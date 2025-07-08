Where Should Islanders Ritchie & Schaefer Play Next Season?

The New York Islanders have a revamped farm system with 2025 top pick Matthew Schaefer and Calum Ritchie (selected 27th overall in 2023) leading the way. The two are the best forward and defenseman in the prospect pool – Schaefer is by far the best defenseman in the system.

The question is where they should play next season for the Islanders to get the most out of both of them. Ritchie and Schaefer spent last season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), while fans hope to see them on the NHL roster. There’s plenty of room in between, making it a tough decision for first-time general manager (GM) Mathieu Darche.

Should Schaefer and Ritchie Stay in the OHL

Ritchie won’t return to the OHL. He has two years left on his entry-level contract (ELC), and if the Islanders want to take advantage of that, they’ll want him developing in the American Hockey League (AHL), where he can get called up to the NHL at any point.

There’s a slight chance Schaefer will return to the OHL or move to the NCAA to develop this season. However, that would shut the door on any chance of him making an impact at the NHL level right away. Schaefer is talented enough to make the Islanders’ roster, and if he returns to the OHL, he’ll dominate the league to the point that it could stunt his development without any real competition that he would have in the pro ranks.

Darche has shown a willingness to be patient and play the long game with his prospects. Schaefer is still a teenager, so there’s a good argument to keep him in the OHL, especially after missing most of last season with an injury. That said, Darche will challenge him to learn a two-way physical game that will prepare him for tougher competition.

It’s also worth noting that if Schaefer stays in the OHL, he can’t transfer to the AHL until the season ends. This would limit the organization’s options, but would also ensure he uses this season to develop.

The Case for Making the NHL

If Ritchie or Schaefer is ready for the NHL, they should be on the opening-night roster. Both skaters were at development camp and will be at training camp, where they can prove they belong with the Islanders full-time. Adding a talented rookie upfront or on defense could take the team to the next level, something the Montreal Canadiens saw firsthand with Calder Trophy-winning defenseman Lane Hutson stepping up on their blue line last season.

The problem is that Ritchie is a center who anchors his line, while Schaefer is a two-way defenseman. Both positions have a steep learning curve, where the adjustments from the junior game to the pro level are dramatic.

Matthew Schaefer (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Between the two, it’s more likely that Ritchie, who is older and more developed, is on the opening-night roster. The Islanders can make space for him on the third line to ease him into the center position in the hopes that he’s a top-six center by the end of the season. That said, despite being the most NHL-ready prospect in the organization, Ritchie will probably spend some time in the AHL to study the position.

Best Scenario is for Schaefer and Ritchie to Start in the AHL

On paper, the AHL makes the most sense for both players. The Bridgeport Islanders used to be a place where prospects disappeared, but with Darche taking control of the team and the farm system, it’s now where the organization can get the most out of them.

That said, Schaefer is only 17, and the league requires players to be 18 or older. But he turns 18 before the season starts, and if he signs his ELC and is no longer part of the OHL, which would remove him from the CHL-NHL agreement, he has a path to the AHL – another reason the transfer portal has become an intriguing option and made hockey transactions chaotic.

Sending both players to the AHL doesn’t mean they’ll stay there all season. They can move between the AHL and NHL as roster spots open up due to injuries or other factors. However, moving them up and down all season can both stunt their development and hurt their confidence. The Chicago Blackhawks brought Kirby Dach up too early, and it set him back a few seasons. So, with this in mind, Darche will likely only call them up in this scenario if they are ready to stay in the NHL.

The best-case scenario is for both Ritchie and Schaefer to start in Bridgeport, then join the NHL roster mid-way through the campaign to inject some much-needed youth and talent. The Boston Bruins were an aging and declining team before David Pastrnak arrived and opened up a contending window. The same can be said about the Pittsburgh Penguins when Jake Guentzel arrived.

Ritchie could change the Islanders’ offense and their trajectory, while Schaefer can turn the team into a contender. If either prospect is ready and making an impact, it could make the team a contender down the stretch, even in a season where they aren’t expected to be near the top of the Eastern Conference.