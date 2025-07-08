McDavid’s Wife Drops Hint, Nurse on Trade, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, did Connor McDavid‘s wife just drop the biggest hint about his future with the Edmonton Oilers? Meanwhile, did Darnell Nurse shoot down any speculation about the team asking him to waive his no-trade clause? Gavin McKenna makes his choice about college, and the NHL and NHLPA have a new four-year agreement in place. What does that mean moving forward?

McDavid Staying an Oiler For Life?

Lauren Kyle, Connor McDavid‘s wife, might got fans in Edmonton talking on Monday when she commented on a post by former Oilers forward Connor Brown. Brown, who said goodbye to Oilers fans, got a response from Kyle, who potentially suggested she and McDavid have no intention of leaving the franchise during his NHL career.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) reacts against the Florida Panthers during the first period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

She wrote in the comments section of Brown’s post, “Oil for Life”. That certainly isn’t concrete proof that McDavid is committing to an eight-year extension, but one could argue Kyle just dropped a big hint about their plans.

Related: Oilers Quietly Explored Offseason Trade of Top Defenseman

The Oilers are waiting for McDavid to be ready to talk about his extension and have publicly said they’ll sign him to when he’s ready. It is believed they’ll let him dictate the terms of his extension, but the Oilers would love for McDavid to commit to eight more years.

Darnell Nurse Shoots Down Trade Talk

Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse made headlines this week after Elliotte Friedman reported he was among several players on the team to be asked about their no-trade clauses. Friedman didn’t say that the Oilers directly asked him to waive, but it appears they checked into his thoughts on potentially moving. Friedman said Nurse had no desire to waive his clause.

Friedman’s report took on a life of its own, and things spiraled into posts about the Oilers likely looking to trade the $9.25 million d-man. That may or may not be accurate, but Nurse seems to have responded via Instagram.

Nurse posted a meme referencing the viral “Why You Always Lying” song. The original video is on YouTube — a singing parody of the song “Too Close” by Next. Nurse doesn’t directly reference the trade rumors or comment on the reports, but it seems pretty clear he was denying either being asked or that he refused to waive his no-trade clause, if requested.

Gavin McKenna Chooses Penn State

The consensus top overall pick for the 2026 NHL Draft, Gavin McKenna, has reportedly committed to play for Penn State in the 2025-26 season. The Medicine Hat Tigers superstar, who posted an incredible 129 points in 56 WHL games last season, is also set to earn $700,000.

This is a huge deal for both Penn State and for how top prospects make their way into the NHL. McKenna is choosing to leave the CHL and join the pros via the college route, earning a salary to play in his pre-draft season. He will undoubtedly build his brand and explode offensively. Reports indicate that Penn State’s odds to win the 2025-26 national championship soared to +500 following McKenna’s commitment.

Sign up for our FREE Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter