What New Blues Prospect Justin Carbonneau Brings to the Table

On June 27, the opening night of the 2025 NHL Draft, the St. Louis Blues had the 19th pick in the first round, selecting forward Justin Carbonneau, who plays for the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). Carbonneau, who plays right wing, is the Blues’ most recent Canadian draft pick in the first round since they drafted forward Jake Neighbours in 2020. Let’s look at what Carbonneau brings to the Blues and why it may have stood out to them to select him.

Carbonneau Fills In a Thin Position

The Blues drafted three forwards and two defensemen in the last three drafts. Two of those forwards were centers/wingers, and the other was a right wing, Jimmy Snuggerud. With Carbonneau now added to their prospect pool, they have added depth to their top right-wing prospects after Snuggerud signed his entry-level contract (ELC) and got the green light to play in the NHL with the Blues from the NCAA.

Carbonneau, who is also a power forward type of player, can bring a lot of options if he is signed and eventually called up to either the Blues’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, or the NHL with his physical ability and playmaking traits which the Blues need in their special teams. At 6-foot-1 and 198 pounds, Carbonneau has the body to win puck battles and add a playmaking boost to their already progressive offense.

Also, taking a break from European prospects and adding more North American talent will benefit them a lot when it comes to development and playing style, because Carbonneau is already used to playing the more physical and condensed style that North American hockey brings, as well as a smaller ice surface which takes time for some European players to adapt to after playing on a larger ice surface their entire life.

Carbonneau’s Numbers Are Just What the Blues Need

The Blues fanbase should know that Carbonneau is more than just a big body, but can also rack up points and contribute to the Blues’ offense when needed. In his first season with the Armada, he recorded 18 points in 30 games played, which was only a short season, but it was enough to keep him on the team to get even better in the next two seasons. In his second season, he had 59 points in 68 games and showed improvement.

Then in 2024-25, Carbonneau blew up in points, racking up 89 points in 62 games played. He finished the season second in the QMJHL in points and third in goals (46), becoming a prominent offensive leader for the Armada. In terms of how he will play this season in the QMJHL, there is a lot of potential for him to get even better and lead the league in points. With his incredible physical playing ability, there is no doubt that he will be able to increase his point totals.

Looking at this from a Blues perspective, they have a gritty player. If we analyze the current Blues forward lineup, there is no other forward outside of Brayden Schenn who uses his size and body like Carbonneau does when fighting for the puck. For the last few drafts, the Blues have built for performance and production, but now that they have made the playoffs, Carbonneau seems like a player you have in your lineup for the physical warfare of the postseason.

Brayden Schenn, St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Seeing that the Blues have a great handpicked selection of talented forwards, including Snuggerud, Otto Stenberg, and Dalibor Dvorsky, Carbonneau’s ability to play the puck will click well with those types of players.

Where Carbonneau Will Fit In the Blues Lineup

Carbonneau will most likely play one or two more seasons of QMJHL hockey before turning pro in either the AHL or NHL. When it is time to call him up to either of those leagues, there is a good chance he becomes a second or third-line forward, and that’s not bad at all. It’s a spot where he can slowly grow while still contributing a lot to the offense.

Also, since the Blues traded Zachary Bolduc to the Montreal Canadiens for Logan Mailloux on July 1, there is a lot more space for him when he eventually comes up into the lineup, and it will also give the Blues some freedom to move him around depending on how well he does. The one goal, however, between Carbonneau and the Blues is to sign him to an ELC when he is ready.