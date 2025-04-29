Victoire Defeat Fleet 3-2 in Overtime

On Monday, April 28, the Montreal Victoire hosted the Boston Fleet for their final matchup of the 2024-25 Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) season. Before the game, the Victoire led the season series with three wins to the Fleet’s two. The Victoire officially took the victory with a 3-2 overtime win.

Game Recap

The shots were pretty even in the first period. The Fleet took eight shots on net while the Victoire took seven. Each team had a two-minute minor, but the period ended with a 0-0 score.

Throughout the first 15 minutes of the second period, both teams took two penalties each. On Megan Keller’s two-minute minor for an illegal bodycheck, Montreal got to work. Catherine Dubois fired a shot from the blue line, which Klara Peslarova saved. Abby Boreen took a rebound shot, but again Peslarova made the save. As she was far out of the crease, Jennifer Gardiner picked up the loose puck. She sent a pass into the yawning cage to score the first goal of the game on the power play.

Montreal Victoire Celebrate (Photo by Laurent Corbeil/PWHL)

Four minutes into the third period, Anna Wilgren had the puck at the blue line. She passed it up toward Catherine Dubois. Once she hit the faceoff dot, Dubois took a shot to give Montreal a two-goal lead.

At 15:27, Sidney Morin took a seat for an illegal body check. While the Fleet were down a player, Hannah Brandt received a pass from Jamie Lee Rattray. From in front of the net, Brandt took a shot and scored a jailbreak goal to put the Fleet on the board. Although the net came loose and the officials reviewed the play, it was considered a good goal.

Just 39 seconds later, Morin sent a pass across the ice where it found Hannah Bilka. She had an open chance in front of the net, and Bilka scored to tie the game.

With 43 seconds left in overtime, Marie-Philip Poulin had the puck along the boards. She passed it to Laura Stacey, who was in front of the net. Stacey took a shot, and the puck bounced off the crossbar and across the goal line.

Next Games

Both teams will play their final game of the season on Saturday, May 3. The Fleet will host the Minnesota Frost, and the Victoire will travel to New York to take on the Sirens.