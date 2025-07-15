Course Correction from $7M Cap Mistake the Right Play for Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers made a bold but necessary pivot this offseason, moving off of two mistakes they made last summer. First, they chose to trade Viktor Arvidsson to the Boston Bruins. Second, the team elected to re-sign veteran winger Jeff Skinner, who has since joined the San Jose Sharks on a one-year, $3 million deal.

While both player’s time in Edmonton was brief and ultimately disappointing, their departures represent a larger and smarter shift in the Oilers’ approach — a commitment to youth, speed, and the future. In other words, the Oilers abandoned the idea of signing past production and embraced what could be.

Skinner and Arvidsson Deserved Better, But Oilers Made Smart Decision To Move On

Skinner’s arrival last summer was met with cautious optimism. After being bought out by the Buffalo Sabres, the former 40-goal scorer was seen as a potential bargain. Edmonton hoped that slotting him alongside Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl would reignite his offensive touch. But the experiment fizzled almost immediately.

Skinner’s defensive shortcomings got him in the coach’s doghouse and he was never able to fully recover. He contributed in limited playoff minutes and had a late-season uptick, but he never truly regained the trust of the coaching staff or found chemistry in the top six.

Jeff Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Letting Skinner go wasn’t just about his individual play — it was about correcting a bigger organizational misstep.

Arvidsson was brought in after being a thorn in the side of the Oilers while a Los Angeles King. He was tenacious, could score, and while, small, found a way to produce. Again, the chemistry wasn’t there.

Last offseason, then-interim GM Jeff Jackson signed Skinner and Arvidsson to a combined $7 million cap hit. The front office was seduced by name recognition and the idea that proven scorers wanted to come to Edmonton. The problem? The signings strained the salary cap and led directly to the loss of two critical restricted free agents: Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg. In hindsight, not matching the offer sheets was a poor decision.

Oilers Now Trying to Course Correct

Bowman is trying to fix what Jackson and his interim staff messed up. Instead of throwing more money at aging veterans (arguably declining assets), he is giving an opportunity to the next wave of future Oilers.

Adding Ike Howard and Matt Savoie means the Oilers have little idea of what to expect. They’re unproven, but the upside is undeniable. They come in at a fraction of the cost and fit the mold of what this team needs moving forward: players who can grow with the core, not slow it down.

Edmonton isn’t abandoning experience altogether, but it’s clear they’re done relying on name-brand veterans with declining foot speed. Skinner may find success in San Jose and Arvidsson in Boston — both are skilled and in the right situation could bounce back. They just didn’t fit what the Oilers really needed, especially as Connor McDavid starts to look past just this season.

More importantly, the Oilers are learning from their past. They’ve acknowledged that somewhat-flashy names don’t win Stanley Cups. And, while the Oilers are trying to win their first with this core, they good and rightfully greedy enough to want more than just one. Last year’s cap mismanagement cost them two young pieces of the puzzle. This summer, they’re making sure that doesn’t happen again.