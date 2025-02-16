Panthers Should Target Islanders’ Noah Dobson

It’s mostly speculative, but there’s been some trade chatter around star defenseman Noah Dobson of the New York Islanders. Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman dispelled some of those rumors, suggesting nothing is on the table at the moment, but let’s have some fun with it anyway. The Florida Panthers would be the perfect destination for him if his future isn’t in Long Island.

Dobson Mock Trade

The Panthers could use a player like Dobson, a 25-year-old who shoots right, on their somewhat thin defense. In this hypothetical, the Islanders make that happen. But what do they get for their troubles?

Panthers receive: Noah Dobson

Islanders receive: Sam Bennett, 2026 first-round pick (top-12 protected)

Dobson is a restricted free agent in the offseason and holds a $4.0 million cap hit, while Bennett is an unrestricted free agent and makes $4.425 million against the cap. So, how does this deal work for both teams?

Why It Makes Sense for the Panthers

Why Trade for Dobson?

There are two sides to the coin here for the Panthers. Let’s start with Dobson and what he brings to the table.

Following the losses of both Brandon Montour and Oliver Ekman-Larsson on the defense, it’s clear that the Panthers lack puck-moving ability. It hasn’t prevented them from winning games, but it may become an issue in the playoffs. In order for this team to go far, they need someone who can maintain the flow of a game and, just as importantly, get the puck on the sticks of their superstars.

Not only does Dobson accomplish this, but he is very talented in his own right. Over the past three seasons, he ranks 10th among defensemen in points scored. He’s not afraid to shoot the puck, as he’s sixth in shots on goal in that span, but he’s arguably an even better playmaker inside the offensive zone. His breakout passing, as well, is a key weapon in his arsenal.

Dobson’s 24 points in 46 games this season are a step down from his triumphant 70-point showing in 2023-24, no doubt. But he’s still playing well relative to his teammates. Expected goals per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 stand out the most, where he’s 1.61 standard deviations above the average of his fellow defensemen who meet the ice-time minimum. Take a look:

Noah Dobson z-scores in the 2024-25 season, through Feb. 16 (The Hockey Writers)

Even with a poor on-ice shooting percentage, suggesting below-average puck luck, Dobson is scoring at a high level for a defenseman. Putting production aside, his traits would bode well for the Panthers’ blue line. A “Big Three” of him, Gustav Forsling, and Aaron Ekblad would be quite good.

Why Trade Bennett?

Let’s not forget that the Panthers are giving up a player here. Bennett has been a quality player for this team since arriving in 2020-21, reviving a fairly underwhelming career for a fourth-overall draft pick. He’s accumulated 180 points and a plus-49 rating over 268 contests in Sunrise, coupling those statistics with some necessary grit.

With his contract expiring in the offseason, however, the Panthers have to make a decision. Anton Lundell is seemingly making it for them, though.

At a cap hit of just $5.0 million through the 2029-30 season (as in, his entire prime without any of the gunk years), general manager Bill Zito has done it again. Lundell has shown tremendous growth in his age-23 campaign, blossoming as a playmaker and two-way force. Especially productive at 5-on-5, he’s simply waiting for his minutes to skyrocket before his overall scoring does, also. Thus making Bennett expendable.

The Panthers love to show their nasty side. They don’t get to the Stanley Cup Final in both 2023 and 2024 without that, and Bennett specifically. But Lundell seems to be the second-line center of the future, and he can play dirty if he has to. The torch has already been passed to some degree, so there are really three options here: extend Bennett to big money as a middle-six center, keep him for a playoff run then let him test free agency, or trade him.

Not only does Bennett have trade value, but he can free up cap space and a spot for Lundell, too. While moving on from a player is never easy, it’d bring a trifecta of positives.

Why It Makes Sense for the Islanders

In theory, the Islanders would lose any trade that involves them giving up Dobson. But this is as close as you can get to a win.

Noah Dobson, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

General manager Lou Lamoriello has never been one to entertain the idea of a teardown rebuild, and that probably won’t change, despite a disappointing season in Long Island to this point. Still, a first-round draft selection is something the Islanders need quite badly—their prospect pool would look a bit nicer.

Adding Bennett to the mix, the Islanders are getting the best of both worlds (a player and a pick). Bennett has extensive playoff experience, is notoriously physical, gives them an effective second-line center in case Brock Nelson doesn’t return, will almost surely have a cheaper extension cost than Dobson, and has some good hockey left at 28 years old.

While it’d be a gross exaggeration to say the Islanders are better without Dobson, their defense has held up in his absence due to injury. Trading him would be rather devastating, but getting a potential culture-setter and a first-round pick on top of that may be a fine move.

New York doesn’t seem to be in any rush to trade its star defender, but if anyone could put forth a compelling package, it’d be Zito and the Panthers. Is this highway robbery for one team, or does this mock trade work for both sides? Or maybe neither? Feel free to share your thoughts below!