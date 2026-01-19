What’s Next for the Calgary Flames After Trading Rasmus Andersson?

The Calgary Flames chose their lane, and the Rasmus Andersson trade to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday confirms it. For months, the Flames lived in the gray area between “competitive” and “committed to the future.”

Moving Andersson, one of their most valuable and established assets, signals that general manager Craig Conroy is no longer content straddling the middle. This was not a panic sale, nor was it a teardown for the sake of it. It was a calculated decision aimed at reshaping the Flames’ timeline. Now the question becomes unavoidable: who’s next?

What the Andersson Trade Means Going Forward

Trading Andersson was about more than moving a right-shot defenseman. It was about getting peak value for a player whose prime aligned better with contenders than with Calgary’s current trajectory.

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

In return, the Flames acquired defenseman Zach Whitecloud, prospect Abram Wiebe, a 2027 first-round pick, and a 2028 second-round pick (conditional). That package accomplishes three things:

Restocked the future with high-value draft capital Maintained NHL viability by adding Whitecloud, a capable middle-pair defender Preserved flexibility rather than forcing a scorched-earth rebuild

Whitecloud will not replace what Andersson brought offensively, but that is not what this is about. Calgary was not losing games because it lacked a puck-moving defenseman; it was a function of the roster no longer fitting within the curve of their established age and cap scenario. This trade sets a template: value-first, timeline-aware moves.

If there’s one player whose name should immediately surface in trade talks, it’s Blake Coleman. Coleman brings playoff pedigree, versatility, and a relentless two-way game — exactly the type of player contenders covet at the deadline. At 33 years old, his value is far higher to teams chasing a Cup than to a Flames team navigating a retool.

His contract is manageable (one season left after this one with a $4.9 million cap hit), his role is plug-and-play, and his leadership is unquestioned. Calgary could reasonably expect a strong return, particularly if a bidding war develops among contenders seeking depth scoring and penalty-killing help. If the Flames are serious about recalibrating their window, moving Coleman sooner rather than later makes sense.

Nazem Kadri: Complicated, But Not Untouchable

Nazem Kadri is the most polarizing name in this conversation. On one hand, he remains one of Calgary’s most productive forwards, capable of driving offence and playing heavy minutes. On the other hand, he’s 34, signed through 2028-29, and his competitive edge is far more valuable to win-now teams than to a transitional roster.

The challenge is his contract and trade protection. Any Kadri move would require the right destination and likely some retention of his $7 million cap hit annually. But if a contender is desperate for a proven playoff center — and history suggests teams always are — Calgary should at least listen.

Moving Kadri wouldn’t be easy, but it would further clarify the Flames’ direction and open space for younger centers like Connor Zary and Morgan Frost to take on expanded roles.

Mikael Backlund: A Respectful Crossroads

Mikael Backlund has been the heartbeat of the Flames for years, and any discussion involving his future must start with respect. At 36, Backlund remains a reliable two-way center, excellent defensively, and trusted in all situations. He also carries significant leadership value, particularly during a transitional phase.

But this is where hard decisions come into play. If Backlund wants to chase a Stanley Cup, Calgary may owe it to him to facilitate that opportunity. His value as a deadline acquisition — especially for teams prioritizing structure and matchup centers — would be meaningful.

If he prefers to stay and mentor the next core, he would remain an asset on the roster. Either way, his situation will be one of mutual clarity rather than a surprise move.

MacKenzie Weegar: The Long Shot

MacKenzie Weegar is different. Unlike the other names on this list, Weegar still fits a future-focused timeline. He’s in his early 30s, plays a demanding style, and remains one of Calgary’s most reliable defenders. That said, after trading Andersson, it’s fair to ask whether the Flames would consider a true reset of their blue line.

A Weegar trade would only happen under specific circumstances — an overwhelming offer or a clear organizational pivot toward youth on defence. At this stage, it’s far more likely Calgary keeps him as a stabilizing presence rather than ships him out. Still, in a league where everything has a price, Weegar’s name will surface in speculative conversations.

Flames Shift Toward Opportunity

What’s clear is that the Flames are entering an evaluation phase — one where ice time, roles, and expectations are no longer locked in by veteran hierarchy. Younger players like Zary, Frost, Matt Coronato, and Samuel Honzek stand to benefit the most. With Andersson gone and more moves potentially coming, opportunities will open organically.

This isn’t a rebuild built on losing — it’s a retool built on choice.

The Flames’ Road Ahead

The Andersson trade isn’t the end of Calgary’s story; it’s the opening chapter of a new one. Conroy has shown he’s willing to be patient, strategic, and opportunistic. The Flames won’t rush into a teardown, but they also won’t cling to the past. Every move from here on out will be about alignment — aligning age, cap structure, and competitive timelines.

Coleman feels likely. Kadri feels possible. Backlund feels delicate. Weegar feels unlikely — for now. What matters most is that Calgary finally committed to clarity. In a league where indecision is often fatal, that alone is a meaningful step forward.