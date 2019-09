By The Canadian Press September 13th, 2019

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Dustin Byfuglien has been granted a leave of absence by the club.

The NHL team did not list a reason for the move.

Winnipeg Jets’ Dustin Byfuglien (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Jets made the announcement just before the start of training camp.

The six-foot-five, 260-pound Byfuglien, 34, had four goals and 27 assists in 42 games last season.

Byfuglien has played 869 career NHL games.

