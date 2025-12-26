2026 World Juniors Day 1 Preview: Teams Look to Start Strong in Group Play

The 2026 World Junior Championship (WJC) finally kicks off with four games in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The two-time reigning champions, the United States, are looking to win their third tournament in a row, while Canada is out to avenge a down year at last year’s tournament. Day one of the tournament will see group play action as teams look to get off to strong starts.

Sweden vs Slovakia (1 p.m.)

Sweden: Final Roster

Slovakia: Final Roster

The two teams that kicked off last year’s tournament will do so again this year, when Sweden and Slovakia square off. Sweden may not have the deepest or most skilled roster they have had over the past few tournaments, but they still have enough firepower to compete with anyone in the tournament. There will be big shoes to fill on the back end of the ice, with both Axel Sandin-Pellikka (Detroit Red Wings) and Tom Willander (Vancouver Canucks) aging out of tournament eligibility. Up front, this will be the first time that the hockey world will get to see Ivar Stenberg at the Under-20 tournament. Stenberg is one of the 2026 NHL Draft’s top prospects, and there have been murmurs that he could be closing in on Gavin McKenna for the number one spot.

2026 World Juniors Daily Preview (The Hockey Writers)

For Slovakia, they come into the tournament with high hopes of building off a solid tournament last year. They have a solid mix of returners and newcomers on this year’s roster and will rely on players like Jan Chovan (Los Angeles Kings), Adam Nemec, and Michal Svrcek (Detroit Red Wings). The biggest question mark surrounding the Slovakian team is what they will get out of their goaltending. The Swedish lineup should have a slight advantage over Slovakia, but it should still be a close contest and an exciting game to kick off the 2026 tournament.

Favorite: Sweden

Players to Watch: Tomas Chrenko (Slovakia), Luka Radivojevic (Slovakia), Viggo Björck (Sweden), Ivar Stenberg (Sweden)

Denmark vs Finland (3:30 p.m.)

Denmark: Final Roster

Finland: Final Roster

Denmark will be one of the teams trying to avoid relegation at the 2026 WJC. They do not have a deep roster that will likely struggle. They do have one NHL-drafted prospect, in Mads Kongsbak Klyvø (Florida Panthers). Against a Finnish team with high aspirations to win a gold medal after falling just short against the United States last year, Denmark faces a major disadvantage. Tied in with that is the return of Finnish netminder Petteri Rimpinen (Los Angeles Kings), who won last year’s top goalkeeper award and is going to be one of, if not the best, netminders in the tournament this year.

Favorite: Finland

Players to Watch: Mads Kongsbak Klyvø (Denmark), Juho Piiparinen (Finland), Emil Hemming (Finland)

Germany vs United States (6:00 p.m.)

Germany: Final Roster

United States: Final Roster

The two-time reigning tournament champions face Germany in their opening game of the 2026 tournament. While the United States has a superior lineup, it will be tested by Germany. Any time the Germans are in the tournament, they are a tough team to play against. For the Americans, replacing players like Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals), Zeev Buium (Vancouver Canucks), and goaltender Trey Augustine (Detroit Red Wings) will be something to watch early in the tournament. They do have plenty of returners from last year’s gold medal team, as well as a strong mix of newcomers.

For Germany, they will need their own goaltender, Linus Vielliard, to stand strong against a high-powered American offense. The Germans do not have a ton of offensive firepower, so Vielliard will likely be plenty busy in the matchup.

Favorite: United States

Players to Watch: Linus Vielliard (Germany), David Lewandowski (Germany), Will Horcoff (United States), James Hagens (United States)

Czechia vs Canada (8:30 p.m.)

Czechia: Final Roster

Canada: Final Roster

In what should be the best game on the opening-day slate of the 2026 WJC, Czechia faces a star-studded Canada team. The Czechia team is no slouch itself, having plenty of offensive firepower to give Canada fits, including Adam Benák (Minnesota Wild), Adam Novotny, and Vaclav Nestrasil (Chicago Blackhawks).

But, where the Canadians do hold the advantage is overall depth. With four forward lines that can compete against anyone, mixed in with a defensive unit that can do the same, the Canadians should be able to wear down the Czechs. The likes of Gavin McKenna, Brady Martin (Nashville Predators), and Michael Misa (San Jose Sharks) up front will give Czechia plenty to worry about. On top of that is the defensive group, which includes Kashawn Aitcheson (New York Islanders), who brings offense and a ton of physicality, and Zayne Parekh (Calgary Flames), who has a great offensive skill set.

Gavin McKenna will play a big role in Canada’s success at the 2026 WJC. (Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images)

The biggest question mark for Czechia will be how their goaltending plays. Either way, Canada should be able to pull off a hard-fought tournament-opening victory over Czechia.

Favorite: Canada

Players to Watch: Adam Novotny (Czechia), Vashek Blanar (Czechia), Gavin McKenna (Canada), Carter George (Canada), Michael Misa (Canada)

Exciting Start to the 2026 Tournament

The World Junior Championship is always an exciting tournament to watch for hockey fans all across the world, and this year will be no different. Teams will try to set the tone for the rest of their group-play schedule with a tournament-opening win, while also getting into actual game action to further build the chemistry needed to get them to where they want to be.