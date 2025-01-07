Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Wild – 1/7/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Minnesota Wild tonight at the Xcel Energy Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLUES (19-18-4) at WILD (25-11-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNMW

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko — Nathan Walker — Alexandre Texier

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg – Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter — Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Mathieu Joseph

Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Nick Leddy (lower body)

Status report

Faulk will play after missing two games with an upper-body injury. … Faksa skated Tuesday and is nearing a return; the forward has missed 11 of the past 12 games. … Bolduc is back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 6-4 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

Latest for THW:

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin

Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ben Jones

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin — Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill — Declan Chisholm

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Brendan Gaunce, Carson Lambos, Travis Dermott, Travis Boyd

Injured: Jakub Lauko (upper body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)

Status report

Middleton could play for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury on Dec. 12; he has missed 11 straight games. … Kaprizov, a forward, will miss his sixth game in a row.

Latest for THW: