Predators’ Draft Review: Assessing Nashville’s Newest Prospects

With the 2024 NHL Draft behind us and development camps underway, now is a good time to look at the Nashville Predators’ draft selections and examine their future potential. The Predators had an interesting draft strategy, which saw them taking some early swings on players who were projected to go later and also selecting players who fell to them. It will take a few years to see exactly how this draft class pans out, but in the meantime, we can get more familiar with the newest additions to the Predators’ pipeline.

Yegor Surin

Pick #22 – Yegor Surin is a dynamic forward who never stops moving, racing everywhere on the ice with maximum velocity and winning every puck battle. He is a fearless player who drives between the dots, drags defenders, and maintains puck possession with exceptional handling skills. There’s a positive arrogance to his game; Surin is unafraid to impose himself physically, retrieve the puck, and continue his play.

Unlike many young players, Surin embraces physicality, making him stand out as a prospect. He combines grit with talent, excelling as a playmaker and offensive leader. His versatility and energy make me optimistic about his NHL future. Surin projects as a middle-six forward with the skill to provide offense and the work ethic for tough matchups. While “star” potential is limited, he will likely develop into a reliable all-around middle-six forward who will fit in any lineup.

Teddy Stiga

Pick #55 – Teddy Stiga was the Predators’ second-round selection and was one of the draft’s fastest risers in recent months. He was ranked 18th by The Hockey News and 32nd by Elite Prospects and fell to the Predators at pick 55. Stiga excels on the power play and penalty kill due to his hard work, strong defensive play, and high hockey IQ.

His ability to drive play from the wing sets him apart from other prospects in the draft class, and he excels at getting the puck from the corner to the net with excellent patient passing. As a solid playmaker with good vision, he’s a top offensive weapon with a quick release and accurate snapshot. Stiga is relentless on the forecheck, constantly in motion, and disruptive with his stick. His deceptive puck handling and high hockey sense allow him to create smart plays and scoring opportunities. If he can improve his athleticism, Stiga has serious top-six potential, combining skill, vision, and relentless effort on every shift.

Viggo Gustafsson

Pick #77 – Viggo Gustafsson is a prototypical stay-at-home defenseman known for his reliable, no-frills approach on the ice. Playing a solid two-way game, Gustafsson excels in moving the puck out of the zone and has a ton of upside, especially given his strong development situation in Sweden. His precise positioning and high hockey IQ make up for any lack of scoring. He’s a low-risk defender, rarely straying outside his comfort zone, and is reliable in all situations, particularly at even strength and on the penalty kill.

Gustafsson’s good size and physicality allow him to take away large areas of the ice and push back against opponents. While his skating is average and needs improvement for the NHL, his intelligence with and without the puck and his ability to make good first passes make him a solid match-up defender with a bottom-pairing upside. He is a true defensive specialist who consistently moves the play out of danger with simple, effective outlets.

Miguel Marques

Pick #87 – Miguel Marques is a super-skilled forward with exceptional offensive abilities and a great motor. He excels at manipulating defenders, opening passing lanes with backhand passes, starting plays, and scoring with curl-and-drag shots. Marques constantly presses the inside but knows when to cut back or pass to a trailer for a better shot. His high stride frequency and constant movement set him apart, allowing him to beat more passive opponents.

Marques’ acceleration helps him create separation from defenders, which is especially noticeable during defensive backchecks. Although not the most proficient defensively, his offensive capabilities are impressive. Despite playing for weaker Western Hockey League (WHL) teams, his intelligent play would suggest significant potential if paired with more talented teammates. Marques’ puck-handling skills and ability to freeze defenders make him look faster than he is, often causing defenders to miss entirely. With solid development, Marques has the potential to be a middle-six forward and a standout offensive threat in the NHL.

Hiroki Gojsic

Pick #94 – Hiroki Gojsic is a powerful winger with an NHL-caliber shot, excelling at barrelling down the wing and launching wrist shots at the net. He constantly drives the net, challenging defenders one-on-one and finding space to unleash his lethal wrist shot. While he sometimes struggles with forechecking and quick decision-making in the offensive zone, more WHL seasons should help him adapt and improve these skills.

Gojsic came alive in the second half of the WHL season, solidifying himself as one of the top forwards out of the West. With size, speed, and skill, he has shown he can score in various ways, using his frame effectively in front of the net and winning battles. Gojsic has the potential to become a third-line center in the NHL with continued development and refining of his playmaking and defensive work. He should become a reliable bottom-six forward capable of big hits, consistent board battles, and an above-average shot.

Jakub Milota

Pick #99 – Jakub Milota is a promising goalie known for his calm and structured style. After honing his skills in the Czech junior leagues, he spent last season with the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League’s (QMJHL) Cape Breton Eagles, posting a .905 save percentage and a 2.82 goals-against average in 33 games. He has represented Czechia internationally, though with mixed results. Milota’s standout attributes include his skating and footwork around the posts and his ability to follow the play smoothly and effectively below the goal line.

He plays a controlled game, often staying shallow in his crease and utilizing his posts. Despite not being the best goalie in the draft, his athleticism and shot anticipation are notable. However, his rebound control needs improvement. Milota’s strong performance at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, contrasted with a less impressive U18 World Junior Championship, shows a young goalie with some consistency issues that hopefully improve over time with proper development.

Viktor Nörringer

Pick #127 – Viktor Nörringer, a 6-foot-3, 192-pound right-handed winger, is known for his power forward style and knack for scoring; Nörringer had a breakout season with Frölunda HC’s junior affiliates. He tallied 12 points (eight goals, four assists) and 18 penalty minutes in 25 games for the J20 team and wore an ‘A’ for the J18 team, where he performed even better. Splitting time between Frölunda’s U18 and U20 teams, he amassed 57 points (28 goals, 29 assists) in 48 games. Due to the limited scouting visibility, this seems to be a case of the Predators’ scouting team finding a player they loved while watching games or tape.

Erik Påhlsson

Pick #213 – Erik Påhlsson is a good off-puck scoring threat known for his creativity and defensive IQ. With supporting movements and timed drives, he has a knack for slipping away from the defense, making him a consistent goal scorer. Named to Sweden’s U20 Five Nations Tournament team, Påhlsson also represented Sweden in international junior tournaments.



In 2023-24, Påhlsson played for the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the United States Hockey League (USHL), centering the top line and excelling on both the power play and penalty kill. He has a great 200-foot game and impacts the play every time he is on the ice. A slick-skating center with pro size, skill, and vision, he’s committed to the University of Minnesota and will look to become a key contributor for them this season.

Predators Looking Ahead

As we look ahead, Nashville’s future appears extremely promising with their latest additions from this draft class. Each prospect brings unique skills and potential and has helped to improve an already well-rounded and stable talent pool. While it is going to take time for these young prospects to fully develop and one day make their mark in the NHL, the early signs are encouraging.

The Predators are hoping their strategic approach in this draft, combining high-upside gambles with solid, reliable picks, pays off by providing a good mix of risky prospects with star potential and safe, high-floor developmental players. As these prospects progress through development camps and their upcoming seasons, Predators fans have a lot to look forward to as they get to watch these players grow and, hopefully, become integral parts of the team’s success in the coming years.