Utah Mammoth’s 2024-25 Report Cards: Barrett Hayton

The inaugural season for the Utah Hockey Club (now the Utah Mammoth) is officially over. The team finished with a 38-31-13 record while their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners, finished with a 34-32-4-2 record, which was good enough for the seventh playoff spot in the Pacific Division. The Roadrunners went on to lose in the first round of the playoffs 2-1 to the Abbotsford Canucks.

With the season in the books, it’s time to look at the 48 Utah players under an NHL contract (excluding Connor Ingram for obvious reasons) and grade their 2024-25 seasons. We’ll also reflect on how they did during the 2023-24 season and see if they improved or did worse, along with what their future holds. We’re going alphabetically by first name. Next up is Barrett Hayton.

Hayton’s Last Season

After a strong season in 2022-23 with the Arizona Coyotes, Hayton looked to continue his development. However, he struggled heavily out of the gate, not scoring at all until Nov. 7. In the next five games, though, it seemed like Hayton was starting to get back on pace after scoring four points in those games.

Unfortunately, Hayton was injured on Nov. 16 in a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The upper body injury that was expected to be a four to six-week recovery sidelined him until early February.

Related: Utah Mammoth’s 2024-25 Report Cards: Anson Thornton

When Hayton came back, he scored only six points across February and March. On March 10, after scoring two points against the Chicago Blackhawks, he sustained a lower-body injury that kept him sidelined for the rest of the season. In 33 games, Hayton only scored 10 points, which was a significant decrease from his 43 points the season prior.

In the offseason as a restricted free agent (RFA), Hayton signed a two-year extension with Utah.

Hayton This Season

With the new contract and playing in a new city, it gave Hayton an opportunity to have a fresh new start. He took that chance and ran with it. In the first five games of the season, Hayton scored six points, four of which were goals.

For those who know Hayton’s play, they know how streaky he can be. That didn’t change this season. After his strong start, the forward went five games without a point. Throughout the season, he went on hot and cold streaks. However, what Hayton did in those hot streaks was play some of the best hockey he’s played in the NHL.

His production in front of the net was some of the best in Utah. He was a menace to goaltenders as he would get in the dirty areas in front of them and often tip in pucks or find rebounds.

“It’s just kind of an area I found a bit of a niche in,” Hayton said. “It’s a work in progress, but I take a lot of pride from being down there, definitely working on finding ways to get better.”

His biggest moment of the season was in the first game back from the 4 Nations Face-Off break. Against the LA Kings, Hayton scored three goals for the franchise’s first-ever hat trick. It was also his first-ever career hat trick. In the next eight games after the hat trick, Hayton scored another six points.

At the end of the season, Hayton scored his 20th goal of the season against the Dallas Stars. It was the first time he had ever accomplished the achievement. He also logged his 25th assist of the season in that game, giving him a career high in assists as well. Hayton scored one more assist against the Nashville Predators in the game after, completing his season with 46 points. On top of all of that, he was actually one of the NHL’s three stars of the week in January after scoring six points in four games.

Scoring career highs in every offensive category was a big achievement and a step for Hayton’s career. However, just as important was him playing in all 82 of Utah’s games. He was one of six Utah players to do so. Coming off two big injuries, being able to do what he did this season was a proud moment for him.

“Last year was tough for me, missing games, not being able to compete with your teammates,” Hayton said. “I think any athlete will tell you watching your own team play and not being able to be out there and help the team, and that was tough for me. At the same time, you’ve got to take a silver lining and reflect on your game and see where you can grow. As hard as it was, it was something that really helped me. I thought I was able to bring a lot of things into this year. I still have so much to get better at, to work on, and so much more growth. But this season has been a step for me, and I’m proud of the work I’ve put in.”

Barrett Hayton, Utah Hockey Club (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Hayton credits his teammates for his comeback season. Through the injuries and the relocation, it was the strong bond that he and his teammates had that kept him going. It speaks to the strong culture that Utah has, which Hayton has certainly contributed to.

“They’ve been everything through last year,” Hayton said. “When you’re going through it, those are the guys who keep it together. It’s tough not traveling and stuff like that, but that camaraderie, that brotherhood, is what it’s all about. Whether it’s getting you through that year or during the season, so many guys sacrifice so much. Those guys mean the world to me.”

Hayton finished sixth on Utah in points. He was tied with Nick Schmaltz for fourth place in goals and was sixth on the team in assists.

Hayton’s Future

Next season will be Hayton’s final season under contract with the Mammoth on his current deal. It will be an important season for him as well. Another great season could get him a long-term extension. A disappointing season could leave him as a free agent.

Hayton wants to stay with the Mammoth. Not only are the players in the locker room some of his closest friends, but he also wants to help see this rebuild through. With how close the team was to making the playoffs this season, it stung for Hayton to see other teams clinch playoff spots.

“It’s frustrating,” Hayton said. “That was a huge goal of ours. Something each guy wanted so badly. It stings, and there’s hunger as well. Watching teams clinch playoff spots. It honestly pisses you off. It sucks that we’re not in that position. All we can do is take that into the summer and grow.”

With more prospects coming up to the Mammoth, Hayton has continued to carve out a spot for himself on the top two lines. Despite most likely never living up to his hype as a fifth overall pick, Hayton has reinvented himself into a good center who lives in front of the net and cashes in on anything that comes that way. More than likely, he’ll begin next season either on the first line with Clayton Keller and Schmaltz or on the second line with Schmaltz and Josh Doan.

Hayton’s Final Grade

There was a lot of uncertainty around Hayton entering this season. While there is still some uncertainty on whether he can replicate his 46-point season, this season was a big one for him and his future in the NHL. He became the go-to guy for the Mammoth in front of the net and was a big part in helping the offense get better. You can say it wasn’t Keller or Schmaltz carrying him either. Hayton thrived on and off the first line and truly showed that he can be an effective player in the NHL.

Overall, Hayton is getting an A-minus for this season. His reinvention of his play and his continued commitment to getting better were massive factors in his impressive season. Not to mention, he overcame his major injuries and his disappointing 2023-24 season.

Breaking career highs in every offensive category and appearing in all 82 games is no easy feat. Yet Hayton managed to do it with all of the challenges along the way. It should be interesting to see if he can continue his upward trajectory next season as he tries to earn an extension with the Mammoth.