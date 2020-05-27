100 Greatest NHL Players by Team

In 2017, the NHL announced its top 100 players of all-time as part of its 100th anniversary celebration.

The players that comprised the list represented 32 NHL franchises, including three that are now defunct. This list breaks down the 100 Greatest NHL Players by the teams that they played at least one NHL game for in their respective, illustrious careers.

Not included on each team’s list are players who suited up for the franchise’s World Hockey Association (WHA) team, but not their NHL organization (ex. Bobby Hull and the Winnipeg Jets), players that went on to coach said NHL team (ex. Jacques Lemaire and the Minnesota Wild) or players who would later hold management positions with organizations (ex. Steve Yzerman and the Tampa Bay Lightning).

The Detroit Red Wings led the way with 28 representatives on the 100 Greatest NHL Players list. In second came the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Rangers, with 25 alumni apiece.

The Minnesota Wild were the only existing NHL franchise not to have a notable alum on the NHL’s list. Additionally, the Vegas Golden Knights played their first game after the NHL revealed their top players and none appeared in a contest for them – so far.

Anaheim Ducks (6)

Sergei Fedorov, C; Jari Kurri, RW; Scott Niedermayer, D; Adam Oates, C; Chris Pronger, D; Teemu Selanne, RW.

Teemu Selanne without his trademark Jofa helmet. (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NHLImages)

Arizona Coyotes/Winnipeg Jets (4)

Mike Gartner, RW; Brett Hull, RW; Serge Savard, D; Teemu Selanne, RW.

Boston Bruins (14)

Ray Bourque, D; Johnny Bucyk, LW; Phil Esposito, C; Jaromir Jagr, RW; Brian Leetch, D; Adam Oates, C; Bobby Orr, D; Bernie Parent, G; Brad Park, D; Jacques Plante, G; Jean Ratelle, C; Terry Sawchuk, G; Milt Schmidt, C; Eddie Shore, D.

Buffalo Sabres (5)

Grant Fuhr, G; Dominik Hasek, G; Tim Horton, D; Pat LaFontaine, C; Gilbert Perreault, C.

The GOAT, Dominik Hasek. (Photo by Denis Brodeur/NHLI via Getty Images)

Calgary Flames/Atlanta Flames (5)

Grant Fuhr, G; Brett Hull, RW; Jaromir Jagr, RW; Al MacInnis, D; Joe Nieuwendyk, C.

Carolina Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers (7)

Paul Coffey, D; Ron Francis, C; Gordie Howe, RW, Bobby Hull, LW; Dave Keon, C; Chris Pronger, D; Brendan Shanahan, LW.

Chicago Blackhawks (17)

Sid Abel, C; Max Bentley, C; Chris Chelios, D; Paul Coffey, D; Phil Esposito, C; Tony Esposito, G; Glenn Hall, G; Dominik Hasek, G; Bobby Hull, LW; Patrick Kane, RW; Duncan Keith, D; Ted Lindsay, LW; Stan Mikita, LW; Howie Morenz, C; Bobby Orr, D; Denis Savard, C; Jonathan Toews, C.

Many think Duncan Keith was a controversial induction. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Colorado Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques (9)

Ray Bourque, D; Peter Forsberg, C; Jari Kurri, RW; Guy Lafleur, RW; Patrick Roy, G; Joe Sakic, C; Teemu Selanne, RW; Peter Stastny, C; Mats Sundin, C.

Columbus Blue Jackets (1)

Sergei Fedorov, C.

Dallas Stars/Minnesota North Stars (6)

Mike Gartner, RW; Brett Hull, RW; Jaromir Jagr, RW; Eric Lindros, C; Mike Modano, C; Joe Nieuwendyk, C.

Detroit Red Wings (28)

Sid Abel, C; Andy Bathgate, C; Johnny Bucyk, LW; Chris Chelios, D; Paul Coffey, D; Charlie Conacher, C; Pavel Datsyuk, C; Alex Delvecchio, C; Marcel Dionne, C; Sergei Fedorov, C; Glenn Hall, G; Doug Harvey, D; Dominik Hasek, G; Gordie Howe, RW; Brett Hull, RW; Red Kelly, D; Nicklas Lidstrom, D; Ted Lindsay, LW; Frank Mahovlich, LW; Mike Modano, C; Adam Oates, C; Brad Park, D; Luc Robitaille, LW; Borje Salming, D; Terry Sawchuk, G; Brendan Shanahan, LW; Darryl Sittler, C; Steve Yzerman, C.

Steve Yzerman, Detroit’s beloved captain. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios/Getty Images)

Edmonton Oilers (7)

Paul Coffey, D; Grant Fuhr, G; Wayne Gretzky, C; Jari Kurri, RW; Mark Messier, C; Adam Oates, C; Chris Pronger, D.

Florida Panthers (3)

Pavel Bure, RW; Jaromir Jagr, RW; Joe Nieuwendyk, C.

Los Angeles Kings (9)

Paul Coffey, D; Marcel Dionne, C; Grant Fuhr, G; Wayne Gretzky, C; Jari Kurri, RW; Larry Robinson, D; Luc Robitaille, LW; Billy Smith, G; Terry Sawchuk, G.

Luc Robitaille starred for the Kings during three separate stints. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images)

Minnesota Wild (0)

None.

Montreal Canadiens (24)

Jean Beliveau, C; Toe Blake, LW; Chris Chelios, D; Yvan Cournoyer, C; Ken Dryden, G; Bill Durnan, G; Tony Esposito, G; Bob Gainey, C; Bernie Geoffrion, RW; Doug Harvey, D; Elmer Lach, C; Guy Lafleur, RW; Jacques Lemaire, C; Frank Mahovlich, LW; Dickie Moore, LW; Howie Morenz, C; Jacques Plante, G; Henri Richard, C; Maurice Richard, RW; Larry Robinson, D; Patrick Roy, G; Denis Savard, C; Serge Savard, D; Georges Vezina, G.

Nashville Predators (1)

Peter Forsberg, C.

New Jersey Devils/Colorado Rockies/Kansas City Scouts (7)

Martin Brodeur, G; Jaromir Jagr, RW; Scott Niedermayer, D; Joe Nieuwendyk, C; Brendan Shanahan, LW; Peter Stastny, C; Scott Stevens, D.

Jaromir Jagr represents nine teams on this list, including the New Jersey Devils. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

New York Islanders (5)

Mike Bossy, RW; Pat LaFontaine, C; Denis Potvin, D; Billy Smith, G; Bryan Trottier, C.

New York Rangers (25)

Andy Bathgate, C; Max Bentley, C; Johnny Bower, G; Pavel Bure, RW; Marcel Dionne, C; Phil Esposito, C; Mike Gartner, RW; Bernie Geoffrion, RW; Wayne Gretzky, C; Doug Harvey, D; Tim Horton, D; Jaromir Jagr, RW; Jari Kurri, RW; Guy Lafleur, RW; Pat LaFontaine, C; Brian Leetch, D; Eric Lindros, C; Mark Messier, C; Howie Morenz, C; Brad Park, D; Jacques Plante, G; Jean Ratelle, C; Luc Robitaille, LW; Terry Sawchuk, G; Brendan Shanahan, LW.

Ottawa Senators (1)

Dominik Hasek, G.

Philadelphia Flyers (9)

Bobby Clarke, C; Paul Coffey, D; Peter Forsberg, C; Jaromir Jagr, RW; Eric Lindros, C; Adam Oates, C; Bernie Parent, G; Chris Pronger, D; Darryl Sittler, C.

Pittsburgh Penguins (9)

Andy Bathgate, C; Paul Coffey, D; Sidney Crosby, C; Ron Francis, C; Tim Horton, D; Jaromir Jagr, RW; Mario Lemieux, C; Luc Robitaille, LW; Bryan Trottier, C.

Sidney Crosby was inducted, but not Evgeni Malkin. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

San Jose Sharks (1)

Teemu Selanne, RW.

St. Louis Blues (14)

Martin Brodeur, G; Grant Fuhr, G; Wayne Gretzky, C; Glenn Hall, G; Doug Harvey, D; Brett Hull, RW; Al MacInnis, D; Dickie Moore, LW; Adam Oates, C; Jacques Plante, G; Chris Pronger, D; Brendan Shanahan, LW; Peter Stastny, C; Scott Stevens, D.

Tampa Bay Lightning (1)

Denis Savard, C.

Toronto Maple Leafs (25)

Syl Apps, C; Andy Bathgate, C; Max Bentley, C; Johnny Bower, G; Turk Broda, G; King Clancy, D; Charlie Conacher, C; Ron Francis, C; Grant Fuhr, G; Mike Gartner, RW; Tim Horton, D; Red Kelly, C; Ted Kennedy, C; Dave Keon, C; Brian Leetch, D; Eric Lindros, C; Frank Mahovlich, LW; Dickie Moore, LW; Joe Nieuwendyk, C; Bernie Parent, G; Jacques Plante, G; Borje Salming, D; Terry Sawchuk, G; Darryl Sittler, C; Mats Sundin, C.

Mats Sundin during his prime with the Maple Leafs. (Mike Lynaugh Photography)

Vancouver Canucks (3)

Pavel Bure, RW; Mark Messier, C; Mats Sundin, C.

Vegas Golden Knights (0)

None.

Washington Capitals (6)

Sergei Fedorov, C; Mike Gartner, RW; Jaromir Jagr, RW; Adam Oates, C; Alex Ovechkin, LW; Scott Stevens, D.

Winnipeg Jets/Atlanta Thrashers (1)

Chris Chelios, D.

Defunct Teams

Of all the players named to the NHL Top 100 list, four played for franchises that no longer exist or merged with another organization. Toe Blake played for the Montreal Maroons, King Clancy laced his skates up for the previous incarnation of the Ottawa Senators and Eddie Shore and Charlie Conacher suited up for the New York Americans.