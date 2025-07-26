What Role Will Patrik Laine Play for the Canadiens This Season?

It’s hard to predict what kind of impact Patrik Laine will have with the Montreal Canadiens this season. Once viewed as one of the NHL’s premier goal-scorers, Laine arrived in Montreal with more questions than answers. A mix of injuries, inconsistency, and evolving team roles have shaped his recent years, but there’s still no denying his raw talent. The Habs acquired him with the hope of finding a potential offensive difference-maker, yet projecting his place in the lineup is no simple task.

He only played in 52 games last season, while dealing with injuries. Still, the upside remains enticing. At his best, Laine is a lethal shooter with game-breaking ability. But with a young core, increased internal competition, and no guarantees about his usage, it’s worth asking: what exactly is Laine’s place in Montreal?

Laine at 5-on-5

Let’s start with the most fundamental question: where does Laine fit at 5-on-5?

The Canadiens have their top line largely set, with Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky flanking captain Nick Suzuki. That trio found great chemistry, and there’s little reason to break it up. That leaves Laine battling for a spot on the second line, most likely alongside Ivan Demidov and a centre like Kirby Dach or Alex Newhook.

On paper, a second line featuring Demidov and Laine sounds electrifying. It would give the Habs an ultra-skilled duo on the wing, with two players capable of high-end offensive creation. But there’s a flip side to this pairing; both players come with defensive concerns and may need a more stable partner to balance the line.

That’s where things get tricky for Laine. Zachary Bolduc, another new addition, is a more complete player than some expected when he entered the league, and his strong two-way game might give him an early edge to line up next to Demidov. There’s also Josh Anderson, whose north-south game and physical presence could provide a rookie with a sense of structure and safety on the ice, especially in tough matchups.

That means Laine could be in a battle from day one. He won’t be handed a top-six role. He’ll have to earn it. There’s a scenario where he starts the season on the third line, depending on his health, effort, and camp performance. The Canadiens are building a culture of accountability, and head coach Martin St. Louis won’t shy away from rewarding the players who show the most complete game and consistency. That’s something Laine hasn’t always brought, but the hope is that a fresh start, and a lot to prove, can help change that.

Laine Is a Power-Play Weapon

One area where Laine shines is on the power play. This is his biggest value.

Laine has long been known as a power-play sniper. His one-timer from the left circle is a weapon that forces penalty killers to cheat toward him, opening up ice for others. With the Canadiens, however, it won’t be easy to crack the top unit.

Right now, Montreal’s top power play could look like this: Suzuki, Caufield, Slafkovsky, Demidov, and Lane Hutson. That unit has creativity, youth, vision, and a left-right shooting balance that makes it highly dynamic. Removing anyone from that group would be a tough call.

Patrik Laine, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

So Laine could find himself on the second power-play unit, which, to be clear, wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing. In fact, it could give the Canadiens a much-needed two-unit approach to the man advantage.

A second unit of Laine, Bolduc, Dach, Brendan Gallagher, and Noah Dobson would still carry legitimate scoring punch. Dach’s vision and puck control could give him plenty of feeds. Dobson, an elite puck-moving defenseman, would quarterback the unit and create space through mobility. And Gallagher’s net-front presence remains effective.

Laine’s in a Contract Year

Perhaps the biggest X-factor in all of this is the fact that Laine is entering the final year of his contract. He’s set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. This is a make-or-break season, not just in Montreal, but in terms of his NHL career trajectory.

A strong season could earn him a lucrative long-term deal, whether with the Canadiens or elsewhere. A poor one might force him to take a short-term “prove-it” deal. Laine knows this. And history shows that players in contract years often elevate their games.

That motivation, paired with a fresh start and a structured environment in Montreal, could be just what Laine needs. Playing for a team on the rise, surrounded by young talent, in a market that loves its stars, it’s not hard to imagine a redemption arc forming here.

From the Canadiens’ perspective, they don’t need him to be a 40-goal scorer. They need him to be healthy, consistent, and productive in a secondary scoring role. If he can give them 30 goals and contribute on the power play while staying out of the defensive doghouse, it’s a win for both sides.

Laine doesn’t need to carry this team. He just needs to support it.

Laine’s future in Montreal is filled with uncertainty, but also with opportunity. There’s a path to a top-six role, to power-play success, and to a long-term future, but he’ll have to earn it. The Canadiens won’t be handing out ice time based on pedigree. They’re building a team based on accountability, fit, and cohesion.

If Laine embraces that mindset, this could be the best thing that’s happened to him in years. If not, his time in Montreal could be short-lived. But make no mistake, the stage is set for him to write a new chapter. Now it’s up to him to seize it.