

0 A

1 PTS

0 PIM No 313, HM 318, HM 314 Noah Ganske RD USA Green Bay (USHL) 11 GP

1 G

3 A

4 PTS

22 PIM No 314, HM 319, HM 315 Josh Maniscalco RD USA Arizona State (NCAA) 6 GP

2 G

4 A

6 PTS

10 PIM No 315, HM 320, HM 316 Spencer Meier RD USA St. Cloud State (NCAA) 4 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM No 316, HM 321, HM 317 Jack Jensen LW USA Omaha (USHL) 9 GP

0 G

5 A

5 PTS

10 PIM Yes 317, HM 322, HM 318 Jett Jungels LW USA Northern Michigan (NCAA) 1 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM Yes 318, HM 323, HM 319 Mike Vorlicky RD USA Wisconsin (NCAA) 6 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

2 PIM Yes 319, HM 324, HM 320 Jackson Jutting LC USA Cedar Rapids (USHL) 10 GP

4 G

1 A

5 PTS

12 PIM Yes 320, HM 325, HM 321 Brett Chorske RC USA Wenatchee (BCHL) 19 GP

6 G

9 A

15 PTS

4 PIM Yes 321, HM 326, HM 322 Travis Treloar RC Sweden Lincoln (USHL) 10 GP

4 G

6 A

10 PTS

2 PIM Yes 322, HM 327, HM 324 Gabriel Seger LC/LW Sweden Union College (NCAA) 8 GP

1 G

2 A

3 PTS

2 PIM No 324, HM 329, HM 325 Aarne Intonen LC Finland TPS (U20/Liiga) 15 GP

6 G

8 A

14 PTS

30 PIM

7 GP

0 G

1 A

1 PTS

0 PIM Yes 325, HM 330, HM 326 Konsta Hirvonen LC/LW Finland Jokerit (KHL)/Kiekko-Vantaa (Mestis) 2 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM

1 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM Yes 326, HM 331, HM 327 Valtteri Ojantakanen LW Finland SaiPa (U20/Liiga) 19 GP

12 G

5 A

17 PTS

6 PIM

1 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM Yes 327, HM 332, HM 328 Premysl Svoboda LW Czech Republic Litvinov (U20)/Stadion Litomerice (Czech2) 13 GP

9 G

13 A

22 PTS

8 PIM

5 GP

1 G

0 A

1 PTS

0 PIM Yes 328, HM 259, HM 329 Marek Berka LW/LC Czech Republic Sarnia (OHL) 10 GP

1 G

1 A

2 PTS

2 PIM Yes 329, HM 336, HM 330 Jan Bernovsky RW Czech Republic Vitkovice (U20)/Havirov (Czech2) 13 GP

6 G

8 A

14 PTS

12 PIM

4 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

2 PIM Yes 330, HM 337, HM 331 Ryan Hughes LW/LC Canada Saskatoon/Kamloops (WHL) 2 GP

1 G

2 A

3 PTS

4 PIM

11 GP

3 G

9 A

12 PTS

6 PIM No 331, HM 344, HM 333 Egor Sokolov RW Russia Cape Breton (QMJHL) 17 GP

14 G

19 A

33 PTS

10 PIM Yes 333, HM 350, HM 334 Adam McCormick LD Canada Cape Breton (QMJHL) 17 GP

2 G

16 A

18 PTS

8 PIM Yes 334, HM NR 335 Oliver Turan RD Slovakia Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL)/Detva (Slovakia) 7 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

4 PIM

2 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM Yes 335, HM 339, HM 336 Filip Prikryl LC Czech Republic Stadion Litomerice (Czech2)/Plzen (Czech)/Plzen (U20) 11 GP

0 G

3 A

3 PTS

2 PIM

3 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM

1 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

2 PIM Yes 336, HM 338, HM 337 Andrew Perrott RD USA/Canada Owen Sound (OHL) 13 GP

2 G

4 A

6 PTS

20 PIM Yes 337, HM 340, HM 338 Lev Starikov LD Russia Des Moines (USHL) 8 GP

0 G

2 A

2 PTS

6 PIM Yes 338, HM 341, HM 339 Dominic Vidoli LD USA Sioux City (USHL) 5 GP

2 G

6 A

8 PTS

0 PIM No 339, HM NR 340 Colin Schmidt RC USA Union College (NCAA) 8 GP

0 G

1 A

1 PTS

6 PIM Yes 340, HM NR 341 Jonathan Yantsis F Canada Kitchener (OHL) 13 GP

7 G

5 A

12 PTS

31 PIM No 341, HM 348, HM 342 Hugo Leufvenius LC/LW Sweden Karlskrona (Allsvenskan) 14 GP

2 G

0 A

2 PTS

4 PIM No 342, HM 349, HM 343 Nando Eggenberger LW/RW Switzerland Davos (NLA)/Ticino (NLB) 7 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM

2 GP

0 G

0 A

0 PTS

0 PIM No 343, HM NR 347 Jesper Myrenberg G Sweden Vasteras (Allsvenskan) 5 GP

.910 SV%

2.41 GAA Yes 347, HM NR 349 Alexander Gordin F Russia St. Petersburg (MHL) 19 GP

12 G

6 A

18 PTS

33 PIM Yes 349, HM 334, HM

Honourable Mentions

Roman Basran has been solid thus far in backstopping this season’s Memorial Cup host team and putting behind a disappointing end to last season that prevented him from getting drafted. Basran will need to perform well in pressure situations in order to get selected as an overager.

Austen Swankler has made a smooth transition from the USHL to OHL Erie and might be increasing his chances of getting drafted by making that move. He’s a skilled player that has produced at every level.

Matthew Davis is another small goalie at 5-foot-11, but he’s shown he has big game by performing well on the bigger tier-II stages at the World Junior A Challenge last season and the Junior Club World Cup to start this season. Davis is destined for Denver — committed to one of the top NCAA programs for the 2021-22 campaign — while doing his best to get drafted in the meantime.

Pavel Gogolev is leading OHL Guelph in scoring after getting passed over for a second time in 2019. I had Gogolev in my top 100 for 2018 — No. 96 in my final rankings and mocked even higher as a third-rounder at No. 71 — but he experienced a trade and a broken ankle last season. So far, so good in his final year of draft eligibility.

Michal Mrazik took a nice step to start the Swedish junior season — producing at a point-per-game pace in the under-20 league — and earned a call-up to make his pro debut in the SHL. He’s got good size and tools, an intriguing package to keep an eye on.

Alexei Tsyplakov has taken another step in Russia’s junior league — leading St. Petersburg’s MHL club in scoring, but that’s a tough KHL team to crack as a teenager, which Vancouver first-rounder Vasily Podkolzin is finding out. Tsyplakov is certainly trending up and NHL scouts will be taking notice.

Alex Aslanidis is struggling mightily in the early stages of this season, but he’s got the size that can’t be taught — a huge goalie at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds — so NHL teams will continue to track his development. He’s committed to Providence College for next season.

Logan Stein has acceptable size at 6-foot-2 and has been sensational to start this season with two shutouts through five games for USHL Waterloo. Those stats will have NHL teams watching him going forward.

Tarun Fizer is leading WHL Victoria in scoring as an undersized offensive catalyst — somewhat similar to Matthew Phillips, who developed there and has continued to produce in the AHL with an NHL call-up looking like a realistic possibility this season. Fizer is a few inches taller but still quite slight, so he’ll have his work cut out for him in winning over the scouting community.

Clay Hanus is also on the small side — especially for a defenceman — but he’s got big skill as an offensive blueliner. He’s a good fit for Mike Johnston’s high-octane system with WHL Portland, but time will tell whether an NHL team takes a liking to Hanus. His younger brother Cross, a forward, is considered the better prospect as a first-time eligible for 2020.

Brett Chorske is a big right-handed centre — 6-foot-6 and 185 pounds, still filling out that formidable frame. He’s off to a stellar start with BCHL Wenatchee and could have significant upside. He’s also got NHL bloodlines — the son of Tom Chorske — so you can bet he’s now on the radar for several teams.

Egor Sokolov has become a man among boys in the Q at 6-foot-4 and 230-plus pounds. He’s part power forward and part sniper — a real impact player at that level. The jury is still out on whether his junior success can translate to pro, but a team in need of scoring wingers should take a chance on Sokolov in his final year of draft eligibility. Failing that, he should have a few free-agent offers to turn pro next season.

Adam McCormick is Sokolov’s teammate with QMJHL Cape Breton and he’s also off to a strong start statistically as the Eagles’ highest-scoring defenceman. Going back to 2018, I had McCormick mocked as a third-rounder (89th overall), so I’ve been high on him in the past. He’s got enough talent to potentially warrant a late-round flyer in his final year of draft eligibility.

Nando Eggenberger was supposed to be the next big Swiss prospect, but he hasn’t panned out. He did captain Switzerland at the World Juniors and managed to score 25 goals in the OHL last season — during his lone campaign in North America — but that wasn’t enough to get drafted in his final year of eligibility. Now pointless on the season at both pro levels back home, Eggenberger’s hopes of an NHL career are likely over.

Alexander Gordin just barely made my top 350 — at No. 349 — but he’s proving worthy of being ranked and staying on the draft radar as an overager by getting off to a real good start in Russia’s junior league. Gordin’s 12 goals are tied for sixth in the MHL and just four shy of his total from last season in 33 fewer games thus far, so he has taken a nice step at that level.

Mock Swaps

2019 Consensus Mock Name Position Nationality Current Team Current Stats 2020 Eligibility 201, R7 Keegan Stevenson RC Canada Guelph (OHL) 13 GP

6 G

3 A

9 PTS

2 PIM Yes 302, HM Jonathan Lemieux G Canada Val-d'Or (QMJHL) 6 W

5 L

.916 SV%

2.87 GAA

1 SO Yes 314, HM Ethan Leyh LW Canada Quinnipiac (NCAA) 5 GP

2 G

0 A

2 PTS

6 PIM Yes 346, HM Kyle Topping LC Canada Kelowna (WHL) 14 GP

5 G

8 A

13 PTS

14 PIM No 347, HM Nathan Dunkley LC Canada London (OHL) 12 GP

2 G

5 A

7 PTS

9 PIM Yes

Mock Swaps

Kyle Topping broke his ankle this past week, undergoing surgery and now sidelined long term. He’s no longer draft eligible after twice getting passed over, but that’s a significant blow to Memorial Cup host Kelowna.

That’s all for this debut edition of the Undrafted Tracker, with the next update likely coming after Christmas around the 40-game mark. It’ll be interesting to see how these prospects continue to develop between now and then, so stay tuned!