Blackhawks Enter Next Season With Renewed Focus

With training camp opening next month, there is a lot of curiosity about how the Chicago Blackhawks will look come October. Granted, they don’t have a lot of expectations, considering they are essentially running it back, with only a couple of roster additions (Andre Burakovsky and Sam Lafferty).

But the Blackhawks still expect to see progress on the ice from their prospects and veterans. A lot of that can come from the culture shift that was talked about at the end of the season, and from what has been shared by the players over the summer.

Blackhawks Newfound Summer Mindset

Undeniably, the Blackhawks floundered last year, finishing second-worst in the NHL, making it their third bottom-three finish in a row. Even though the expectation was for them to be better than bottom three, it didn’t work out that way, with the same themes still plaguing them: being unable to close out games, inconsistent play, accountability, and most of all, the culture.

Just in March, after they lost 6-2 to the Seattle Kraken, Alex Vlasic talked about the frustration, “I think we’re trying to take steps as a group. We’re almost at game 70, and it feels like we’re taking one step forward, one step back. We’re not really making any progress as a team, and if we do, we just kind of shoot ourselves in the foot. So it’s frustrating to kind of just do the same thing over and over again for the whole year.” Captain Nick Foligno even said in the same timespan, “We need guys who want to be a part of this.”

Vlasic’s quote could have been the Blackhawks’ team slogan: “one step forward, one step back.” But a lot can change in a month’s span. They ended their season with 10 points in their last eight games and added new blood on the roster, like Sam Rinzel, Oliver Moore, Artyom Levshunov, and Ryan Greene, among others, which made for some competitive and fun games. How they played seemed to inspire everyone as a whole.

It’s one thing to allude in exit interviews to putting in the work over the summer in anticipation of next season, but it’s another to show it, and the players have. So, let’s recap.

The Group Outing

One of the funnest moments of the summer came when Colton Dach posted photos on his Instagram of him and some of the players visiting Foligno up in Sudbury, Ontario, where they skated and spent time together. Those players were Dach, Frank Nazar, Oliver Moore, Wyatt Kaiser, Nolan Allan, Landon Slaggert, and Ethan Del Mastro- if you notice, all of those players are the team’s young guys, and that was likely the point for Foligno.

Foligno said in his exit interview in April, “This is their team. As much as I’m the captain, like this is their team. I know that, and I think it’s exciting for me to hand it off to whoever, and know it’s going to be in great hands. And there’s enough guys in that room that can do it.”

This group is a big part of the Hawks’ future success, and a key aspect of that is team chemistry. This trip seemed like a great team-building experience for them, and being led by their captain makes it even better.

Reichel’s Putting in The Work

It’s known that Lukas Reichel’s future on the team is unclear. Trade talk currently surrounds him due to the numerous bottom-six players and limited spots, but it seems likely he will be in Chicago come training camp.

It’s an important season for Reichel to prove himself if he wants to solidify a spot after an up-and-down NHL tenure. He mentioned in his exit interview how “huge” training camp would be for him, and the 23-year-old seems to be dialed in. He mentioned working with a skills coach for the first time and has been training with Dube Skills in Germany. They’ve been posting videos on their Instagram, highlighting what Reichel’s been working on.

Even one of their Instagram captions stated, “Lukas Reichel put in the work this summer and is absolutely ready to take the next step this season with the Blackhawks!”

This is a good sign for him as he hopes to make a mark.

Bedard’s Preparing For More

Bedard has been off the radar this summer. Very, very quiet. And for good reason. The 20-year-old is determined to have a strong junior season. We have been seeing updates here and there with videos of some of his moves and goals, as he trains in Vancouver with players like Macklin Celebrini and Kent Johnson. He spoke with Global News in July,

“We’re a super young team. We got a lot of guys, and I think that’s exciting. We all have so much room to grow, and personally, I can take a step in my game. And all these guys that are starting their careers or a couple years in, taking another step. You know, we’re going to make it tough on teams, and that’s our goal.”

It has been entertaining to see tidbits of Bedard’s summer, and knowing he should come into next season as an even better player. As he also said in the interview, “I’m trying to be the best player I can be for next season.”

This article could go on forever. Frank Nazar continues to put in the work after an eventful summer that included a World Championship gold medal (with Alex Vlasic, too!). Oliver Moore, Wyatt Kaiser, and Sam Rinzel have been participating in Da Beauty League in Minnesota (summer league). The list goes on.

As Foligno said, “There’s a genuine care now in this group of trying to get this team forward.”

The players expressed optimism for next season after how they ended 2024-25. It’s unknown whether all this summer training and bonding will translate in the standings, but it’s a needed step. They seem more determined than before, and it makes the Blackhawks worth watching next season.