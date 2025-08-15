Wolf Extension, Oilers Goaltending Overhaul, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Dustin Wolf talked about his extension conversations with the Calgary Flames. Is he close to inking a new deal? Meanwhile, one scribe notes that the Edmonton Oilers may look at a total overhaul of their goaltending during the 2025-26 season. Finally, where are contract talks headed between Marco Rossi and the Minnesota Wild?

Wolf Talks Extension Negotiations with Flames

Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf recently revealed both his camp and the Flames organization are working on a contract extension. His current deal is set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season, at which time he’ll become a restricted free agent. The 24-year-old wants to stay, but it’s unclear what kind of deal the two sides are focused on.

As per Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Herald, Wolf explained:

“They’re working, that’s about all I can really tell you. There’s talks, but nothing really confirmed yet. I’d love to stay here and I think they want me to stay here, as well. So as soon as something comes to fruition where both of us like where we’re at, I’m sure it won’t be long after that point where pen will be to paper.” source – ‘Q&A: Flames goalie Dustin Wolf on contract talks, Olympic aspirations and the Rogers Legends of Hockey’ – Wes Gilbertson – Calgary Herald – 08/15/2025

As per the NHL Public Relations social media account, Wolf joined several elite rookie goaltender lists after posting a 29-16-8 record in 2024-25.

Could Oilers Completely Overhaul Goaltending Mid-Season?

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic spoke about the goaltending situation in a recent column and wrote that the Oilers might completely pivot mid-season if the tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard struggles.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save against the Florida Panthers during the second period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

He writes:

“The chances of Edmonton deploying these two men exclusively all season, including the playoffs, should be considered a long shot… Fans should expect either a Stanley Cup delivered with Skinner-Pickard or a complete overhaul in goal by this time next year. Possibly sooner.” source – ‘Edmonton Oilers complete reasonable expectations for the 2025-26 season’ – Allan Mitchell – The Athletic – 08-13-2025

If Skinner and Pickard struggle, the Oilers’ front office could be forced into a bold move, either through trade or free agency, to secure a goaltender capable of carrying them to the next level — similar to how the Avalanche revamped their crease in just 11 days, moving Alexandar Georgiev and Justus Annunen and bringing in MacKenzie Blackwood along with Scott Wedgewood.

Latest on Marco Rossi Rumors

Marco Rossi’s future with the Minnesota Wild remains uncertain, with a long-term deal highly unlikely. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reports that projected figures like a seven-year, $7.4 million contract are reportedly off the table, as the Wild appear reluctant to commit to that kind of term or salary. “That deal that you see on your screen, seven years times $7.4 million in projection. Not happening. That’s not the type of deal, I don’t think the Minnesota Wild have any interest in signing him to. Which is not all that different than the deal that they signed Matt Boldy to, who has delivered on just about every front.”

Rossi, a talented but undersized center, struggled in the lineup last season, particularly in the playoffs, where he was relegated to a fourth-line role despite his offensive potential.

One possibility discussed is a two-year, $6 million extension, allowing Rossi to earn more while giving the Wild time to reassess his role or trade him if the two sides can’t get on the same page.

