WHL Weekly: Mayo Signs Extension, Nielsen Joins Tucson & More

Today we take a look back on the happenings surrounding the Western Hockey League (WHL) from the past week (Feb. 19-26).

Pats Sign Zacharias

Fifteen-year-old forward Raiden Zacharias played his first WHL game on Feb. 26, just one day after he signed with the Regina Pats. He was a fourth-round 2021 WHL Bantam Draft selection and has 14 goals and 38 assists in 40 games with the Blazers this season.

NEWS: We're excited to announce the signing of Raiden Zacharias, our 4th round pick in the 2021 @TheWHL Prospects Draft!



Welcome to the Pats Raiden!



— Regina Pats (@WHLPats) February 25, 2022

As of Saturday night, he had played in two WHL games but had not yet hit the scoresheet.

Winquist Dealt From Royals to Americans

Twenty-eight-year-old forward Joshua Winquist (101 goals, 115 assists in 331 games with the Everett Silvertips from 2009-14) was traded on Feb. 20 from the ECHL’s Reading Royals to the Allen Americans. This completes a trade that had occurred between the two teams on Feb. 9.

Winquist, who is from St. Albert, Alberta, had played 14 games with the Royals before the trade and scored three times and added eight assists. This is his eighth professional season, mainly spent between the ECHL and American Hockey League (AHL).

Davis Commits to University of Notre Dame

On Feb. 22, 18-year-old forward Jayden Davis announced his commitment to the University of Notre Dame. He is a former third-round selection of the Medicine Hat Tigers at the 2018 WHL Draft.

Honoured to announce my commitment to further my education and play hockey at @NDHockey.

— Jayden Davis (@jaydendav1s) February 22, 2022

Davis is playing in his second full season with the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s (AJHL) Spruce Grove Saints. He has 22 goals and 31 assists through 47 games this season.

Flodell Heads To Reading

The ECHL’s Reading Royals announced that they had traded forward Cam Strong to the South Carolina Stingrays in exchange for 25-year-old goaltender Logan Flodell (86-53-13, 2.92 goals-against average (GAA), .908 save percentage (SV%) in 161 games with the Seattle Thunderbirds, Saskatoon Blades, Swift Current Broncos, and Lethbridge Hurricanes from 2013-18).

Flodell was 1-4-0 in six games with the Stingrays this season with a 3.05 GAA and a .886 SV%. He also played in 14 games with Acadia University of USports, earning a 4-9-0 record, a 3.97 GAA, and a .890 SV%.

Bullion Traded To Gladiators

Twenty-four-year-old goaltender Michael Bullion (45-31-5, 3.27 GAA, .912 SV%, one shutout in 89 games with the Portland Winterhawks and Medicine Hat Tigers from 2014-18) has been traded by the ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals to the Atlanta Gladiators for future considerations.

Bullion, who is from Anchorage, Alaska, played in four games for Norfolk this season, going 0-2-1 with a 2.24 GAA and .935 SV%. He also played in five games with Ontario Tech University of USports, earning a 4-1-0 record, a 2.35 GAA, a .920 SV%, and one shutout.

Mayo Re-signs With Coyotes

Twenty-five-year-old defenseman Dysin Mayo (28 goals, 106 assists in 248 games with the Edmonton Oil Kings from 2012-16) has signed a contract extension with the Arizona Coyotes. The contract is for three years.

Dysin Mayo, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Mayo, who is from Victoria, BC, is playing in his first full NHL season after spending parts of six seasons in the AHL and ECHL. He has three goals and three assists in 42 games. The Coyotes selected Mayo in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Hughes Joins Guildford Flames

Twenty-two-year-old goaltender Liam Hughes (50-46-12, 3.13 GAA, .906 SV%, three shutouts in 110 games with the Edmonton Oil Kings, Seattle Thunderbirds, Lethbridge Hurricanes, and Winnipeg ICE from 2016-20) has joined the Elite Ice Hockey League’s (EIHL) Guildford Flames. He was released by the ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets on Jan. 17.

Hughes, who hails from Kelowna, BC, started the season with the University of Manitoba Bisons, where he had a 3-4-0 record with a 3.73 GAA and .891 SV%. With the Komets, he was 1-1-1 with a 2.97 GAA and .890 SV%.

Nielsen Joins Roadrunners

Twenty-five-year-old defenseman Andrew Nielsen (25 goals, 69 assists in 131 games with the Lethbridge Hurricanes from 2013-16) has joined the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners.

Nielsen, who is from Red Deer, Alberta, has been playing for the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies this season, scoring eight goals and adding 19 assists through 36 games. Nielsen was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Feser Re-signs with ERC Ingolstadt

Twenty-nine-year-old forward Justin Feser (155 goals, 198 assists in 351 games with the Tri-City Americans 2008-13) has re-signed with ERC Ingolstadt of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga in Germany.

Feser, who hails from Red Deer, Alberta, is playing in his second season with ERC Ingolstadt. He has 16 goals and 22 assists through 38 games this season in his ninth professional season overseas.

Gardiner Signs for Second Season With JYP

Twenty-six-year-old forward Reid Gardiner (124 goals, 133 assists in 290 games with the Prince Albert Raiders and Kelowna Rockets from 2012-17) has had his club option picked up through 2022-23.

Reid Gardiner (Marissa Baecker/Shoot The Breeze)

Gardiner, who is from Prince Albert, SK, has 18 goals and 11 assists in 48 games this season with JYP. He has been sent to IFK Helsinki by lease agreement (loan).

That wraps up a busy week for the WHL, its players, and teams. See you next week!