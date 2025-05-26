What a Jack Eichel Extension Could Look Like for the Golden Knights This Summer

When the 2015 NHL Draft wrapped up, Jack Eichel was immediately crowned the face of the Buffalo Sabres, a generational talent expected to lead the franchise back to relevance. After playing with the Boston Jr. Bruins and the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP), he found his home in upper New York.

The spotlight followed him relentlessly in Buffalo as the face of the franchise, but it took him nearly a decade and a detour to find his home that fit. A home where he’d go on to win his first Stanley Cup in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he’d fit seamlessly with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Eichel is currently riding an eight-year, $80 million contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $10 million per season, which he signed in 2018 with Buffalo. That contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season, but the Massachusetts native is eligible for an extension on July 1, 2025.

Despite a first-round exit at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers, securing a contract extension for Eichel should sit atop general manager (GM ) Kelly McCrimmon’s offseason to-do list.

Flashback to 2021 Sabres & Golden Knights Eichel Trade

After Eichel suffered a herniated disc in his neck during the 2020-21 season, what seemed like a small injury would later turn into a rift that led to the superstar being traded.

After a drawn-out standoff over medical treatment and a switch in representation, Eichel was traded to Vegas in a blockbuster deal that sent shockwaves through the league. With the deal done, both sides turned the page, though the trade remains one of the most memorable blockbusters in recent history.

Here are the full trade details:

Golden Knights Acquire:

Jack Eichel

2023 third-round pick (Mathieu Cataford)

Sabres Acquire:

Alex Tuch

Peyton Krebs

2022 first-round pick (Noah Östlund)

2023 second-round pick (Riley Heidt)

Of course, we know what Eichel has done in Vegas, but the Sabres also got a haul in return for the superstar forward. Alex Tuch has been a solid piece in the top-six for Buffalo and tied his career high in goals with 36 this season.

Peyton Krebs had his best season in 2024-25 with 28 points, ending the season strong. As for Noah Östlund and Riley Heidt, the two have played a combined eight games in the NHL but await opportunity in the Sabres’ ever-growing prospect pool.

The Golden Knights then and still now found their knight in shining armor in Eichel and have silverware to show for it with their 2023 Stanley Cup. For the Sabres, it’s been 14 years since their last playoff berth, and they will march on to the 2025-26 season with renewed hope (once again).

What Does a Possible Extension/Contract Look Like?

It’s no secret that the Golden Knights are tight on cap space, given the history of their aggressive moves. Entering this offseason, they are projected to have $9.62 million in cap space according to PuckPedia.

With a long list of unrestricted free agents (UFAs) to sign, including fan favorite Reilly Smith (and an original misfit), money certainly won’t be falling from trees this summer in Vegas. So, an Eichel extension needs to be carefully put together to satisfy the player and, most importantly, the team in the future.

“The guy is a tremendous player,” McCrimmon said. “He’s one of the top guys in the NHL. He’s got great character and great leadership. You see night in and night out what he does for our team. So that will be a really important piece of business for us. I sure hope to keep Jack in our organization. Jack loves it here. I hope we can find common ground and keep him a Golden Knight.”

As comparables, here is a list of players who recently signed extensions. The list isn’t long, but only a few players in the NHL deserve contracts that are as big as Eichel is likely to get.

Player Contract Leon Draisaitl 8 years, $112 million (14 million AAV) Mikko Rantanen 8 years, $96 million (12 million AAV) Jakob Chychrun 8 years, $72 million ($9 million AAV)

To no surprise, Leon Draisaitl leads the list, making $14 million AAV starting at the beginning of next season. Draisaitl had six points in five games against the Golden Knights in Round 2 of the playoffs a few weeks ago.

Mikko Rantanen is another on the list who was one of the most intriguing storylines of the 2024-25 season. After being dealt twice, the Finnish forward found his home in Dallas and signed a massive contract that will keep him in Texas for the foreseeable future.

While not nearly as big, it’s worth mentioning that the only defenseman on the list is Jakob Chychrun. The 27-year-old had a career resurgence with the Washington Capitals this season, notching a career-high of 47 points.

There are others, but these stand out among the notable ones. This raises the question: What will an Eichel extension look like come July?

“With that stuff, it’s sort of out of my control,” Eichel said. “I just try to focus on the things that I can control. Contractually, I think those things kind of take care of itself. I’ll just worry about trying to prepare for next season, this offseason.

Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“It’s a phenomenal place to play hockey, live, and be a part of. It’s a great group of people to come to work with every day. I can’t say enough about my teammates, the people in this building, and the people that make this organization what it is. I am super proud to be part of this organization and this city and to represent the Vegas Golden Knights.”

A possible extension for Eichel is likely to be in the ballpark of eight years, $86 million, with an AAV of $10.75 million. This would make him one of the highest-paid players in the league and cement him in the city of Las Vegas.

Contract situations can sometimes get complicated, but in Eichel’s case, an extension seems likely to come sooner rather than later.

Eichel Has Become Heart of Vegas’ Offense

It’s clear as day the impact Eichel has had on the Golden Knights, and an extension will more than likely be done in the near future. With the cap rising, it wouldn’t be a shock for this to be set in stone by July 1 or sometime this summer after both sides agree on numbers. Nonetheless, Eichel has found his home in the 702, and he’s doing so with plenty of success.

“We’ll work on those players first, make some decisions there, or have a discussion with them and with agents,” McCrimmon said. “We’re going to do everything we can to improve our team in the next six or seven weeks.”