Jets Re-Sign Bauer to 1-Year, 2-Way Contract

The Winnipeg Jets have re-signed defenseman Tyrel Bauer to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal is worth $775,000 in the NHL, $100,000 in the American Hockey League (AHL), and has a $125,000 guarantee, as per Ken Wiebe.

The rugged 23-year-old blue liner and enforcer, in his third season with the Manitoba Moose, had two assists in 59 games and was never afraid to stand up for his teammates, dropping the gloves seven times. A fight he had against the Calgary Wranglers’ Alex Gallant in early March went viral for its old-school ferocity. He also won two team awards: the Richard Bue Ultimate Teammate Award and the EPRA Julian Klymkiw Community Service Award.

Tyrel Bauer of the Manitoba Moose accepting the Richard Bue Ultimate Teammate Award (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

The sixth-round (164th overall) 2020 Jets pick — who stands 6-foot-4 and weights in at 216 pounds — was a restricted free agent coming off his three entry-level contract that carried a $850,000 average annual value (AAV.)

In 162-career AHL games with the Moose, Bauer has four goals and 12 assists for 16 points and 291 penalty minutes. He was born in Calgary and played his junior hockey with the Western Hockey League’s Seattle Thunderbirds.

The Jets have three RFAs remaining on their books: Parker Ford, Dylan Samberg, and Gabriel Vilardi.