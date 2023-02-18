Wild Q&A: Pros and Cons of Trading for Kane

As the March 3 NHL Trade Deadline gets closer, more and more trade rumors have been circulating. Every season it seems the Minnesota Wild have some sort of rumors going around that involves at least one of their players. For the last few seasons, defenseman Matt Dumba has been the main player talked about in terms of trade and he’s back into the chaos once again this season.

However, it’s not who’s leaving the Wild that has everyone talking, it’s who may be coming that is so intriguing. That player is one of the Chicago Blackhawks’ franchise faces, Patrick Kane. Kane has hinted off and on about staying or leaving the Blackhawks, but recently it’s more likely he may leave for any number of teams, and the Wild are in that mix.

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With this recent Kane news, a member of our Blackhawks writing team at The Hockey Writers, Brooke LoFurno, and I put our heads together to discuss the big questions surrounding Kane coming to Minnesota in a trade that may or may not happen. We’ll also be answering these questions with the assumption that Kane would waive his no-movement clause for the Wild.

Why Would This Trade Make Sense?

Mariah: When I first heard this and joked about it, I thought it was an insane idea, but the more I think about it, it does make sense. The Wild’s season has been so up and down that, at times, it’s been hard to keep track of what they need. At the very beginning, their goaltending struggled, but as time went on it fixed itself. The next problem was their defense but as of recently, that has somewhat resolved itself as well. The one problem that hasn’t fixed itself yet is their offense and their ability to score.

Despite having scorers like Kirill Kaprizov, Mats Zuccarello, Matt Boldy, and numerous others, the Wild have struggled to score. They’ve only scored 157 goals this season out of 55 games played and they sit 25th out of the entire league while the number-one team, the Edmonton Oilers, have scored 205 goals in 55 games played.

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Clearly, the Wild need help in the scoring department and while Kane hasn’t had that great of a season with just 37 points in 51 games, those 37 points could really help the Wild’s top six. Only four Wild forwards have more than 37 points and one of those players; Joel Eriksson Ek has gained most of his points from being on the power play. Adding a player like Kane could be the change they need to start scoring again.

Brooke: A Kane trade to the Wild makes sense for the Blackhawks on a personal level and he could have a similar mindset to his former teammate. Last year, Marc-André Fleury accepted a trade to the Wild from Chicago because they were a competitive team and it was close to home because Fleury’s kids remained in school in Chicago, making travel easier.

Kane is a father with a two-year-old son and girlfriend that are based in Chicago. His family surely will play a part in his ultimate decision to accept a trade or not. If Minnesota is interested, that could be an enticing fit for him knowing they need a big splash to make noise in the playoffs. The Wild’s prospect pipeline was recently ranked the best in the NHL. (‘Minnesota Wild are No. 1 in 2023 NHL prospect pool rankings’,The AthleticNHL, 02/08/2023)

So, the Blackhawks have options for targets in a trade return. Minnesota also may be willing to part with their only first-round draft pick in 2023 to make a statement, and they are predicted to have over $16 million in cap space at the deadline, so they have the room to work with Kane’s $10.5 million cap hit, even if Chicago retains salary. Minnesota has also been scouting the Blackhawks recently, so there could be mutual interest, and it makes sense on a lot of fronts.

Possible Cons For Both MN and Chicago

Mariah: Well, with a player like Kane, if a team is trading for him the immediate thought is money. Despite his age, he’s still one of the highest-paid players in the NHL with a $10.5 million average annual value (AAV). Anytime you hear a number that high it makes you question if that player is truly worth it since it’s a lot of money to commit to even if he’s just a rental.

While Kaprizov makes $9 million AAV and is currently the highest-paid Wild player, he’s only 25 and is just starting his career. Kane, on the other hand, is 33 years old and not having the most productive year to spend that much on him, especially if they only keep him until the end of the season. Kane’s salary and current production are just part of the reason the Wild would shy away from a player like him.

The other half of that reason would be what the Blackhawks ask for in return, Kane may not be what he used to be, but he’s still a very talented player that certain teams would pay a lot to have. If Kane could guarantee the Wild a playoff spot, they wouldn’t hesitate, but there is no such guarantee and the Wild have to be careful with the moves they make since they still have some limited cap space going forward as they still deal with the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyouts.

Brooke: Just like with every other trade scenario, the cons for the Blackhawks here are the cost of Kane and his contract. Minnesota has the cap space to make it work. If the Blackhawks retained salary, the Wild could still make more moves if they wish to, but there is still a chance that the Wild might be a hard case. They want to remain competitive with their superstars Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov, and Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson is going to want a good return for Kane, even if it’s not realistic due to his injury concerns and his career-low points totals this season.

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Blackhawks may have to settle for less than desired if Kane decides he wants to go to Minnesota, as it is unclear how strongly the Wild feel about moving their first-round pick, and it would be a low first-round pick by them making the playoffs. The ‘Hawks might be able to get a better return elsewhere.

What a Trade Package Could Look Like

Mariah: While most trades don’t look like we expect them to if the Wild would pursue Kane, it’s almost certain Dumba would be involved. According to The Athletic’s Michael Russo and Joe Smith, the Wild have been trying to gauge interest in both Dumba and Jordan Greenway. However, it’s been reported numerous times, including the most recent Russo and Smith article that Dumba hasn’t garnered much interest. (from ‘Who are the Best trade fits for the Wild? From Patrick Kane to Brock Boeser and more’, The Athletic, 02/15/2023)

If the Wild want to trade Dumba, they may have to sweeten the deal with a player like Greenway or one of the Wild’s top prospects like Adam Beckman or even Sammy Walker. While Brooke has mentioned Chicago would want a player like Marco Rossi and the Blackhawks may push for a no-deal without him, the Wild would have a difficult time staking their offensive future in Rossi on a player like Kane who may not stick around long.

With how strong the Wild’s prospects pool is, depending on the player it may not be impossible for the Wild to consider giving one up. However, in that same article by both Russo and Smith, they report that it’s highly unlikely the Wild would want to give up any prospects. If the Blackhawks would be willing to consider players like Dumba and Greenway they could start building their team now instead of relying on young prospects.

Matt Dumba, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Dumba and Greenway may be struggling for the Wild but a change of scenery could do wonders for both players. With Dumba, the Blackhawks’ defense could get a well-experienced leader and with Greenway, their offense could get a physical forward who can also score goals.

Brooke: It was reported by NHL insider Frank Seravalli that the asking price for Kane is a first-round pick, an additional draft pick, and a top prospect. Again, it’s unclear how realistic that package is at the moment as some teams may believe the price is too steep with his contract and injury concerns. In a perfect world, the trade package would be a 2023 first- and second-round draft pick, and 21-year-old prospect Rossi as he has been linked in other trade scenarios for the Wild and has a lot of upside as a scoring forward. He has 28 points in 30 games for the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) this season. He is ranked as a top-five prospect for Minnesota.

However, I think a package would most look like a first-round pick, a third-round pick, and a prospect.

Does Kane Put the Wild in Championship Contention?

Mariah: That would be the only reason general manager Bill Guerin would even consider going after Kane, otherwise it’s not worth their time or money. If Kane was younger, they could build off him possibly, re-sign him for hopefully a smaller amount when his contract expires at the end of the season, and have him for years to come, but his age is a factor.

Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Honestly, I think they would have a strong case to make playoffs, but as far as a Stanley Cup Championship goes, I believe with Kane it could happen if they make the right combination. Like Brooke said earlier the pairing of Kaprizov, Boldy, and Kane could be exactly what they need to make a push. However, the entire Wild team has to take a step forward as well, but shaking things up could be exactly what they need.

Brooke: I do think if the Wild acquired Kane, it would put them over the edge. Right now, they are in the wild card hunt with the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers. Teams that are hanging around the wild card usually need reinforcements. If you put Kane on a team with Kaprizov, Zuccarello, Boldy, and even Kane’s good friends Ryan Hartman and Fleury, that sends a message that you’re going for it, and Kane could provide the spark the Wild needs right now.

Wild & Kane Wrap-Up

While there is no solid proof of a trade like this going down, there’s always a possibility it could happen. The Wild have a chance to gain some offensive power if they play their cards right, and the Chicago Blackhawks could also free up some cap space and get some talented players in return. With all the big questions answered, only time will tell if it comes true or if some other blockbuster trade will take center stage in the weeks to come.