Utah Mammoth’s 2024-25 Report Cards: Maveric Lamoureux

The inaugural season for the Utah Hockey Club (now the Utah Mammoth) is officially over. The team finished with a 38-31-13 record while their American Hockey League affiliate (AHL), the Tucson Roadrunners, finished with a 34-32-4-2 record, which was good enough for the seventh playoff spot in the Pacific Division. The Roadrunners went on to lose in the first round of the playoffs 2-1 to the Abbotsford Canucks.

With the season in the books, it’s time to look at the 48 Utah players under an NHL contract (excluding Connor Ingram for obvious reasons) and grade their 2024-25 seasons. We’ll also reflect on how they did during the 2023-24 season and see if they improved or did worse, along with what their future holds. We’re going alphabetically by first name. Next up is Maveric Lamoureux.

Last Season

For the 2023-24 season, Lamoureux was assigned to the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) for his fourth season with the team. After having a shortened season due to injury the season prior, the defenseman was seeking to have his best season with the team yet.

It started out with a bang as Lamoureux tallied two assists in the Voltigeurs’ first game. He scored his first goal of the season in his third game, along with another assist. In the next game, Lamoureux put up four points, including two goals, to tally eight points in his first four games. He produced five more points in the last four games of October to end the month with 14 points in 10 games.

The defenseman was pointless for the first three games of November, but responded by putting up back-to-back two-point nights. While Lamoureux only produced one more point during the month, his defensive game was still going strong as he ended the month as a plus-4 in the plus/minus stat line.

December started off great for Lamoureux as he put up three points in the first game of the month. The next game against the Quebec Ramparts ended up being the lone game where he failed to register a point. He put up four points in the next three games, including two goals, to end the month with eight points in five games.

After Christmas, Lamoureux joined Team Canada for the 2024 World Junior Championship. While Canada didn’t fare well in the tournament, Lamoureux played decently, putting up three points in five games. Unfortunately for the defenseman, he only played three games after returning to the QMJHL, eventually missing the next month of action due to mononucleosis.

Lamoureux returned in late February, where he put up two points in three games. However, he struggled in March, only tallying three assists in eight games. It was later revealed that Lamoureux had injured his shoulder, which required surgery. The news was even more heartbreaking due to the defenseman having had surgery the season prior on his opposite shoulder.

The surgery would keep Lamoureux out for the next six months, which means he sat on the sidelines while the Voltigeurs made a run to the Memorial Cup tournament, where they lost every single game.

Lamoureux ended up playing 39 games for the Voltigeurs. He had 33 points, which was the highest in his QMJHL career. He was also an overall plus-21, which was also a career high for him in the QMJHL. His shortened yet impressive season made him a finalist for the Émile-Bouchard Trophy, which is awarded to the best defenseman of the year in the QMJHL.

This Season

For the 2024-25 season, Lamoureux turned pro, which eventually placed him with the Roadrunners to start the season. He played his first pro game against the Colorado Eagles. In the team’s first home game, just eight days later, he scored his first pro goal against the Texas Stars, which ended up being a two-point night.

Lamoureux scored his second goal of the season in the next game against the Stars. After the game, he got news he never would’ve expected. Due to injuries to John Marino, Sean Durzi, and others, he was called up to Utah.

The defenseman made his NHL debut against the Colorado Avalanche at the end of October. In his fourth game, he produced his first NHL goal and point against the Calgary Flames. In the next couple of weeks, he played on a pairing with Ian Cole while tallying two assists in 11 games. Defensively, he fit right in and looked like a veteran defenseman despite it being his first season in the NHL.

Unfortunately for Lamoureux, injury would strike yet again. He suffered an upper-body injury in November that kept him out until the middle of January. By the time Lamoureux returned, he was sent back down to the Roadrunners with Utah’s blue line fully healthy.

Lamoureux returned to Tucson, paired with his usual defense partner, Kevin Connauton, with whom he was paired for the entire season. He produced an assist in his first game back that kicked off a three-game point streak.

Maveric Lamoureux, Tucson Roadrunners (Photo credit: Bennett Silvyn)

However, from there, Lamoureux was extremely inconsistent offensively and struggled at times defensively. Recording only two points in the entire month of February turned into a slight improvement with three points in March.

In April, Lamoureux didn’t put up a single point, but his defensive game was also taking a nose dive. In the eight games in arguably the biggest month for the Roadrunners as they chased down a playoff spot, he was a minus in the plus/minus category for half of those critical matches.

Lamoureux finished out the AHL season with 13 points in 42 games. He was a minus-6. Meanwhile, in the NHL, he produced three points in 15 games with Utah. He was a plus-3.

Unlike the prior season, Lamoureux played all three postseason games with the Roadrunners. He failed to put up a single point and was a minus-1 as the Roadrunners were eliminated by the Canucks.

The Future

While he might be overshadowed by prospects with more hype like Dmitri Simashev, Lamoureux might be a massive part of the Mammoth one day. His height, physicality, and offensive touch are unique and can provide some scoring and real grit to the blue line.

Lamoureux showed glimpses of his raw talent and the top-six defenseman he can be in the future during his first pro season. He made it to the NHL way sooner than anyone thought. While that was due to the numerous injuries Utah had, it’s not like Lamoureux played badly. He actually fit in like a glove, and had he not been injured, he might’ve played in the NHL for a couple more months while Durzi and Marino recovered. It’s actually arguable that he beat out some NHL regulars for their jobs, like Juuso Välimäki.

It does have to be mentioned that once Lamoureux came back for the second half of the season from his injury, he didn’t look as good as he did in his first stint with the Roadrunners and in the NHL with Utah. While the entire Roadrunners team was awful defensively, Lamoureux was playing top minutes for the team and just didn’t look great. It didn’t help that the poor play continued into the playoffs.

Now that the jitters of playing in his first pro season are over, next season should be an improved one for the 2022 first-round pick. He’ll more than likely get more playing time and have better players around him, like Scott Perunovich and possibly Simashev, which should help his defensive numbers and potentially his offense as well.

Unless the Mammoth clinch a playoff spot early and decide to give some of their star players rest for the postseason, NHL games aren’t likely for Lamoureux due to the additions of Perunovich, Simashev, and Nate Schmidt. That honestly could be better for Lamoureux’s development, as time in the AHL should do him well for the future.

Final Grade

While his second half of the season was disappointing, Lamoureux’s first pro season was filled with surprises and should be considered a success. Making an impact in the NHL this early in his development is impressive. Down in the AHL, the Roadrunners were already relying on him to be a top-four defenseman who was constantly playing a good chunk of most games. It’s a good start to what should be a decent pro career for Lamoureux.

While he might never be at the same level as someone like Mikhail Sergachev or even Simashev, Lamoureux could be one of the best offensive defensemen for the Mammoth one day. His development might take longer than someone like Simashev, but he will be an NHL regular one day. Patience is key, and another full season or two in the AHL will make him a better player.

Overall, Lamoureux is getting a B for his season. The second half of the season wasn’t great, and injuries once again got the better of him, but his stint in the NHL was one that solidified his spot as a part of the future for the Mammoth. Alongside his ability to play consistently high minutes in the AHL already, the good outweighed the bad for him in 2024-25.

Hopefully, injuries don’t plague Lamoureux anymore going forward, and he can take another step forward in his second pro season. It wouldn’t be out of the question to see him potentially triple the amount of points he produced this past season and be a key part of revitalizing the Roadrunners’ defense. The sky could be the limit for Lamoureux, and he has the tools to take another big step forward in a couple of months.