2022-23 Seattle Kraken Top Moments: Fan Edition

The 2022-23 Seattle Kraken season can be summed up in two words, historic and exciting. The second-year franchise established plenty of firsts, including its first 100-point season, its first playoff win, and its first playoff series win, and provided fans with plenty of memories throughout the year.

Matty Beniers of the Seattle Kraken celebrates his goal with the bench (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

Speaking of the fans, who better than Kraken Nation to help determine the top moments from this past season? In this piece, instead of us selecting moments, we asked Kraken fans to share what their favourite moments of the 2022-23 campaign were. Without further ado, here are the top Kraken moments as shared by the fans.

A November To Remember

“I’d like to add going 10-1-1 in the month of November! What a month! I knew then that we had a really special team!”- Laura Glover-Orman

In the month of November, the Kraken were virtually unstoppable, winning ten games and collecting 21 of a possible 24 points. They beat teams like the New York Rangers, Vegas Golden Knights, and Minnesota Wild while also going a perfect 6-0 against Pacific Division rivals. The month also featured arguably the most exciting game of the season as the Kraken walked away with a 9-8 overtime win over the L.A. Kings thanks to a power play goal by André Burakovsky in the extra frame. While Seattle may not have started the season hot going 4-4-2, their play in November showed the rest of the league just how dangerous Kraken hockey can be.

Shane Wright Scores Against Montreal

“The Montreal game when Shane, recently back from Coachella, got his first NHL goal, and the first goal of the game, against the team that snubbed him first overall in the draft. You couldn’t script that any better!”- Mike LaJoie

Shane Wright had a tough stint with the Kraken, but by far his best moment was scoring his first career goal against the Montreal Canadians. Not only can he now say he scored against one of the most historic franchises in NHL history, but the goal was also a form of revenge as Montreal passed on him at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, selecting Juraj Slafkovský instead with the first overall pick. It was clear how much the goal meant to him as he pulled off one of the best celebrations of the season in front of a jubilant home crowd. It will take a few years to determine whether or not the Canadians made the right decision or not at the draft, but at that moment, it felt like it would be a decision they would regret for a long time.

A Historic Road Trip

“Being the first team to beat Boston on their own ice. And not only that? But to shut them out!!! That’s Kraken hockey, baby.”- Keri Capen

In January, Seattle did something no other team in the 105-year history of the NHL could do, sweep a road trip of seven or more games. They dominated, defeating teams like the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs, and, of course, handing the record-setting Boston Bruins their first home regulation loss of the season via a 4-0 shutout. While Seattle fans did not get to watch the games live at Climate Pledge Arena, they sure were loud on social media as they celebrated a historic run by their beloved Kraken.

Eeli Tolvanen Gets His Revenge

“My favorite by far was Mar. 25 against the Preds. Soros comes out of his crease to beat Bjorkstrand to the puck. He hit it straight to Tolvanen, who then scores. Thanks Soros, for the assist. Preds let Tolvy go. We brought him home! Kraken win 7-2. I flew from Montana to see that game, and the boys did not disappoint. GO KRAKEN!”- Christine Gavaghan

Eeli Tolvanen.



Right place, right time. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/VF8VFoNsqo — x – Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) March 25, 2023

After being claimed off waivers from the Nashville Predators, Eeli Tolvanen made his old team pay by scoring twice, including the game-winner on March 25, 2023. He also threw two hits, blocked two shots, and was named the first star of the game in front of a sold-out Bridgestone Arena. In a way, Seattle owes a lot to Predators’ general manager David Poile, as the decision to waive the then 23-year-old helped the Kraken form arguably the NHL’s best third line with him, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Yanni Gourde. While the goals were great, Seattle hitting the 40-win mark for the first time in franchise history was the cherry on top of what was a night the young Finnish forward will not soon forget.

Adam Larsson Shows Off His Moves

“There are many, but the one that comes to mind right away is the April 8th game against the Blackhawks. Adam Larsson coming out of the box and getting a long pass, and, after some fancy moves, gets the puck past the goalie. Big smiles followed. Great play. I immediately thought Larsson should get put in for the next shootout.”- Holly Bonner

On April 8, 2023, the Kraken defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 7-3, but it was Adam Larsson who stole the show thanks to a beautiful breakaway goal in the second period, which proved to be the game-winner. As his penalty for tripping expired, he jumped out of the box, collected a perfect pass from Jared McCann and deked out Petr Mrázek on a breakaway for his eighth of the season. “The Big Cat” is known more for preventing goals than scoring them, so watching him pull off an unbelievable move while on a breakaway was definitely a special moment this season.

Kraken’s First Every Playoff Win

“Game 1 against the Avs- everyone thought they’d beat us in 5, we started strong.”- David Moz Morris

On April 18, 2023, Seattle once again made history as they captured their first-ever Stanley Cup Playoff win in Game 1 vs the Colorado Avalanche. Tolvanen scored the first playoff goal in franchise history, while Philipp Gruabuer made 34 saves in the 3-1 victory. This game was also the definition of bend but don’t break, as the Avalanche fired 14 shots in the third period but were unable to beat their former goaltender. It also showed that despite seemingly everyone choosing the Avalanche to steamroll the Kraken in the first round, Seattle had other plans and were ready for whatever the defending Stanley Cup champions would throw at them.

Brandon Tanev’s Celebration In Colorado

“My favorite moment was Turbo’s kiss blowing in Colorado”- CyndyLou Whoo

Related: 3 Takeaways From Kraken’s 3-2 Loss to the Avalanche in Game 2

While Game 2 did not go as the Kraken planned, it did provide a fun moment. After beating Alexandar Georgiev shorthanded, Brandon Tanev was seen waiving and then blowing a kiss to the Avalanche faithful at Ball Arena. After the kiss, the fans near the glass were laughing, creating this lighthearted moment in what is the most stressful time of the year for hockey fans. While Seattle would go on to lose the game 3-2, it was clear that they won the celebration battle thanks to the man they call Turbo.

Kraken’s First-Ever Home Win

“The one and only Kraken game that I attended this year, Game 4 of the Colorado series. We won that game in overtime, and I didn’t get home until 12:30 am. It was the moment that I fell in love with hockey again! I met new people and gave high fives to everyone around me that I didn’t know when Eberle scored the game-winning goal 3 minutes into OT. That is my favorite moment this year! Go Kraken!”- Michael Posey

Few moments this season were louder at Climate Pledge Arena than Seattle’s first-ever home playoff win in Game 4 vs Colorado. The game was emotional as not only would a loss mean the Kraken were down 3-1 in the series, but also because of the late hit by Cale Makar on McCann, which knocked him out of the series and landed the Avalanche star defenceman a one-game suspension. The game was pushed to overtime, where Jordan Eberle became the first-ever player to score an overtime goal for the Kraken as he scored his first of the playoffs. The building erupted as soon as the goal went in as fans in Seattle demonstrated why they are some of the loudest and most passionate across the entire NHL.

Welcome To The NHL Tye Kartye

“Who can forget that Tye Kartye’s first NHL goal was in the NHL playoffs! What a cool memory for him (and us).”- Pauline Fox

Related: Kraken Prospect Report: Tye Kartye Scores in 1st NHL Game

Playing in the NHL playoffs is stressful enough, but now imagine being a 21-year-old who has never played a game in the NHL and is asked to jump onto a team’s first line during a pivotal Game 5. That is exactly what happened to Tye Kartye as he made his debut on April 26, 2023, in Colorado. With his parents in attendance, he showed he was ready for the opportunity scoring on his first shot and throwing three hits as he helped the Kraken take Game 5 and a 3-2 lead in the series. The American Hockey League (AHL) Rookie of the Year was a bright spot throughout the playoffs and has put himself in a prime position for a roster spot going into next season.

Kraken Take Down The Defending Cup Champions

“Seeing Gru jump for joy after clinching Game 7 in Colorado!”- Kerrie McLaughlin

Philipp Grubauer and Jamie Oleksiak of the Seattle Kraken celebrate a win against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 7 of the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Thanks to a two-goal performance for Bjorkstrand and 33 saves for Grubauer, Seattle made history in Game 7, defeating the Avalanche 2-1 and winning their first-ever playoff series. As the final horn went, Kraken fans celebrated as a stunned Ball Arena witnessed the historic moment. Just like they had for most of the series, Seattle stood their ground and limited Colorado to just six shots over the final 20 minutes. The victory was by far one of the best moments of the year, with the photo of Gru jumping for joy being one that will be a must-have collector’s item for years to come.

Joe Pavelski vs The Kraken

“My son and I were at Game 1 Round 2, and the O.T. win with the Gourde shot was amazing! Especially when Palvelski had had 4 goals in that game in his return to the season. The whole game was electric.”- Jessica Winters

Related: 3 Takeaways From Kraken’s 5-4 Game 1 OT Win Over Stars

Game 1 of Seattle’s second-round series will be known as Joe Pavelski vs. the Kraken. Dallas’ star winger scored four goals in his return to the lineup after missing 15 days with a concussion and was the key reason why the Stars were able to force overtime. While it would have been a spectacle to see him score the overtime winner and fifth of the game, Gourde stepped up when his team needed it most and sent the Dallas faithful home upset, thanks to his second of the playoffs. A candidate for the captaincy next season, the two-time Stanley Cup champion delivered when his team needed him most, helping Seattle take a 1-0 series lead over the Stars.

The Last Win Of The Season

“My all-time favorite memory is going to Game 6 against Dallas at Climate Pledge Arena! Wow!! What a life-changing experience for me! I went to work on Monday basking in the glow of the win! Sharing videos to whoever would listen! Definitely a Kraken fan forever!”- Marca Kidwell-Babcock

Facing elimination in front of their home crowd at Climate Pledge Arena, the Kraken played one of their best games of the season, winning 6-3 and forcing a Game 7 back in Dallas. The game was exciting from start to finish, which included a multi-goal game from Eberle, rookies Beniers and Kartye getting on the scoresheet, and Seattle chasing Jake Oettinger for the second time in the series. The city was buzzing as fans got to show their appreciation for this team in what would be their last home game and win of the season.

Kraken Created Plenty Of Memories In 2022-23

The Kraken’s second season in the NHL was full of excitement and produced countless memories on and off the ice. Whether it was one of the moments mentioned or fans engaging with each other through social media, it was an exciting year that proved Seattle is a passionate hockey market that is ready to watch and support this organization. The hope is they can continue this momentum into next year and create more exciting memories throughout the 2023-24 campaign.