What Is Mitch Marner’s Future With the Maple Leafs?

Mitch Marner’s future with the Toronto Maple Leafs could be floating in the air. However, it’s something few Maple Leafs fans probably think about right now. In this post, I want to look at what his future might be, both from his perspective and the perspective of the Maple Leafs organization.

Marner Knows He’s a Great Player, But…

From Marner’s perspective, he knows that he’s a great player. He also plays in his hometown of Toronto, which must be an attraction—especially with a new marriage to someone from the same area. There are histories, friendships, and (perhaps for Marner) potential legacies to consider. There must be a list of checkmarks to stay right where he is.

But there’s another side of the coin. If fans turn that coin over and study it, they could see the appeal of stepping into a leadership role on a new team. He’s been a core piece of the Maple Leafs for years. That said, sometimes, a fresh challenge can flavour things up. Also, for as good a friend he is with Auston Matthews, should Marner stay in Toronto, he’d be in his friend’s shadow regardless of what else happens. The Maple Leafs, for example, even with the uptick in the salary cap, will not move his salary past the team’s captain. How does a proud, elite, young hockey player stay happy playing second-fiddle to another player?

Could Marner Be Interested in a New Challenge in Chicago?

Imagine becoming the guy who leads a team like the Chicago Blackhawks, still in the middle of a rebuild. Would Marner be interested in becoming the alpha dog in another city? He could mentor Connor Bedard and help shape the next superstar. At the same time, he could become the focal point of a team rather than playing behind Matthews. Let’s face it: that’s a role he’s played in Toronto for quite some time.

If he’s looking for that kind of spotlight, a place like Chicago could be perfect. The fans would appreciate what he brings, much like they did with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews over the past seasons. Marner could show off his elite playmaking ability in Chicago while taking on a leadership role with a younger and developing roster. Helping Bedard and the team grow could be a considerable part of his legacy if he chose to go that way.

Older fans will remember the New York Yankees Reggie Jackson’s famous line about being the “straw that stirred the drink.” That could be Marner in a new city. He’s been steering the ship.

From the Maple Leafs’ Perspective, Could There Be a Dilemma?

At the same time, it’s probably not that simple from the Maple Leafs’ perspective. Marner’s been fantastic during the regular season, but one glaring issue exists – at least in fans’ minds. His playoff performances have not matched his regular season numbers. Fans have all seen his potential, but when the stakes are at their highest, they believe he hasn’t stepped up exactly as Toronto needs him to. Nor have his teammates, by the way.

Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares, Morgan Rielly, and William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

If the Maple Leafs face another early postseason exit, team management might choose to think long and hard about Marner’s future. Why can’t he help them get over that playoff hump? Or is he “just another” brilliant regular-season player who disappears when it counts?

With the salary cap always being a concern, the Maple Leafs might start looking at other players who could fill the role Marner does but with more playoff success. There’s been talk of Toronto possibly pushing for a player like Mikko Rantanen if he hits free agency. Rantanen is a beast, even bigger and stronger than Matthews. He’s not only skilled, but he plays with physicality. Finally, like new head coach Craig Berube, he brings a successful playoff experience and resume. In short, Marner doesn’t – at least, not yet.

What’s Next for Marner’s Future?

There’s no argument that Marner is an incredible player. He’s one of the best playmakers in the NHL and can change the game with his vision and hands. But when it comes to the Maple Leafs’ future, they might need more than just skill in the regular season. They’re looking for players who can rise during postseason crunch time. While that could change this postseason, neither the team nor Marner has shown the ability to do so when the games matter.

So, what’s next for Marner? It likely depends on how the rest of this season plays out. If he has a strong playoff showing, that could change everything. But if he disappears again, don’t be shocked if the Maple Leafs start making moves. If that means letting him walk to free agency, Toronto might make a change to strengthen their roster for the playoffs. It’s a tough choice, but it might be necessary for the team to make a deep playoff run.

In the end, Marner’s future with the Maple Leafs could be a lot foggier than we thought, especially with some big-name players like Rantanen potentially available. The Maple Leafs must think long-term and need someone who can deliver in the postseason. Whether that’s Marner or someone else remains to be seen.