2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Day 2: Czechia Rolls, United States Bounces Back

The preliminary round continued in the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, with a couple of teams in “must-win” games after playing just one game apiece. The United States and Finland faced off as 0-1 teams in Group B. On the flip side, Czechia was trying to ride the momentum from their 2-1 victory over the United States on Aug. 5.

Benák Breaks All-Time Record in Czechia’s 7-3 Win

As mentioned before, the Czechs looked to build on their win against the Americans on Aug. 5 when they faced off against Germany in the first game of the day. They were led by one of the 2025 Draft’s top prospects, Adam Benák. He was an offensive force for his team, and it was not just with the high-level shot he possesses. There were numerous times throughout the game where he controlled the play with the puck on his stick and showed off his strong playmaking ability that is tied into his shot as well. In total, he tallied five points with a hat trick and two assists. In the Czechs’ 7-3 win, he became the all-time leading point scorer in Hlinka Gretzky Cup history (17 points in seven games played), passing players like Alexander Ovechkin, Cole Perfetti and Matvei Michkov.

Related: Meet Matvei Michkov: The Best Russian Prospect Since Ovechkin

As a team, the Czechs dominated for the majority of the game, peppering German goalie Aaron Kaiser with 47 shots. They kept the German defense on their toes all game with smooth puck movement and all-around play while also keeping their opponents’ powerplay at bay four out of the five times they were shorthanded. The win helped give the Czechs a spot in the semi-finals on Aug. 9.

Relentless Play & Defense Lead the United States to a Bounce Back

After coming up short in their first game of the tournament against the Czechs, the United States got themselves back on track with a strong showing against Finland in their 3-1 win. The offense was finally able to get going after only scoring once in their first game, thanks in large part to the strong defensive play that they displayed. While the Finnish team is not loaded with the offensive firepower they had in last year’s tournament, led by 2024 first-round pick Emil Hemming, keeping them in check was still an impressive feat for the Americans. The defensive zone play they were able to showcase helped lead to plenty of offensive chances, whether it be rushes through the neutral zone or turnovers forced by a strong forecheck.

Hlinka Gretzky Cup (The Hockey Writers)

The team’s defense was on display not only in five-on-five play but also on the penalty kill. The Americans showed a strong willingness to force the hand of the Finns while shorthanded, playing a strong forecheck and closing out on any true chances that they had. This helped lead to a shorthanded goal for Ben Kevan, who played a strong game individually and was all over the ice making plays.

The one shortcoming that the United States had in the win was their powerplay struggled once again, getting six opportunities and only scoring once. Providence commit Matthew Lansing earned Player of the Game for the United States after playing a solid all-around game for the Americans. For Finland, goaltender Patrik Kerkola helped keep the game close for his team, making several big saves throughout the game and making a total of 26 saves on 29 shots faced.

What’s Next for All Four Teams

Czechia will look to keep rolling as they take on Finland on Aug. 7, and the United States will take on Germany on Aug. 7 as well, looking to lock up a spot in the semi-finals.

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter