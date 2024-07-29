Counting Down the 10 Most Impactful Devils for 2024-25 – No. 7 – Ondrej Palat

Welcome to the The Hockey Writers’ Countdown of the 10 most impactful New Jersey Devils of the 2024-25 season. This is not a countdown of the 10 best but rather a list of players slated to have the biggest impact. These 10 players offer unique contributions, are difficult to replace, and are essential to the Devils’ quest to return to the postseason. The list continues with number seven, Ondrej Palat.

In the summer of 2022, Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald was anxious to remake his team. The squad had finished a difficult and inconsistent year, leading to an exasperated Fitzgerald, who indicated he would make significant moves in the offseason to boost the team’s talent and add “sandpaper” to their game. He moved quickly to acquire a goaltender by trading a draft pick for Vitek Vanecek; then, he focused on free agency. New Jersey native Johnny Gaudreau was the big prize the Devils sought to attract with their ample cap space. When Gaudreau chose the Columbus Blue Jackets instead, Fitzgerald quickly pivoted to signing two-time Stanley Cup champion, veteran winger Ondrej Palat to a five-year deal worth $6 million annually.

Signing Palat made a lot of sense at the time. He is a talented two-way winger with a reputation for performing in the clutch and has won two Stanley Cups. That summer, the Devils were a team looking to take a big step forward into contention, but they lacked championship pedigree. Palat provided instantaneous credibility and leadership. His ability to stay healthy, mixed with a dip in scoring, has soured some Devils fans on the contract, if not the player. After last season, Palat acknowledged that the team needs more offense from him. Should he be able to produce secondary scoring, the Devils become an incredibly difficult matchup.

Palat’s Persistence Pays Off

Palat burst on the scene as part of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s championship generation. He came of age alongside Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman, and Andrei Vasilevskiy as the homegrown backbone of half a decade of championship contention. He cultivated a reputation as a player who could do anything on the ice and would produce when it mattered most. He has averaged 52 points per 82 regular season games; in the postseason, that number rises to 55 points per 82 games. That stat is even more impressive in the context of a player who has played in 150 playoff games. The main bright spot in his Devils career was his play in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, where he posted seven points in 12 games. He has scored nine game-winning playoff goals since the start of the 2020 Playoffs.

Palat has not allowed his lack of scoring for New Jersey to impact other areas of his game. In his two years in New Jersey, only one forward has a higher on-ice expected goals-for percentage at 5v5. At that time, he led all forwards in on-ice save percentage at .915. He also is plus-143 for his career. Palat’s offense has not lived up to the cost of his contract so far, but it is a mistake to denigrate his game based solely on a lack of points.

Palat’s Impact on the Devils’ Success in 2024-25

Palat’s calling cards are his versatility and consistency, two areas that should thrive under new head coach Sheldon Keefe. The ability to seamlessly insert Palat on either wing anywhere in the top nine would be a huge boon for Keefe. Palat is a prideful player. His admission in his exit interview that the team needs more from him is a good sign for Devils fans. A hungry, reenergized Palat could pay huge dividends for the Devils. He began his summer with a victory at the 2024 IIHF World Championship in his home country of Czechia and will start his NHL season in front of a home crowd in Prague.

With the return of Stefan Noesen and Tomas Tatar, some of the defensive burden should be lifted from Palat, allowing his offensive game to flourish. Fitzgerald recently spoke about having bonafide top-six forwards and several players who can play with the top six. Palat is one of those players. Keefe will have options for Palat as he can use him to balance a Jack Hughes or Nico Hischier line or play him alongside Erik Haula and ice one of the premier two-way third lines in the NHL.

Keefe should focus on allowing Palat to get involved offensively early in the season, which will help build the forward’s confidence. His ability to play along the walls and in the corners bodes well for an offense predicated on high pressure in all three zones. With the new additions at forward, Palat should have an opportunity to contribute to a more effective second power play unit, boosting his point totals. His effort and toughness are unquestioned and serve as a great example for the younger players on the roster. His influence in the locker room is not overstated, and his complete value is unlocked in the postseason. The Devils are due to get a bounce-back season from Palat, who is motivated to put up numbers commensurate with his track record and make a deep run in the playoffs.

What They Are Saying About Ondrej Palat

Palat is almost a cult hero in Tampa Bay. In his first return to Amalie Arena, he was treated as a conquering hero. The respect he has from the fan base, his teammates, and coaches is palpable. The best description of Palat comes from his former teammates in this clip from his first return to Tampa.

If Palat can regain his warrior form and remain healthy throughout the 2024-25 season, he will have an indelible impact on the Devils’ success, and the talk about the value of his contract will vanish. Palat’s leadership, pride, and acknowledgment that he needs to contribute more offense, combined with his penchant for playing big when it matters most, make him poised for a strong bounce-back season. He is the seventh most impactful player on the 2024-25 Devils. Stay tuned for number six, which is coming soon.

