2026 World Junior Championship Team Sweden Final Roster

Team Sweden has announced their roster for the 2026 World Junior Championship (WJC), which is quickly approaching from Dec. 26 to Jan. 6 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Last year, Sweden lost to Canada in the bronze medal game following an electric 14-round shootout that left Sweden off the medal stand. Now, Sweden returns to North America looking to find its way back into medal contention at this year’s tournament.

Team Sweden Forwards

Lucas Pettersson, Milton Gastrin, Linus Eriksson, Ivar Stenberg, Anton Frondell, Valter Lindberg, Victor Eklund, Viggo Bjorck, Loke Krantz, Liam Danielsson, Eddie Genborg, Jack Berglund, Wilson Bjorck, Eric Nilson, Casper Juustovaara Karlsson

Sweden brings several high-profile forwards into battle later this month. Tre Kronnor is led by 2026 NHL Draft-eligible forward Ivar Stenberg, a consensus top-10 pick for most teams this summer. The 18-year-old winger has recorded 24 points in 25 games for Frolunda HC in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) this season.

The Nordic country was well represented at the 2025 NHL Draft with Anton Frondell and Victor Eklund landing with the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Islanders, respectively. Sweden will be bringing several second-round selections to Minnesota, including Anaheim Ducks prospect Lucas Pettersson, Washington Capitals selection Milton Gastrin, and Philadelphia Flyers draftee Jack Berglund.

A pair of brothers will get the chance to skate together at the 2026 World Junior Championship. Viggo and Wilson Bjorck receive the opportunity to wear the blue and yellow colors in international competition. Wilson was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the fifth round of the 2025 NHL Draft, while Viggo is a consensus first-round selection this summer.

Team Sweden Defensemen

Felix Ohrqvist, Leo Sahlin Wallenius, Sascha Boumedienne, Viggo Gustafsson, Felix Carell IF, Victor Johansson, William Hakansson, Alfons Freij

Sweden is also well-represented with NHL-drafted prospects on the backend. The Winnipeg Jets feature two members of Sweden’s blue line with 2025 first-rounder Sascha Boumedienne and 2025 second-rounder Alfons Freij. Boumedienne has recorded two goals and six points in 16 NCAA games for Boston University in 2025. Freij has been loaned out to Timra IK in the SHL, where he has recorded two assists in 25 games.

San Jose’s Leo Sahlin Wallaneius and Nashville’s Viggo Gustaffson (both 2024 NHL Draft selections) will help form the core of Team Sweden’s defensive unit, while a pair of undrafted defenseman (Felix Ohrqvist and Felix Carell IF) round it out.

Team Sweden Goalies

Herman Liv, Love Harenstam, Mans Goos

In net, Herman Liv looks to be the starter ahead of a pair of late-round NHL Draft picks from 2025: Dallas’ Mans Goos in the fifth round and St. Louis’ netminder Love Harnestam selected in the sixth round. All three goalies currently compete in the HockeyAllsvenskan, the second-highest division of men’s hockey in Sweden.

Liv is spending the season on loan with Almtuna IS. He has posted a 7-5-0 record in 13 games, with a 2.40 goals-against average (GAA) and a .915 save percentage (SV%). Goos was recently loaned from the SHL to the HockeyAllsvenskan, and the 18-year-old picked up a win in his only appearance so far for BIK Karlskoga. Harenstam has appeared in 13 contests for Sodertalje SK, posting a 6-11-0 record, a 2.13 GAA, and a .913 SV%.