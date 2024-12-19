Whatever Happened to Ex-Toronto Maple Leaf Semyon Der-Arguchintsev

Every player’s journey is unique, and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev‘s story is one of persistence, skill development, adapting to new challenges, and continuing to play hockey no matter where he landed. Drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third round (76th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, the Moscow-born center travelled a fascinating path through hockey, from his time in junior hockey to professional leagues in North America and now in Russia.

The truth is that while Semyon Der-Arguchintsev is a solid enough KHL player, he’s never reached the potential he had in juniors. He’s making a professional career in Europe, but he’s far from being a KHL star. Here’s a look at his journey.

From Moscow to Peterborough: Developing in the OHL

Der-Arguchintsev (who came to be known as “SDA” by fans) made his mark as a playmaker during his four seasons with the Peterborough Petes in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Joining the Petes as a 16-year-old in 2016-17, he quickly showed flashes of his elite vision on the ice. While his rookie season was modest statistically (29 points in 63 games), his skills were undeniable.

The following season, playing alongside Nicholas Robertson, another Maple Leafs prospect, Der-Arguchintsev began to blossom. His playmaking ability stood out, and he registered 39 assists and 51 points in 68 games during the 2017-18 season. Despite his slight frame—standing 5-foot-11 and weighing just 167 pounds—his high hockey IQ and creativity kept him relevant among top prospects.

The duo of Robertson and Der-Arguchintsev reached huge heights during the 2019-20 OHL season. Der-Arguchintsev produced his most impressive junior season: 75 points (12 goals, 63 assists) in 55 games. That year, the Petes were one of the OHL’s top offensive teams, and his chemistry with Robertson made them a dynamic duo. His ability to create scoring chances was evident, and it became clear that Der-Arguchintsev had the potential to thrive as a pro.

Der-Arguchintsev Turns Pro, His Time in the AHL and the NHL

After finishing his OHL career, Der-Arguchintsev’s professional journey began. His first taste of pro hockey came with the Newfoundland Growlers in the ECHL, where he helped the team win the Kelly Cup in 2019. Though his contributions were modest (two points in three regular-season games and another two in nine playoff games), it was an important stepping stone in his development.

Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, Toronto Marlies (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

In 2020-21, with the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the AHL season, Der-Arguchintsev returned to Russia to play in the KHL with Nizhny Novgorod Torpedo. The experience gave him a taste of one of the most competitive leagues in the world, and he recorded six points in 17 games before returning to North America to join the Toronto Marlies. Over the next two seasons, he became a steady contributor for the Marlies, highlighted by a 40-point campaign (12 goals, 28 assists) in 2022-23.

Der-Arguchintsev was called up to the NHL during the 2022-23 season. Although he played just one game, he ended his short NHL career with a plus-1 rating. He never was able to break into a deep Maple Leafs roster. After the 2022-23 season, he decided to take his talents back to the KHL.

Der-Arguchintsev found a job in the KHL, signing with Chelyabinsk Traktor. His first full season (2023-24) was a modest success, as he scored 17 goals and 34 points in 53 games. He also showed he could contribute in the playoffs, tallying 10 points in 13 postseason games. Now, during the 2024-25 season, he continues to play a role for Traktor as a two-way forward.

Der-Arguchintsev’s Professional Hockey Story Continues

At 24 years old, Der-Arguchintsev is still writing his story. When a young player bursts onto the scene, expectations run high. Their early success often sparks hope that they will, one day, become a key player in the NHL, or even a star. This was the case for a promising talent who once seemed destined to light up the ice, as shown in his few shining junior hockey seasons alongside Robertson with the Petes. Their chemistry was undeniable, and fans envisioned a future where this young player would be racking up assists and generating scoring opportunities for others.

Nicholas Robertson #16 of the Peterborough Petes (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

At the time, it seemed almost certain that he would develop into a skilled playmaker, dishing out assists and feeding pucks to more skilled goal-scorers. He was seen as a player who, despite his size, could bring out the best in his teammates and become a key part of an NHL lineup. But as often happens in hockey, the story didn’t unfold that way.

While he had a few moments of brilliance, the magic never quite returned. He struggled to find consistency, and the player who once showed so much potential was eventually overshadowed by the demands of professional hockey in North America. His size, often seen as a potential limitation, might have played a role in his struggles to reach the NHL. So many players are bigger, faster, and stronger than he is. Despite his obvious skills, he couldn’t quite break through the way scouts and fans had hoped.

Der-Arguchintsev’s Journey Represents So Many Hockey Players’ Narratives

Der-Arguchintsev’s journey took him through a few organizations before he found a home in the KHL. Today, he’s making a living as a professional hockey player in a league that provides chances to players who might not have made it in North America. While he isn’t the star once anticipated, he’s carved out a solid career for himself in his home country.

His story serves as a reminder of the uncertainty that surrounds any young player’s career path. Despite all the skills and potential a player might have, the path to the NHL (or stardom in general) is rarely easy. For many, the dream never quite becomes reality. However, just because a player doesn’t make it to the level that everyone expects doesn’t mean they haven’t found success. For Der-Arguchintsev, it means finding a place where he can still play the game he loves, even if it’s not in the spotlight he once dreamed of.