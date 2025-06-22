What Matthew Robertson’s Extension Means for the Rangers’ Blue Line

On June 20, the New York Rangers and pending restricted free agent (RFA) Matthew Robertson came to an agreement on a two-year extension with a $775,000 average annual value (AAV). The deal is a two-way contract in year one and a one-way contract in year two. Robertson, a 2019 second-round pick, made his NHL debut against the Florida Panthers, in which he was partnered with Adam Fox. Robertson played in two games with the Rangers, recording no points, but he was a plus-3. He played 60 games for the Hartford Wolf Pack recording 25 points, one goal and 24 assists, leading all Hartford defensemen.

Four Years in Hartford

Robertson has spent four seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL), recording 80 points across 251 games. He has carved out a larger and larger role with Hartford each season. At 6-foot-4 and 211 pounds, he brings size and mobility, and can contribute on both sides of the ice. This past season, he played heavy minutes at both even strength and on the penalty kill for Hartford.

Matthew Robertson, New York Rangers (Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images)

Injuries and depth ahead of him have limited Robertson’s chances at the NHL level so far, but he has continued to earn trust in Hartford and has earned this extension that will give him a chance to prove he belongs. The one-way structure in year two of the deal suggests that the Rangers believe he will be a part of the plan going forward.

Left Side in Transition

With Ryan Lindgren traded to the Colorado Avalanche and K’Andre Miller reportedly on the trade block, the Rangers’ left side is in flux. Urho Vaakanainen and Carson Soucy are under contract, while Zac Jones remains a pending RFA. If Miller is traded, there is a real path for Robertson to make the NHL team next season. Robertson will be in the mix at training camp, competing for a spot on the third pair or as the seventh defenseman. Depending on how the roster shakes out, the Rangers could also see him as a potential partner for Fox. If he doesn’t make the team out of camp, he’ll likely start in Hartford but remain a top call-up option.

A Smart Move by Drury

This extension is a smart move by Rangers’ general manager Chris Drury, fitting neatly into his broader approach to reshaping the roster. With the team’s blue line in transition and cap space limited, bringing Robertson back is a low-risk way to maintain organizational depth. He’s spent over 250 games in Hartford, knows the system, and has earned the trust of the Wolf Pack coaching staff.

Related: New York Rangers’ Biggest Free Agency Needs

Drury has made several high-profile trades this offseason and is clearly looking to create flexibility while addressing areas of need. Retaining a player like Robertson doesn’t cost future assets and keeps a steady option in place if injuries or roster changes open up a spot. If Robertson puts together a strong camp, he could be a valuable piece for the Rangers as soon as next season.

Robertson’s Chance

Robertson’s new contract is unlikely to make headlines, but it’s the kind of move that can quietly pay off over the course of a season. The Rangers have real uncertainty on the left side of their defense, and Robertson is in the mix. He’ll have every opportunity to compete for a spot in camp, and he has earned that.

At 24, Robertson has put in the work in Hartford, logging over 250 games and becoming a key piece on the back end. His development hasn’t been flashy, but it has been steady. The Rangers know what they have in him. Whether or not he breaks camp with the team, he now sits near the top of the call-up list, and could be one injury or trade away from a regular role. It’s a clean, low-risk decision by the front office. And for Robertson, it’s a well-earned shot to prove he belongs in the NHL.