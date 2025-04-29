What Is Patrik Laine’s Future With the Canadiens?

When the Montreal Canadiens acquired Patrik Laine, there was hope that the talented Finnish winger could rediscover his scoring touch and add a new weapon to Montreal’s offence. However, reality has been much harsher. He struggled through a difficult end to the regular season and has carried that form into the playoffs, or rather, the lack of form.

After a rough showing in Games 1 and 2, where he was largely invisible and even benched late in Game 2 during critical moments, Laine missed Games 3 and 4 due to injury. With the Canadiens facing elimination and Laine on the sidelines, serious questions are starting to emerge about his fit in Montreal and what his future with the team might look like.

A Poor Fit

Sometimes a player’s style simply doesn’t mesh with the identity of the team. That has been the story of Laine’s short tenure in Montreal. The Canadiens pride themselves on being a hardworking, relentless, team-first group that plays with pace and effort. Laine, despite his undeniable offensive talent, has never been known for those attributes. His game is based on his shot and his skill, not his work ethic, physicality, or speed.

Unfortunately, that mismatch has been glaring. Laine often looks a step behind the play, unable to keep up with the Canadiens’ fast-paced, high-pressure system. His defensive game remains a liability, and when he’s not scoring, he’s rarely impacting the game in other areas. Outside of the power play, where his shot can still be a threat, he has struggled to make any consistent difference.

Patrik Laine, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The numbers paint an even bleaker picture. In 52 regular-season games with the Canadiens, Laine registered only five goals and nine assists at 5-on-5 play. That’s just 14 points at even strength across an entire season, which is unacceptable production for a player carrying an $8.7 million cap hit. For context, players making half his salary produced significantly more at even strength. It’s hard to justify that kind of investment when the payoff has been so minimal.

The Canadiens have worked hard over the last few seasons to build a culture based on accountability, youth development, and relentless effort. Laine’s slow, perimeter-oriented game clashes with that ethos. Despite some early optimism that a fresh start might rejuvenate him, it’s clear now that the fit was never quite right.

What Comes Next?

Looking ahead, the Canadiens face some tough decisions regarding Laine. He is set to enter the final year of his contract next season, carrying a hefty $8.7 million cap hit. Given his poor performance and injury issues, it’s almost inconceivable that Montreal would want to carry that contract into the 2025–26 season without some form of resolution.

The most straightforward option would be to trade him. However, Laine’s value has cratered. It’s unlikely any team would be willing to take on his full contract without significant incentive. Montreal would almost certainly have to sweeten the deal by taking some money to play for another team or with a draft pick, much like the Columbus Blue Jackets had to when they moved Laine to the Canadiens. After spending the last few years carefully stockpiling picks and prospects, it’s fair to question whether general manager (GM) Kent Hughes would be willing to pay that price just to offload Laine’s contract.

Another option, perhaps the more realistic one, is a buyout. If the Canadiens choose to buy out the final year of Laine’s deal this summer, it would spread the cap hit over two seasons. The financial breakdown is relatively manageable: Montreal would be charged $3,966,667 against the cap in 2025–26 and $2,366,667 in 2026–27. While no GM likes paying players not to play, this route would provide the Canadiens with important salary cap flexibility moving forward, especially with several key young players like Lane Hutson due for a contract extension soon.

A buyout would also allow Montreal to fully turn the page on the Laine experiment and continue building around their emerging core without the distraction of trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. It would be a clean break, one that might benefit both sides, allowing Laine to try and resurrect his career elsewhere without the heavy expectations that accompanied his arrival in Montreal.

Laine’s time in Montreal feels like a story that was never meant to unfold. Despite the hope that a change of scenery might reignite his career, the fit was never right, and the results have been impossible to ignore. As the Canadiens move forward with a young, hungry core, it’s clear that the focus must remain on players who embody the team’s identity and direction. Sometimes, no matter the talent, not every piece fits the puzzle.