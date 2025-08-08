What the Canadiens Could Offer to Land Mason McTavish From the Ducks

The NHL offseason never fails to deliver its fair share of rumour mill material, and one name that continues to pop up in the Montreal Canadiens circles is that of Anaheim Ducks centre Mason McTavish. While there’s been no solid confirmation of any trade talks, and while logic dictates it’s extremely unlikely, the whispers haven’t fully gone away. That alone makes it worth taking a look at the player, the situation, and the hypothetical scenario of what it would actually take for the Canadiens to land a player like McTavish.

The Player

McTavish is exactly the type of player that would fit with the Canadiens. Selected third overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the 22-year-old centre is a rare mix of skill, size, and intensity. At 6-foot-1, 219 pounds, McTavish plays a heavy game with a scoring touch, a combination that makes him a nightmare to defend when he’s on his game.

He posted 52 points in 76 games last season for a weak Ducks team, and that came while taking on tough matchups and defensive responsibilities. He plays the game with a maturity well beyond his years and has already become a leader in Anaheim’s locker room.

Mason McTavish, Anaheim Ducks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Before arriving in the NHL, McTavish was a standout in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), at the World Juniors, and even had a stint in Switzerland during the pandemic. He captained Team Canada to a gold medal at the 2022 World Juniors.

McTavish is exactly the type of young, two-way, high-ceiling centre the Canadiens are still missing in their lineup. He could be the long-term answer behind Nick Suzuki, a perfect 1-2 punch down the middle.

Not Happening

Now for the reality check. There is zero indication that the Ducks are looking to trade McTavish. He hasn’t requested a trade. Anaheim hasn’t signaled any sort of internal disconnect. McTavish is looking for a contract, and the Ducks are just not yet ready to fully commit to him. After signing Mikael Granlund and with Leo Carlsson ahead of him, it is just normal for rumours to start floating around.

When teams rebuild, they don’t trade 22-year-old, top-three picks who are already producing in the NHL unless something goes seriously wrong behind the scenes, and there’s been no evidence of that here.

Some have speculated Anaheim might eventually choose between Carlsson and McTavish as their long-term 1C, but it’s far more likely they simply keep both and enjoy one of the best young centre duos in the league.

What Would It Take for Montreal?

Let’s entertain the hypothetical. If general manager (GM) Kent Hughes were to seriously ask about McTavish, the asking price would be enormous, and justifiably so. Anaheim has no need to move him unless they’re getting something that shakes their franchise in return.

Here are a few package ideas that might get Ducks GM Pat Verbeek’s attention, and even then, they’d probably think long and hard:

David Reinbacher + 2026 1st-Round Pick

David Reinbacher is a top-pairing-caliber right-shot defenceman. The first-round pick gives Anaheim another top asset. On the other side, that’s a first-round pick and a franchise blueliner. It may seem steep, but that’s the starting point for a 22-year-old centre with McTavish’s pedigree. Anaheim also has a deep prospect pool on the blue line and could decline that offer.

Michael Hage + 2026 1st-Round Pick + 2nd-Round Pick

Michael Hage would give Anaheim another future centre that could be ready when Granlund’s contract ends. They would also get picks and some future assets in the making. Montreal would be giving up a lot here. Hage is the team’s best prospect on offence by far, and Montreal would not have a first or second next season after giving up both their 2025 first-round picks.

A Fit That Makes Sense

It’s easy to understand why Habs fans are intrigued. Montreal’s biggest organizational hole is a second-line centre, especially one with size and skill. Kirby Dach could fill that role if healthy, but there’s still uncertainty there. McTavish would instantly fill that gap and take pressure off Suzuki, allowing Alex Newhook, Dach, or others to slot into more natural roles.

The Canadiens have built a solid young core on defence and added elite prospects like Ivan Demidov, Jacob Fowler, and Hage. Adding a centrepiece like McTavish down the middle would accelerate their return to contention.

But timing and logic are working against the deal. Anaheim is in a similar rebuild stage, and unless they see something in Montreal’s offer that fills multiple needs, there’s little reason to part with McTavish.

Rumours are part of the fun in hockey’s silly season, but the McTavish chatter is just that, chatter. That said, the Canadiens have the assets to at least make a compelling offer if the situation ever changes. Hughes has been aggressive and calculated in the past; he landed Noah Dobson and Zachary Bolduc this summer, after all, and if McTavish were ever truly available, Montreal would almost certainly make a push.