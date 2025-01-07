Wild Sign Goaltender Dylan Ferguson to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

On Tuesday (Jan. 7), it was reported that the Minnesota Wild have signed goaltender Dylan Ferguson to a one-year, two-way contract. Ferguson, who is 26 years old, has spent the majority of the 2024-25 season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Iowa Wild where he has posted a 3.30 goals-against-average (GAA) and a .900 save percentage (SV%). He also played one game in the ECHL with the Iowa Heartlanders posting a shutout.

Ferguson was also put on waivers today by #MNWild, so he will not count on the cap https://t.co/u2NTc1mQkB — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) January 7, 2025

Last season, Ferguson played in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with Dinamo Minsk posting a 2.51 GAA and a .904 SV%. He has three games of NHL experience posting a 2.82 GAA and a .929 SV% during his time with the Vegas Golden Knights and the Ottawa Senators, winning just one of them. He has 36 games of AHL experience posting a 2.72 GAA and a .911 SV% with two shutouts.

Ferguson had spent his junior career in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Kamloops Blazers before being selected in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Dallas Stars at 194th overall. Over parts of four seasons in the WHL, he posted a 3.04 GAA and a .908 SV% through 155 games played.

